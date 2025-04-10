Ducati Punts Out Motocross Middleweight and Lambo Luxury Bikes, Harley Hunts for New CEO

Welp, it’s official: Tarriffs are officially in force, and with that come some changes to our good Powersport Industry.

I’ll not beat around the bush; today’s helpings are hefty:

Ducati’s given us yet another Lamborghini partnership with a new Panigale V4 Lamborghini

…and Ducati’s also debuted a very nice new middleweight motocross monster

Harley-Davidson’s apparently been on the hunt for a new Chief Executive since last year in 2024

BMW has decided to forego renewing their brand-new G 310 line in favor of something new…

Let’s get chomping on Ducati’s offerings, shall we?

New Stuff: Meet the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini

A view of the new Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini. Media sourced from Ducati.

Inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto

One could really do worse than partnering up Ducati’s Desmosedici Stradale and Lamborghini’s punchy heart, the V12.

You heard right; Ducati and Lamborghini have once again collaborated in the lab in the name of luxury rides and debuted the result at Milan Design Week – and folks, we’ve been gifted another fresh Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini!

This striking new motorcycle takes from Lamborghini’s pioneering hybrid super sports car; as it is still an ICE bike it also classifies as a collector’s wet dream wrapped in specialized carbon weave… and of course, the gift wouldn’t be complete without novel componentry like a set of dedicated forged rims, a distinctive tail piece, and meticulously crafted wings.

Beyond aesthetics, Ducati has prioritized performance in this new luxury build. We’re told that this particular Panigale V4 Lamborghini is officially the lightest model in the Panigale V4 family – all thanks in part to the company’s decision to use their existing Panigale V4 S as the base platform for the variant, and the welcome addition of a nifty titanium exhaust and extensive use of carbon fiber componentry.

As this machine is inspired by the iconic (and very Italian) Lamborghini Revuelto, we also have an ultimate, exclusive variant to accompany the double debut. This year’s Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti comes reserved for just 63 Lamborghini customers, each of whom has been proffered the opportunity to personalize their new motorcycle with the same colors as their Lamborghini super sports car.

Naturally, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali is delighted to host this continued partnership, emphasizing the significance of this year’s contribution below:

“With the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, the partnership between these two icons of Italy’s Motor Valley is enriched by a new chapter that confirms and reinforces the values that inspire us: Italian excellence, sportiness, and performance, with a design that is always distinctive. We were inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, thus creating an association between the two companies’ most exclusive and representative models. This choice confirms our constant desire to offer enthusiasts unique collector’s items of extraordinary beauty which can provide the most exciting on-road experience.” – Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati ( Ducati Media House )

Additional features include a dry clutch, adjustable footrests, brake and clutch levers (machined from billet aluminum), a racing tank cap, brake caliper conveyors, a carbon-fiber open clutch cover, and a license plate holder removal kit.

Each Panigale V4 Lamborghini includes a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorcycle cover and is delivered in a personalized box and wooden crate with a matching rear stand; if you are lucky enough to win one of those 63 Speciale Clienti bikes, you’ll be getting further customization options.

Here’s a recap of the new features of the New Ducati V4 Lamborghini:

Desmosedici Stradale, 1,103 cc engine

Maximum power: 209 hp @ 12,750 rpm

Maximum torque: 89.5 lb-ft @ 11,250 rpm

Weight in running order without fuel: 408 lb

Front Frame

Aluminum tank, 4.49-gallon capacity

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0

Öhlins NPX-30 pressurized fork with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Dedicated tail piece, inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto

Dedicated wing design inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto

Forged rims with Lamborghini Revuelto design

Dedicated seat

Plexiglas racing windshield

Dry clutch kit

Triple clamp machined from billet aluminum with model name and example number.

