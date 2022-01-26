Here I was all excited to share a brand new motorcycle from Honda, the NT1100. Unfortunately at the time of this writing, this new sport-touring machine has not been officially released for the North American markets.

The NT1100 is a natural adaptation of the Africa Twin, sharing the same engine and frame, but tweaked for eating up the miles on pavement. When it officially becomes available it will be added to this list.

Outside of the NT1100, there is not much to report being new in the 2022 Honda lineup. There are new colors and small price changes, so let us have a dig into it all. Read On.

Touring

2022 Honda Goldwing

The Goldwing glides into 2022 with little change besides the stunning new color. What will be noticed is what’s been lost, and that is the manual transmission model. This year the bagger will only come as the Automatic DCT.

Available Colors: Matte Nightshade Blue

MSRP: $25,300 USD / $29,399 CAD

2022 Goldwing Tour

Little to report with the Goldwing Tour for 2022. There are 3 versions to choose from, and unlike the bagger, the Tour model can still be had in a manual version. All models see a small price jump over the 2021 versions.

Available Colors: Metallic Black, Ultra Blue Metallic

MSRP: $28,500 – $32,800 USD / $32,499 – $36,299 CAD

Adventure

2022 Honda Africa Twin

Small tweaks for 2022. The standard version now comes with the same rear carrier as the ES model, and the Africa Twin now has Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. Honda has given us a new color scheme for 2022, Grand Prix Red. Available in both manual and DCT versions, the price has increased by just $100 over the 2021 models. The DCT option is $800.

Available Colors: Grand Prix Red

MSRP: $14,499 USD / $16,999 CAD

2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES

the Africa Twin now has Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, otherwise is carried over from 2021 with no changes. Available in manual and DCT versions.

Available Colors: Tri-Color, Darkness Black Metallic

MSRP: $17,299 USD / $20,799 CAD

2022 Honda NC750X

Unchanged from 2021, the NC750X remains, in my mind, the ultimate urban multitool. The 745cc parallel-twin engine is versatile and has plenty of power. The seating position is comfortable no matter where you ride or for how long. There’s a wide selection of accessories, and you can even choose from two transmissions: a conventional manual-clutch six-speed, or Honda’s Automatic DCT. Don’t even get me started on the massive 23-liter storage compartment, it can hold everything.

Available Colors: Grand Prix Red

MSRP: $8,699 USD / $9,899 CAD

2022 Honda CB500X

The 2022 model has not been released for the United States or Canada as of this writing. Stay tuned.

Colors:

MSRP: $N/A USD / $N/A CAD

Cruiser

2022 Honda Rebel 1100

No changes for the 2022 model, after coming on the scene as a new model in 2021.

Standard is a host of technology goodies, including Cruise Control and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The system lets you dial in three levels of wheelie control. Optional is Hondas’ DCT transmission.

Available Colors: Metallic Black, Bordeaux Red Metallic, Pearl Stallion Brown

MSRP: $9,399 USD / $13,199 CAD

2022 Honda Rebel 500

The middleweight cruiser is not short on style. No changes for 2022 aside from color. ABS is optional, as are a host of Honda accessories to personalize your Rebel. Low, comfortable, and perfect around town.

Colors Available: Matte Gray Metallic, Pearl Organic Green

MSRP: $6,399 USD / $7999 CAD

2022 Honda Rebel 300

No changes for 2022. ABS is optional, as are a host of Honda accessories to personalize your Rebel. Low, comfortable, and perfect around town.

Colors Available: Pearl Blue, Matte Gray Metallic

MSRP: $4,699 USD / $6,149 CAD

2022 Honda Fury

The Factory Chopper returns for 2022 in Pearl Yellow paint. Powered by a 1312cc V-twin engine, you get plenty of torque from idle to redline. Ride long and low and still have Honda reliability.

Not available in Canada.

Available Colors: Pearl Yellow

MSRP: $11,499 USD

2022 Honda Shadow Phantom

Back in the 2022 Lineup, the Shadow is a total classic. The engine, a blacked-out 745cc V-twin with a throaty twin exhaust, has great down-low torque and runs smooth and easy. The low seat height and pullback handlebar keep it comfortable.

Not available in Canada.

Available Colors: Adventure Green, Matte Black Metallic

MSRP: $7,899 USD

2022 Honda Shadow Aero

Retro cool and Honda reliability, that is what the Shadow Aero is all about. The classic fender lines, plenty of chrome, and stunning two-tone paint make sure this bike gets noticed. The engine, a 745cc V-twin has great down-low torque and you can even order the Aero with ABS braking.

Not available in Canada.

