Retro Desert Racing: The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Most of the Scrambler models in the 2021 Ducati line-up haven’t been updated for the new year. However, the Scrambler Desert Sled does get a few changes. Firstly, it’s one of the lucky Ducati motorcycles that has been revised to meet new Euro5 standards, and it also gets a new color scheme too. The result is one of the most aggressive looking, desert-conquering Italian motorcycles ever made.
While the engine has seen a bit of an upgrade to meet emissions standards in Europe, nothing drastic has changed. The motor is the same 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine as before, producing the same outputs of 73 horsepower and 48.8 lb-ft of peak torque. In terms of standard equipment, it also features the usual cornering ABS technology, with smart LED lighting and LCD instrumentation.
The Desert Sled does get a few tasty additions though. These come in the form of an aluminum handlebar with a cross-strut, front stem protectors, a high front mudguard, a longer rear mudguard, and a specially designed seat for real desert scrambling. It also features a sporty, off-road-appropriate license plate holder too.
For 2021, the Scrambler Desert Sled is available in a stunning “Sparking Blue” color option with red and white details. It’s an homage to the desert racers of the past, complete with golden rims!
The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled starts from $11,995 USD / $13,795 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,995 USD / $13,795 CAD.
- Key Features:
- Aluminum handlebar with a cross-strut
- Unique retro-racing color option
- Premium LED lighting system as standard
Main Specs
- Engine: 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine
- Power: 73 HP
- Torque: 48.8 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 425.5 lbs (193 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.9 in (860 mm)
Competitors
- Triumph Street Scrambler
- BMW R nineT Scrambler
- Moto Guzzi V85 TT
2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
|Power
|73 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 x 66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|Transmission
|6 speed
|Final Drive
|Chain; front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm fully adjustable usd forks
|Suspension Rear
|Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 120/70 R19
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 170/60 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US)
|Color
|Sparking Blue
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Max Length
|2.200 mm (86,6 in)
|Max Width
|940 mm (37,0 in) (mirrors)
|Max height
|1.213 mm (47,8 in) (brake reservoir)
|Wheelbase
|1.505 mm (59,3 in)
|Trail
|112 mm (4,4 in)
|Seat Height
|860 mm (33,9 in) – low seat 840 mm (33,0 in) available as accessory
|Dry Weight
|193 kg (425,5 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