Dedicated instrument panel animation at key-on

Dedicated aluminum key with example number

Adjustable footrests milled from billet aluminum

Fairing, front and rear mudguards, chain guard, heel guard, fork cover, exhaust protection, alternator cover, license plate holder, sprocket cover, tank protection, instrument mounts, and rad-duct in carbon fiber

Dedicated wooden transport crate*

Dedicated stand, matching bike livery*

Dedicated motorcycle cover*

Certificate of Authenticity*

Personalized box for additional components*

Racing fuel tank cap milled from billet aluminum**

Brake caliper air conveyors in carbon fiber**

License plate holder removal kit**

Open clutch cover in carbon fiber**

Those of you considering the Panigale V4 Lanborghini should know that pricing starts at $78,400 (US), and deliveries to North America are slotted to begin in December of this year.

Want to explore the full details of this incredible collaboration? Check out the official Ducati press release here:

Motocross Monsters: A Closer Look at Ducati’s Desmo450 MX

As if the new limited edition Lambo pair wasn’t enough..

…Ducati has also gifted us with their very first foray into the motocross world!

According to Ducati, the Desmo450 MX was developed with input from motocross legends Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino, leveraging Ducati’s MotoGP and Superbike experience for the ultimate scoot, aka, a light, reliable bike with a high-performance Desmodromic engine and advanced electronics… and accessibility to both professional and amateur riders, of course.

For anybody curious, this will purportedly be the first motocross machine out of a bevy of off-roading yoinkers that Ducati plans on utilizing to expand reach and bring in new riders.

But back to the bike.

The Desmo450 MX’s engine is a standout unit, featuring the same Desmodromic distribution used in MotoGP; this means high revs for better starts and a greater chance of “grabbing the holeshot.”

Beyond the above, the engine also delivers a strong torque curve at low revs, providing brilliant yank out of corners with a delightful linear delivery that purportedly aims to make the bike less tiring to ride.

Of course, the maximum power ratings of 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm pair nicely with a peak torque of 39.5 lb-ft at 7,500 rpm, or 70% of maximum torque available at just 4,200 rpm. For the crazies of the bunch, it’s fun to know that the rev limiter is set at 11,900 rpm.

Other features include a 19.7lb aluminum perimeter frame with minimized weld spots, a rear Showa spring-based suspension system with a centrally-positioned shock absorber (fully adjustable 49 mm Showa fork and a fully adjustable Showa shock), a cast aluminum swingarm, and a forged aluminum linkage straight out of the 2024 racing season.

Braking is handled by Brembo, with a two-piston floating caliper up front and a single-piston caliper at the rear, both of which are paired with Galfer brake discs.

Maintenance intervals are designed to reduce customer costs, with piston replacement and valve clearance checks every 45 hours and a total engine overhaul every 90 hours.

It’s all very grand, really – and CEO Claudio Domenicali is more than a little pleased with the result:

“Over the past 18 months, many people have asked me why Ducati decided to enter the world of professional off-road racing. The answer is simple: Ducati is a healthy company that generates resources, therefore has the opportunity to grow by opening up to a new segment of enthusiasts. We looked around, searching for the important uniqueness of our corporate culture and finding the one that I believe characterizes Ducati like perhaps no other company: the closeness between the world of racing and the world of production motorbikes. And discovering, at the same time, that we have an incredible resource within us in the form of so many off-road enthusiasts in the various departments. All this has allowed us to present the Desmo450 MX today: an easy, high-performance bike, for amateurs and professionals alike, which we will constantly develop through sporting activity at the highest levels, supporting it thanks to a sales network that speaks the language of motocross enthusiasts and truly understands all their needs.” – Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati Motor Holding (Ducati Media House)

Ducati highlights the success of its official riders, Seewer and Guadagnini, in achieving their Motocross World Championship debut using a production-based engine, so those wishing to go full Ducatisti mode can also expect availability of accessories to create a replica of the factory race bike, including factory components, Akrapovič exhaust systems, Brembo Racing brake calipers, and a Drudi Performance technical collection.

Ducati has also trained dealers to provide specialized knowledge and service for motocross enthusiasts.

Last but not least, the Desmo450 MX is available in… you guessed it… Ducati Red.

Want to explore the full details of Ducati’s first production-ready motocross machine? Check out the official Ducati press release here:

Industry Insider: Harley-Davidson’s Looking For a New CEO

harley-Davidson’s CEO, Jochen Zeitz. Medi asourced from Business Insider.

