2022 Honda CB500F [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda CB500F: The Naked Commuter

The stable CB500F returned last year after taking a year off thanks to Euro 5 emissions regulations and requirements and continues motoring on ahead towards “best middleweight commuter” status.

The CB500F boasts modest styling and reliable componentry, making it the perfect “anywhere, anytime” Japanese motorcycle. Whether you are looking for a reliable commuter, or just something to rip around on weekends, the CB500F is the gold-standard ‘stock image’ of the modern motorcycle and fits perfectly into Honda’s 2022 lineup.

Powered by a 471cc parallel-twin engine, the CB500F lays down a modest 50 horsepower; which definitely suits its aesthetics. This model looks great and is just understated enough to ensure you don’t draw too much attention to yourself in the event you decide to crank out all 50 of those ponies. It is the perfect beginner Honda bike thanks to its low price point and will have a home in this Japanese motorcycle manufacturer’s model lineups for many years to come.

The 2022 Honda CB500F starts at $6,699 USD / $7,749 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda CB500F in one place.

Model Overview

Key Features: Standard ABS 471cc Engine Slipper clutch

417 lbs (189 kg) Seat Height: 30.9 inches (785 mm) at lowest point Competitors Kawasaki Z400

2022 Honda CB500F Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 471cc Liquid-Cooled Parallel-Twin Power 50 BHP Bore x Stroke 67.0mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Induction PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies Starter Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-speed Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm Showa SFF-BP fork; 4.3 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability; 4.7 inches travel Brakes Front Twin four-piston calipers with 296mm discs; ABS Brakes Rear Single-caliper 240mm disc, ABS Tires Front 120/70R-17 radial Tires Rear 160/60-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gallons Color Matte Gray Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 4.0 inches Wheelbase 55.5 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 25.5° Seat Height 31.1 inches Curb Weight 416 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride.) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda CB500F Features

PERFORMANCE DOHC TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE Honda twins are famous for their versatility, and the CB500F’s engine is one of our best ever. With plenty of low-end horsepower and torque, this parallel-twin offers accessible performance across all RPM ranges.

PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI) The injectors on the CB500F are part of the reason the bike makes more power in the critical 3000-7000 RPM range. The bike’s PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions for crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding conditions.

HANDLING ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS) Standard equipment on every 2022 CB500F, helping you make smoother, more controlled stops under less-than-ideal conditions.

UPSIDE-DOWN FORK Probably the most significant change for 2022 is the upside-down fork on the CB500F. The inverted design makes the front end much more rigid, for more precise steering input and feedback. The fork itself is a 41mm Showa SFF-BP design—one of the best in its class.

NEW CAST WHEELS Strong and stylish, the CB500F’s aluminum wheels feature a new five-spoke design this year that’s lighter than our previous wheels. That improves handling, and lessens wheel inertia too.

PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION A sophisticated chassis with Honda Pro-Link® rear suspension, nine-stage adjustable preload, 4.7 inches of travel and large-diameter shock give you a comfortable ride over small bumps, while capably absorbing bigger bumps to increase riding comfort and handling.

STEEL-TUBE FRAME A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. The CB500F’s diamond-shaped 35mm steel-tube mainframe ties to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for a superior ride and handling.

ENGINEERING SLIPPER ASSIST CLUTCH The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it.

DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION A modern, easy-to-read LCD screen features digital speedometer, tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators.

NEW, LIGHTER SWINGARM For 2022, the CB500F gets a swingarm that’s over two pounds lighter than the previous bike’s, but just as strong. It’s one of the reasons the entire Honda 500 family handles so well.

DISC BRAKES New for 2022, the CB500F now features twin front disc brakes. The two 296mm discs are gripped by twin four-piston radial-mount calipers. Together with the rear 240mm disc, you get strong, predictable stopping power. The front-brake lever is also adjustable for a perfect fit.

LED HEADLIGHT The CB500F’s dual-lens LED headlight gives the front end a cutting-edge look and also projects plenty of light on the road for visibility.

SMOOTHER TRANSMISSION Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects.

STYLE UNIQUE STYLE Less is more when it comes to the CB500F. With its lean, progressive style, the CB500F is a motorcycle that looks great while still providing incredible value and performance. New Matte Gray Metallic paint this year keeps things looking fresh.

COMPACT EXHAUST The CB500F’s exhaust system features a twin-outlet muffler and large-diameter pipes, for better power and an exhaust note you’ll love every time you ride.

COMFORT STEP SEAT The CB500F offers a step seat with a low height. Perfect for around-town riding or out in the canyons, it also offers plenty of room for a passenger and is specially designed to fit a wide range of riders.

PASSENGER HANDHOLDS Sturdy passenger handholds provide security for your passenger or tie-down points for smaller items.

2022 Honda CB500F Photos

2022 Honda CB500F Videos

Honda CB500F (2022) Review | Top 7 Things You Need To Know About the Honda CB500F | Visordown.com

Honda CB500F | Review