Ducati’s Big-Twin Sports Tourer: The Multistrada 1260 Enduro

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is another rollover model from Italian manufacturer Ducati. While it receives no updates, it’s still an important part of the 2021 Ducati line-up. For North America at least. The introduction of the new V4 Granturismo engine and new emissions rules in Europe has meant that the Multistrada has evolved in a new direction. However, for 2021, the big-twin version of this sports tourer is still available.

Like most last-generation Ducati motorcycles, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is powered by a 1,262cc Testastretta DVT L-twin cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of peak torque. Since there has been no update, it’s very much the same motorcycle as it was in 2020, complete with the same hardware and electronics.

It might be an outgoing model, but it still boasts top-of-the-line features, making it a great sports-touring choice for road-based adventures. Notable features include semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension, multiple riding modes, selectable power modes, traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, and more.

For 2021, the Multistrada V4 1260 Enduro is available in two color options: Sand gold, or classic Ducati Red.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro starts at $22,095 USD / $24,695 CAD.

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $22,095 USD / $24,695 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Bosch cornering ABS
    • Semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension
    • Cruise control

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,262cc liquid-cooled Testastretta DVT L-twin engine
  • Power:  158.3 HP
  • Torque: 94.4 lbs-ft
  • Dry Weight: 496 lbs (225 kg)
  • Seat Height: 33.8 in (860 mm)

Competitors

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE
Engine 1,262cc liquid-cooled Testastretta DVT L-twin engine
Power 158.3 HP
Bore x Stroke 106 x 71.5 mm
Compression Ratio 13.0:1
Fuel Injection Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
Starter Electric
Exhaust Stainless steel single muffler, Catalytic converter, and 2 lambda probes

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Light action, Wet, Multiplate clutch with hydraulic control, Self-servo action on drive, Slipper action on over-run
Transmission  6 speed with up/down Ducati Quick Shift (DQS)
Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Ø 48 mm fully adjustable usd fork, Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Evo Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS)
Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, Electronic compression, rebound damping and spring pre-load adjustment with Evo Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), Aluminum double-sided swingarm
Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc M4.32-piston calipers, 2-pad, radial pump, Bosch Cornering ABS
Brakes Rear
Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 (vehicle homologated also for Pirelli Scorpion Rally, same measures)
Tires Rear
Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 (vehicle homologated also for Pirelli Scorpion Rally, same measures)
Fuel Tank Capacity 30 l (7.9 US Gal)
Color Ducati RED, Sand

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Overall Width
Rake 25°
Wheelbase 1,592 mm (62.7 in)
Trail 112 mm (4.4 in)
Seat Height 860 mm (33.8 in), 880 mm (34.6 in) with high seat accessory, 840 mm (33.1 in) with low seat accessory
Dry Weight 225 kg (496 lb)

WARRANTY
Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage
Extension

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Features

Engine

New Testastretta DVT 1262
The latest evolution of the Ducati Testastretta engine, the Testastretta DVT 1262, lets you to enjoy maximum performances riding the Multistrada 1260 Enduro. The increase in displacement and the use of the DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) system allow for torque delivery that is both full and fluid at low revs, guaranteeing sporty performance at medium-high speeds.

Chassis

Ready to cross every continent
The chassis dimensions of the Multistrada 1260 Enduro were redefined to achieve the best compromise in terms of off-road riding and handling, with a passenger or luggage. The fully adjustable suspensions managed with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system allows unprecedented versatility.

Electronics

Advanced electronics
The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with an innovative electronic instrumentation that makes riding safe and comfortable. The redesigned interface is even more intuitive: Cruise Control, Hands-Free startup and backlit handlebar switches make the riding experience much more enjoyable and adapt perfectly to the rider’s needs.

Safety

Enduro inspiration, Ducati technology
The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with the most advanced Ducati technology. Bosch Cornering ABS controls braking by maximizing active safety even when the motorcycle is leaning into curves. The Ducati Traction Control modulates the slide of the rear wheel. But that’s not all: Ride By Wire, Ducati Wheelie Control, semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspensions (DSS) Evolution.

Maintenance

Worry-free rides
The constant investment in quality guaranteed by the design, advanced materials and engineering has made it possible to modify the maintenance programme in a highly competitive manner, extending regular maintenance intervals to 15,000 km or one year and the valve clearance check at 30,000 km, with a great benefit for customers.

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Photos

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro
2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro
2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro
2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro

2021 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Videos

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites

Social Media Links

