Ducati’s Big-Twin Sports Tourer: The Multistrada 1260 Enduro

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is another rollover model from Italian manufacturer Ducati. While it receives no updates, it’s still an important part of the 2021 Ducati line-up. For North America at least. The introduction of the new V4 Granturismo engine and new emissions rules in Europe has meant that the Multistrada has evolved in a new direction. However, for 2021, the big-twin version of this sports tourer is still available.

Like most last-generation Ducati motorcycles, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is powered by a 1,262cc Testastretta DVT L-twin cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of peak torque. Since there has been no update, it’s very much the same motorcycle as it was in 2020, complete with the same hardware and electronics.

It might be an outgoing model, but it still boasts top-of-the-line features, making it a great sports-touring choice for road-based adventures. Notable features include semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension, multiple riding modes, selectable power modes, traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, and more.

For 2021, the Multistrada V4 1260 Enduro is available in two color options: Sand gold, or classic Ducati Red.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro starts at $22,095 USD / $24,695 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $22,095 USD / $24,695 CAD

$22,095 USD / $24,695 CAD Key Features: Bosch cornering ABS Semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension Cruise control

Main Specs Engine: 1,262cc liquid-cooled Testastretta DVT L-twin engine

1,262cc liquid-cooled Testastretta DVT L-twin engine Power: 158.3 HP

158.3 HP Torque: 94.4 lbs-ft

94.4 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 496 lbs (225 kg)

496 lbs (225 kg) Seat Height: 33.8 in (860 mm) Competitors KTM 1290 Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS

Triumph Tiger 1200 XC and XR

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,262cc liquid-cooled Testastretta DVT L-twin engine Power 158.3 HP Bore x Stroke 106 x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel Injection Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel single muffler, Catalytic converter, and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Light action, Wet, Multiplate clutch with hydraulic control, Self-servo action on drive, Slipper action on over-run Transmission 6 speed with up/down Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 48 mm fully adjustable usd fork, Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Evo Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, Electronic compression, rebound damping and spring pre-load adjustment with Evo Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), Aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc M4.32-piston calipers, 2-pad, radial pump, Bosch Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 (vehicle homologated also for Pirelli Scorpion Rally, same measures) Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 (vehicle homologated also for Pirelli Scorpion Rally, same measures) Fuel Tank Capacity 30 l (7.9 US Gal) Color Ducati RED, Sand ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 25° Wheelbase 1,592 mm (62.7 in) Trail 112 mm (4.4 in) Seat Height 860 mm (33.8 in), 880 mm (34.6 in) with high seat accessory, 840 mm (33.1 in) with low seat accessory Dry Weight 225 kg (496 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Features

Engine New Testastretta DVT 1262

The latest evolution of the Ducati Testastretta engine, the Testastretta DVT 1262, lets you to enjoy maximum performances riding the Multistrada 1260 Enduro. The increase in displacement and the use of the DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) system allow for torque delivery that is both full and fluid at low revs, guaranteeing sporty performance at medium-high speeds.



Chassis Ready to cross every continent

The chassis dimensions of the Multistrada 1260 Enduro were redefined to achieve the best compromise in terms of off-road riding and handling, with a passenger or luggage. The fully adjustable suspensions managed with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system allows unprecedented versatility.



Electronics Advanced electronics

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with an innovative electronic instrumentation that makes riding safe and comfortable. The redesigned interface is even more intuitive: Cruise Control, Hands-Free startup and backlit handlebar switches make the riding experience much more enjoyable and adapt perfectly to the rider’s needs.



Safety Enduro inspiration, Ducati technology

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with the most advanced Ducati technology. Bosch Cornering ABS controls braking by maximizing active safety even when the motorcycle is leaning into curves. The Ducati Traction Control modulates the slide of the rear wheel. But that’s not all: Ride By Wire, Ducati Wheelie Control, semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspensions (DSS) Evolution. Maintenance Worry-free rides

The constant investment in quality guaranteed by the design, advanced materials and engineering has made it possible to modify the maintenance programme in a highly competitive manner, extending regular maintenance intervals to 15,000 km or one year and the valve clearance check at 30,000 km, with a great benefit for customers.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with the most advanced Ducati technology. Bosch Cornering ABS controls braking by maximizing active safety even when the motorcycle is leaning into curves. The Ducati Traction Control modulates the slide of the rear wheel. But that’s not all: Ride By Wire, Ducati Wheelie Control, semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspensions (DSS) Evolution.The constant investment in quality guaranteed by the design, advanced materials and engineering has made it possible to modify the maintenance programme in a highly competitive manner, extending regular maintenance intervals to 15,000 km or one year and the valve clearance check at 30,000 km, with a great benefit for customers.

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Photos

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Videos

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada

EU Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube