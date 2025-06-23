Sena SMART HJC 50B Bluetooth & Mesh Communication System Review Breakdown The SMART HJC 50B Bluetooth & Mesh communication system is a powerful device by Sena that seamlessly integrates with a select few HJC helmets. The device is capable of both Bluetooth and Mesh intercom, with a powerful battery lasting for 13 hours of continued use. The communication system has a few unique features, such as music sharing, that offer value to the device. While it is not the most expensive communicator on the market, it is limited to the number of helmets it is compatible with, thus providing less value to the rider. Overall, the SMART HJC 50B is a great choice over competing products for riders with a compatible HJC helmet. Build Quality Sound Quality Ease of Use Battery Life Value for Money Pros Perfect integration with select HJC helmets Voice operation enabled Advanced noise control software that effectively eliminates background noise Music sharing between SMART headset units Long battery life Mesh intercom for up to 6 riders to connect in a group up to 2km apart Easy-to-use Sena SMART HJC app Secure mount that is discreet Cons Buttons on both sides of the helmet can be distracting Mesh bridging with Cardo units must be initiated by Cardo The price point may be high for a unit restricted to HJC helmets Device settings need to be optimized before use 4.3 Where to Buy Helmet House RevZilla Amazon

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is my summary of the Sena SMART HJC 50B Bluetooth & Mesh Communication System:

The Sena SMART HJC 50B retails for $349.99 USD

The unit is compatible with an extensive list of HJC helmets, including the carbon fiber variations

High-quality build that integrated seamlessly with my RPHA 71 Carbon helmet

Super easy installation with a designated spot for the main device, speakers, microphone, and wires

Good quality sound output, but not as clear and deep as Cardo

Speaker output could sound tinny at times, most often at higher speeds

The SMART HJC app helps simplify setup and operation

Operating the unit requires using buttons on either side of the helmet, which can be distracting while riding

Long battery life offering 13 hours of continued use

The price point reflects one of Sena’s more expensive units, however, the product performs at a level that justifies it

It’s important to consider that the device is limited to HJC helmets, and therefore may not be worth it for riders with multiple helmets

SMART HJC 50B – The Product of Two Giants Collaborating

Of course, you’ve heard of Sena, and I’d bet you’ve heard of HJC. After all, these are two major names in the motorcycle world. Each has earned a strong reputation in their respective fields, with Sena being one of the top names in Bluetooth communicators, and HJC being known for premium gear.

As you might’ve seen, I recently did a review on the HJC RPHA 71 Carbon helmet. This full-face carbon fiber beauty was a pleasure to ride in, and I thoroughly enjoyed the helmet. What helped take it over the top, however, was the SMART HJC 50B.

With such seamless integration, I knew I had to review both products together in order to get the full experience of each. Having a Cardo Packtalk Neo as my daily communicator, I was eager to see how the Sena unit would perform in comparison.

If you’re in the market for a helmet and Bluetooth unit combo, this is one review you’re sure as hell not going to want to miss.

Tech Specs

Let’s get the techy stuff out of the way first

Below is what I was able to find online regarding the unit. Oddly enough, the device is not listed on Sena’s website, only HJC’s. They didn’t have a ton of information readily available, but here is what I could find:

Bluetooth 5.0: Enables reliable and efficient communication with other riders and devices. Mesh Intercom: Allows for up to 6 riders to connect in a group with improved range and reliability. Bluetooth Intercom: Supports up to 4 riders in a group. Universal Intercom: Compatible with other brands of headsets. Music Sharing: Share music with one intercom friend by initiating a two-way intercom conversation Audio Multitasking: Allows for simultaneous use of intercom, music, and GPS navigation. HD Speakers: Provide clear and crisp audio. Advanced Noise Control: Minimizes background noise for better audio clarity. 13-Hour Battery Life: Provides long-lasting power for extended rides. FM Radio: Offers access to radio stations. Digital Assistant Access: Allows for voice-controlled interaction with digital assistants. Sena Smart HJC App: Provides control of various functions and access to the Quick Start Guide Compatible with: RPHA 71, RPHA 91, RPHA 31, i71 helmet



Sena 21B vs 50B

If you’re like me, you might be wondering what the similarities and/or differences are between these two Smart units by Sena/HJC. The differences are subtle but are worth considering depending on your riding style and communication needs.