Jochen Zeitz to Retire from Executive Chairman Position

All I can say is this: Great timing, Zeitz.

After five years of service, Harley-Davidson’s Chief Executive Officer has expressed his intention to retire. Harley-Davidson’s own coverage tells us that Zeitz made his desires known as early as late 2024, with the search to find Harley-Davidson’s new CEO still ongoing.

Whomever will be chosen for the role will likely come from the Board of Directors’ choice to employ the talents of a leading executive search firm; for those of you wondering, we did the research and came up with th eunfortunate fact that “most executive search firms charge between 25 and 35% of a position’s first-year salary” (via Medallion Partners).

In short, whoever is found to take on the role of Harley-Davidson’s CEO will have a bit of a… financially truncated salary in their first year with Harley.

Until HD finds their prince, we’re told that Jochen Zeitz will remain in his role as CEO until a suitable successor is appointed, ensuring as smooth and orderly a leadership transition as possible.

Naturally, the Board of Directors has expressed its gratitude to Mr. Zeitz for his significant contributions to Harley-Davidson during his tenure as CEO, which include the following:

Development and successful implementation of the five-year Hardwire Strategy (2021-2025) The revitalization of the Harley-Davidson brand Leadership through “challenging operating environments”

We’re anticipating this particular CEO search to come to a head in the next year or so; in the meantime, we have a pretty $110,000 CVO Road Glide RR to stare at, right?

For more information on Harley-Davidson’s CEO hunt, check out their website coverage below:

Just Kidding: BMW Discontinues G 310 R, G 310 GS

A view of BMW’s G 310 line. Media sourced from BMW.

…In India

Well, that didn’t last long, did it?

Unfortunately, riders hoping to one day sample BMW’s spiffy new beginner-level bikes on the Western shores will be disappointed; BMW Motorrad’s foray into the entry-level motorcycle segment with the G 310 R and G 310 GS has come to an end in India, the production hub for these models, marking a rather significant shift in BMW’s previous gung-ho approach to these new displacement bikes.

Coverage from Top Speed tells us that production in India ceased in January 2025, leading any remaining stock at dealerships to consist of previously manufactured units.

Will BMW Resume Production of the G 310 R and G 310 GS?

Despite the production halt in India, it remains uncertain whether BMW will continue selling the G 310 duo in other markets (such as the United States) for the 2026 model year. Long-term viability of these models is certainly questionable, given the fact that BMW’s developing a new 450cc platform.

Why did BMW discontinue their beginner-level bikes?

Apparently, the 312cc single-cylinder engine powering these bikes was not on the receiving end of updates – big ones, anyways – in recent years. Typically, this means the bike is unable to meet the latest emission norms, which closely follow European standards, in turn raising concerns about the models’ compliance with regulations in other Western markets. You get the drift.

In short, these bikes weren’t at a stage where they were what the industry could accept.

Furthermore, BMW acknowledges that the G 310 duo has reached the end of its lifecycle. In a competitive market, these models have fallen behind rivals like the KTM 390 Duke and others in the increasingly condensed small adventure bike segment, where the G 310 GS roams.

What are BMW’s plans for the future?

Looking ahead, we’re told that BMW is preparing to launch a new 450cc platform, starting with the F 450 GS concept bike that was showcased at EICMA last year. This platform would give us stuff like a new ignition offset, a lighter design, and the increased use of lightweight materials like magnesium.

Anticipations – currently unfounded – are that the F 450 GS will also deliver a near-class-leading output of 48 horsepower in the sub-500cc segment.

To conclude, a BMW 450cc platform suggests a potential restructuring of BMW’s model lineup. With the F 450 GS taking up position below the F 900 GS and a future F 450 R fitting nicely under the F 900 R, maintaining a 310 lineup below the 450s does not seem nearly as… economical of a decision as before.

Rest in peace, 310 line.

For more information on BMW’s anticipations for the future, please check out the sourced article at Top Speed below: