The Ducati Monster 1200 Is Still Available In 2021

The Monster 1200 is available as part of the 2021 Ducati line-up in North America. This outgoing model is still available in the United States and Canada but is no longer part of the range in Europe thanks to stricter emissions regulations. Now, just because it’s a part of the current Ducati range, this Italian motorcycle receives absolutely no updates for the new year.

While there’s nothing new, the big Monster is still a great option for riders looking for everyday rideability, versatility, and modern sports performance. Half practical commuter and half naked performance bike, the Monster 1200 offers something for everyone. The Monsters versatility is largely down to the bike’s practical 1,198cc liquid-cooled Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, which offers 147 horsepower and 91 lb-ft of peak torque, in a usable and unintimidating package.

Other notable equipment on the Monster 1200 includes Bosch cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), selectable riding modes, a power mode, ride-by-wire technology, LED lighting, and a removable passenger seat cover.

For 2021, the new Monster 1200 is available exclusively in Ducati Red.

The 2021 Ducati Monster 1200 starts at $14,995 USD / $16,695 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $14,995 USD / $16,695 CAD

$14,995 USD / $16,695 CAD Key Features: Cornering ABS Fully adjustable front suspension Ducati Traction Control

Main Specs Engine: 1,198 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine

1,198 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power: 147 HP

147 HP Torque: 91 lbs-ft

91 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 412 lbs (187 kg)

412 lbs (187 kg) Seat Height: 31.3 in (795 mm) Competitors KTM 1290 Super Duke R

BMW S 1000 R

Triumph Speed Triple RS

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,198 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power 147 HP Bore x Stroke 106 x 67.9 mm (4.17 x 2.67 in) Compression Ratio 13,0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, full Ride-by-Wire system, equivalent diameter 56 oval throttle bodies Starter Electric Exhaust Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, twin stainless steel mufflers with aluminum covers and end caps DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket Z15; Rear sprocket Z41 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43 mm Kayaba fully adjustable USD fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with Sachs fully adjustable monoshock, aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper, with Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 190/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 US gal) Color Ducati RED ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 23,3° Wheelbase 1,485 mm (58.46 in) Trail Seat Height Adjustable 795 – 820 mm (31.30 – 32.28 in) Dry Weight 187 kg (412 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 Features

Design Always contemporary

The Monster 1200 has always been a symbol in the world of sporty naked bikes thanks to the details that make it unmistakable. In the S version, the new Black on Black color with matte and glossy black elements, enhances its sporty lines and character.



Performance 100% Monster

The engine powerful and full-bodied at every speed, the compact dimensions, the agile chassis and the world-class electronic equipment including Riding Modes, DTC, DWC, Cornering ABS and Ducati Quick Shift up/down, as standard on the S version, guarantee maximum riding enjoyment and, at the same time, maximum security.



Safety Adapt it to your riding style

The pre-set Riding Modes allow the rider to optimize bike behaviour depending on riding style. Each of the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), is programmed to act on the electronic Ride-by-Wire (RbW) engine control system and on the ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control intervention levels.



Maintenance Endless excitement

The cutting-edge materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° DS ensure particularly long maintenance intervals. With an oil change required every 15,000 km or 12 months and valve clearance check every 30,000 km, the values are of absolute reference for its category.



