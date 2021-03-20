Entry-level Scrambling: The Ducati Scrambler Sixty2
The Scrambler Sixty2 is the smallest motorcycle in the 2021 Ducati line-up. In fact, it’s one of the smallest Ducati motorcycles to roll out of the Bologna factory in recent years. While it’s still an important part of the Scrambler line, the Sixty2 features a smaller displacement engine. It’s aimed for entry-level riders who want to have a taste of what an Italian-made motorcycle can be, without the intimidating displacement, and without the equally intimidating price tag.
Unlike other manufacturers that might be tempted to throw a small single into a Scrambler-esque chassis, Ducati has spared no expense with the Sixty2. Admirably, it still uses a Desmodromic L-twin engine but with a smaller displacement of 399cc instead of 803cc. The result is a pretty impressive power output of 41 horsepower and 25.5 lb-ft of torque. It might not have mind-blowing performance figures, but it’s plenty for entry-level riders or motorcyclists who spend most of their time in the city.
2021 didn’t bring anything new to the table for this small Ducati. However, it was designed as a no-frills, basic model, so any outlandish additions would be somewhat unexpected. Though it’s thin on top-shelf technology, the Scrambler Sixty2 still has a few exciting features, such as aluminum 10-spoke wheels, a cool 2-into-1 exhaust, LED lights, LCD instrumentation, and Pirelli MT 60 RS tires.
For 2021, the Scrambler Sixty2 is available in a unique pop-inspired orange and black livery.
The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Sixty2 starts from $7,995 USD / $9,195 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $7,995 USD / $9,195 CAD.
- Key Features:
- Aluminum 10-spoke wheels
- 2-in-1 black exhaust
- Desmodromic 399cc, 41hp engine
Main Specs
- Engine: 399cc Desmodromic L-twin engine
- Power: 41 HP
- Torque: 25.5 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 368 lbs (167 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.1 in (790 mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki VanVan 200
- BMW G 310 GS
- Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
2021 Ducati Scrambler Sixty2 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|399cc Desmodromic L-twin engine
|Power
|41 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|72 mm x 49 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.7 : 1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection, throttle body diameter 50 mm
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Exhaust system with single stainless steel muffler, aluminium tail pipe cover; catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multiplate clutch with mechanical control
|Transmission
|6 speed
|Final Drive
|Chain; front sprocket 15; rear sprocket 48
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Traditional Showa 41 mm fork
|Suspension Rear
|Kayaba rear shock with fully adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|320 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper with ABS as standard
|Brakes Rear
|245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with ABS as standard
|Tires Front
|Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli MT 60 RS 160/60 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|14 l
|Color
|Orange and Black livery
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Max Length
|2,150 mm
|Max Width
|860 mm (mirrors)
|Max height
|1,165 mm (brake oil tank)
|Wheelbase
|1,460 mm
|Trail
|112 mm (4,4 in)
|Seat Height
|790 mm (31.1 in) – low seat 770 mm (30.3 in) and high 810 mm (31.9 in) available as accessory
|Dry Weight
|167 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
