The Scrambler Sixty2 is the smallest motorcycle in the 2021 Ducati line-up. In fact, it’s one of the smallest Ducati motorcycles to roll out of the Bologna factory in recent years. While it’s still an important part of the Scrambler line, the Sixty2 features a smaller displacement engine. It’s aimed for entry-level riders who want to have a taste of what an Italian-made motorcycle can be, without the intimidating displacement, and without the equally intimidating price tag.

Unlike other manufacturers that might be tempted to throw a small single into a Scrambler-esque chassis, Ducati has spared no expense with the Sixty2. Admirably, it still uses a Desmodromic L-twin engine but with a smaller displacement of 399cc instead of 803cc. The result is a pretty impressive power output of 41 horsepower and 25.5 lb-ft of torque. It might not have mind-blowing performance figures, but it’s plenty for entry-level riders or motorcyclists who spend most of their time in the city.

2021 didn’t bring anything new to the table for this small Ducati. However, it was designed as a no-frills, basic model, so any outlandish additions would be somewhat unexpected. Though it’s thin on top-shelf technology, the Scrambler Sixty2 still has a few exciting features, such as aluminum 10-spoke wheels, a cool 2-into-1 exhaust, LED lights, LCD instrumentation, and Pirelli MT 60 RS tires.

For 2021, the Scrambler Sixty2 is available in a unique pop-inspired orange and black livery.

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Sixty2 starts from $7,995 USD / $9,195 CAD.

ENGINE Engine 399cc Desmodromic L-twin engine Power 41 HP Bore x Stroke 72 mm x 49 mm Compression Ratio 10.7 : 1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, throttle body diameter 50 mm Starter Electric Exhaust Exhaust system with single stainless steel muffler, aluminium tail pipe cover; catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multiplate clutch with mechanical control Transmission 6 speed Final Drive Chain; front sprocket 15; rear sprocket 48 CHASSIS Suspension Front Traditional Showa 41 mm fork Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock with fully adjustable preload Brakes Front 320 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper with ABS as standard Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with ABS as standard Tires Front Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18 Tires Rear Pirelli MT 60 RS 160/60 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 14 l Color Orange and Black livery ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length 2,150 mm Max Width 860 mm (mirrors) Max height 1,165 mm (brake oil tank) Wheelbase 1,460 mm Trail 112 mm (4,4 in) Seat Height 790 mm (31.1 in) – low seat 770 mm (30.3 in) and high 810 mm (31.9 in) available as accessory Dry Weight 167 kg WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

14 lt Drop Steel Fuel Tank With dedicated graphics and logo which makes it immediately recognisable.



Better and fancier controls Headlight with glass parabola and LED light-guide around the perimeter, higher and large handlebar with round steel mirrors and a 790mm seat, for a comfortable and relaxed riding position.



Desmodromic 399cc, 41hp engine Air-cooled L-twin, two-valve engine with light, machine-finished aluminum covers.



All new aluminium 10-spoke wheels 3” x 18” front and 4.5” x 17” rear, with the new exclusive enduro-type Pirelli MT60 RS 110/80 R18 tyre and 160/60 R17 respectively.



Steel tube swingarm Classically designed, gives the bike an extra touch of originality.



2-in-1 black exhaust Aluminium-covered silencer especially designed to give a ‘low-slung’ look.



