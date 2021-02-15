Introducing The All-new Ducati Multistrada V4

The Multistrada V4 is an exciting new sports-touring model for the 2021 Ducati line-up. Over the years, the Multistrada has made a name for itself as a rugged and practical Italian motorcycle that can handle a wide range of riding situations. The next step in the evolutionary chain, the new V4, is no different. It’s powerful, exciting, and easy on the eyes: just like all Ducati motorcycles should be.

Now, the most exciting feature of the new Multistrada is the engine. For 2021, Ducati has turned its back on the old L-twin, in favor of an all-new V4 arrangement. The 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine produces a massive 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of peak torque, all in a narrow and compact package that actually weighs less than the outgoing Testastretta twin.

The new engine is accompanied by a whole host of exciting riding aids from Ducati. The most notable of these include selectable riding modes, power modes, full Ducati traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and a new LED DRL. And don’t forget: this is only the base model.

For 2021, the Multistrada V4 is available exclusively in Ducati Red, with black wheels.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 starts at $19,995 USD / $22,395 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $19,995 USD / $22,395 CAD

$19,995 USD / $22,395 CAD Key Features: Brand new 170 HP Granturismo V4 engine Selectable riding and power modes Fully adjustable USD fork

Main Specs Engine: 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine

1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine Power: 170 HP

170 HP Torque: 92 lbs-ft

92 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 478 lbs (217 kg)

478 lbs (217 kg) Seat Height: 33.1 in (840 mm) Competitors KTM 1290 Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS

Triumph Tiger 1200 XC and XR

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine Power 170 HP Bore x Stroke 83 mm x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 22 l (5.8 US gal) Color Ducati RED ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24.5° Wheelbase 1,567 mm (61.7 in) Trail 102.5 mm (4.0 in) Seat Height Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) Dry Weight WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Features

HEADLIGHT DRL headlight

The new full LED headlamp with Cornering Light system defines the unmistakably Ducati style of the new Multistrada V4.



Flyline Wind-shaped curves

Aerodynamics shapes the new design of the Multistrada V4 both to increase stability and to ensure thermal and aerodynamic comfort in all riding conditions.



Ergonomics Welcoming shape

Like every Ducati, the Multistrada V4 is modeled around the rider, to instill the feeling of greater control and riding pleasure.



2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Photos

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Videos