Available Color: Ultra Blue Metallic

MSRP: $7,799 USD

Standard

2022 Honda CB1000R

The 2022 CB1000R is very similar to the current model in terms of design and styling. It gets a redesigned LED headlamp and rides on new alloy wheels.

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) ensures usable and controllable power all the way through the rev range, and you can choose between four selectable throttle-response modes (Standard, Sport, Rain, User).

Honda adds a new TFT display, and all the high-tech goodies riders crave. The Black edition styling carries forward for 2022.

Color: Graphite Black

MSRP: $N/A USD / $15,899 CAD

2022 Honda CB650R ABS

The 2022 model has not been released for the United States or Canada as of this writing. Stay tuned.

Colors:

MSRP: $N/A USD / $N/A CAD

2022 Honda CB500F

The 2022 model has not been released for the United States or Canada as of this writing. Stay tuned.

Colors:

MSRP: $N/A USD / $N/A CAD

2022 Honda CB300R

So good Honda left it alone. There are no changes for 2022.

Taking its styling cues from the CB1000R, the CB300R offers a fresh, contemporary take on the modern street bike. Plus, the light weight and upright seating make it a blast to ride.

Available Colors: Matte Pearl Blue

MSRP: $4,949 USD / $6,099 CAD

Supersport

2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP

2022 is the 30th Anniversary of the Fireblade, and I have no “official” release information yet from Honda. The current rumors revolve around engine and airbox updates, and possibly a change from the 40 tooth rear cog to a 43 tooth. There are some images out there with 30th Anniversary Edition graphics.

A safe guess would also be some minor software revisions. I will leave the 2021 image for now while we all wait for an official release.

2021 MSRP: $28,500 USD / $34,999 CAD

2022 Honda CBR1000RR

No significant changes for the 2022 model. ABS is still optional, and this year there is only one color choice, Grand Prix Red.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Color: Grand Prix Red

MSRP: $16,499 USD

2022 Honda CBR600RR

No significant changes for the 2022 model. ABS is still optional, and the base price has had a small bump of $100 over the 2021 model.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Grand Prix Red Tricolor

MSRP: $11,999 USD

Sport

2022 Honda CBR650R ABS

The 2022 model has not been released for the United States or Canada as of this writing. Stay tuned.

Colors:

MSRP: $N/A USD / $N/A CAD

2022 Honda CBR500R ABS

The 2022 model has not been released for the United States or Canada as of this writing. Stay tuned.

Colors:

MSRP: $N/A USD / $N/A CAD

Minimoto

2022 Honda Grom

Updated for 2022 with a new look, a revised engine, a new transmission, a larger fuel tank, and a thicker, flatter seat. All the awesome Gromitude has been given “extra”, and ABS is still optional.

The USA gets 3 color options, Canada you just have one…but it’s cool. Pearl Horizon White Tricolor.

Available Colors: Matte Black Metallic, Pearl Horizon White Tricolor, Queen Bee Yellow

MSRP: $3,399 USD / $3,899 CAD

2022 Honda Monkey

The uber-cool little Monkey is unchanged for 2022, just sporting some great new colors.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Pearl Black, Banana Yellow, Pearl Nebula Red/Knight Silver Metallic (Canada only)

MSRP: $4,199 USD / $5,299 CAD

2022 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS

The cool commuter machine carries on unchanged for 2022.

The Super Cub features a four-speed semi-automatic transmission that you shift with your left foot, like a traditional motorcycle. But here’s the unique feature: there’s no clutch to worry about—you just toe and go.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Matte Grey Metallic

MSRP: $3,799 USD

2022 Honda Trail 125 ABS

The 2022 model has not been released as of this writing. Stay tuned.

Colors:

MSRP: $N/A USD / $N/A CAD

2022 Honda Navi

The Honda miniMOTO lineup has a new member, the Navi. With a 109cc single and CVT transmission, the Navi is meant to be simple and oh so fun. Quite easily the most approachable motorcycle you will ever come across, Honda made sure that the little Navi would also be a welcome canvas for customization. Have fun.

Available Colors: Red, Ranger Greem, Nut Brown, Grasshopper Green. Patriot Red (Canada Only)

MSRP: $1,807 USD / $2,299 CAD

Dual Sport

2022 Honda XR650L

The 2022 model has not been released as of this writing. Stay tuned.

Colors:

MSRP: $N/A USD / $N/A CAD

2022 Honda CRF450RL

No significant change for 2022.

A full-on dirt bike with a license plate, giving you the freedom to ride from trail to trail. The on-road part is usually pretty easy, but the off-road part separates the best bikes from the rest. And that’s exactly where Honda’s extraordinary CRF450RL shines the brightest.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $9,999 USD / $12,299 CAD