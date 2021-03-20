Retro Desert Racing: The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Most of the Scrambler models in the 2021 Ducati line-up haven’t been updated for the new year. However, the Scrambler Desert Sled does get a few changes. Firstly, it’s one of the lucky Ducati motorcycles that has been revised to meet new Euro5 standards, and it also gets a new color scheme too. The result is one of the most aggressive looking, desert-conquering Italian motorcycles ever made.

While the engine has seen a bit of an upgrade to meet emissions standards in Europe, nothing drastic has changed. The motor is the same 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine as before, producing the same outputs of 73 horsepower and 48.8 lb-ft of peak torque. In terms of standard equipment, it also features the usual cornering ABS technology, with smart LED lighting and LCD instrumentation.

The Desert Sled does get a few tasty additions though. These come in the form of an aluminum handlebar with a cross-strut, front stem protectors, a high front mudguard, a longer rear mudguard, and a specially designed seat for real desert scrambling. It also features a sporty, off-road-appropriate license plate holder too.

For 2021, the Scrambler Desert Sled is available in a stunning “Sparking Blue” color option with red and white details. It’s an homage to the desert racers of the past, complete with golden rims!

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled starts from $11,995 USD / $13,795 CAD.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specifications

ENGINE Engine 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Power 73 HP Bore x Stroke 88 x 66 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 speed Final Drive Chain; front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm fully adjustable usd forks Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm Brakes Front Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 120/70 R19 Tires Rear Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 170/60 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US) Color Sparking Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length 2.200 mm (86,6 in) Max Width 940 mm (37,0 in) (mirrors) Max height 1.213 mm (47,8 in) (brake reservoir) Wheelbase 1.505 mm (59,3 in) Trail 112 mm (4,4 in) Seat Height 860 mm (33,9 in) – low seat 840 mm (33,0 in) available as accessory Dry Weight 193 kg (425,5 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Features

New livery New “Sparking Blue” livery enriched with red and white details on the tank and mudguards. This livery is a tribute to the Enduro bikes of the 80s and enhances the distinctly off-road character of the bike, along with the golden rims and the classic black frame.



Premium LED Lighting Headlight with glass lens and DRL. LED turn indicators.



Offroad setting High front mudguard. Extended rear fender. High plate holder. Variable cross-section handlebar. Adjustable Kayaba Suspensions with 46mm fork and 200mm excursion.



Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY ST tyres Front 120/70 R 19 M/C 60V M+S TL and rear 170/60 R 17 M/C 72V M+S TL tyres, for the right balance between off-road and enduro street performance.



Brand new seat 860mm, with dedicated riding position.



Optimize riding experience & safety Ducati Multimedia System ready. Selected gear indicator and fuel level. Handlebar switch controls. Hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever. Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS.