Here are the main similarities:

Both units run Bluetooth 5.0 and above

Built-in FM radio

Voice prompts

HJC SMART application connectivity

Simple set up and compatible with select HJC helmets

While both devices are considered high-end communicators, they have a few key differences:

The 21B is a single unit, while the 50B comes with dual control units

50B can be operated using voice commands

21B is limited to a four-way intercom system, whereas the 50B adds MESH

The 21B is capable of outlasting the 50B by 9 hours, for a total of 22 hours of operation

With that in mind, the 21B may be a suitable option for riders in a smaller riding group, whereas the 50B may be the unit of choice for riders who frequently participate in large group rides or want to take advantage of voice controls while on the go.

Build Quality & Integration

The Sena 50B looks and feels like a high-end unit. Right out of the box, I could tell that the device itself was built to last, produced from high-end components, and upholds the high standard of performance you can expect from Sena.

I was immediately impressed with the integration of the unit into the helmet. I know that the device and helmet were designed with the other in mind, but their integration was much more thoughtful and seamless than I’ve seen before.

For example, the units are connected to the main battery/device, which is also connected to the speakers and microphones. This eliminates faulty connections and areas for potential issues. Looking at the Ruroc Shockwave for comparison, the speakers are plugged into the helmet via an audio jack, which in turn plugs into the head unit. On the Atlas 4.0 Street, one of those jacks broke, rendering the system useless.

One thing I would’ve liked to see is a waterproof IP rating. Even though the Sena 50B’s water-resistance is likely suitable for most occasions, it doesn’t cover all scenarios.

Take the Cardo Packtalk Edge, for example. The unit has an IP67 waterproof rating, so that riders can rest assured the unit will not be damaged in any weather.

Simple Installation

To be honest, this was probably the simplest installation I’ve seen to date. There are dedicated spots for each unit on either side of the helmet, as well as a location for the head unit in the rear of the helmet.

Underneath the inner pads, locking pockets hold the speakers firmly in place in the perfect position for optimal sound. Moving towards the front of the helmet is a wire track that houses the wiring for the microphone, followed by a dedicated spot to install it on the chin guard.

All in all, the installation took me no more than 5 minutes and resulted in a very clean, no-wire finish. Another bonus was not having a big unit hanging onto one side of the helmet. The 50B snaps into place on either side of the helmet with a very streamlined appearance.

Such a seamless install reminds me of the AGV Tourmodular Helmet & Insyde Comms system, which almost received a perfect score. Check out the full review here.

Build Quality & Integration: 95%

Sound Quality

With the unit installed, it was time to hit the streets and begin testing. With Cardo’s installed in my other helmets, the SMART HJC 50B had a lot to live up to, but unfortunately, it wasn’t able to meet the same standard.

Don’t get me wrong, the sound quality was good, but not quite up to par with Cardo. I found the speakers lacked a bit of bass that the Packtalk Neo was able to deliver, especially at higher speeds.

At times, I found the speakers’ sound a bit tinny, almost as if they were too far away from my ears, and some of the quality was being lost in the helmet noise. As I mentioned in my review of the RPHA 71 Carbon, the helmet had a few concerns in regard to noise control, and I’m afraid this may have impacted my experience with the SMART HJC 50B.

I was originally a bit hesitant about the microphone placement. I typically installed my Bluetooth microphones off to the side on the chin guard to eliminate breathing noise from being transmitted through the intercom.

Admittedly, the advanced noise-cancelling software performed exceptionally well. The microphone only picked up my voice, and not much else. Whether my face shield was open or closed, wind noise was not transmitted through the intercom to Ashley, my girlfriend.

She rode on the back of the bike and assisted me throughout the reviews and can attest to the exceptional microphone performance with not only blocking excess noise, but delivering my voice crisp and clear.

The 50B will require a bit of configuration within the app for best results. For example, you will need to turn on Audio Multitasking Volume Management in the settings, otherwise it will automatically lower your music/radio/gps when speaking on the intercom.

Without it, don’t even bother trying to multitask while using the Mesh or intercom. At the mic’s lowest sensitivity, the noise from my bike was enough for the software to lower my music, which was extremely frustrating.

Sound Quality: 80%

Ease of Use

The Sena 50B is easy to use, but not right out of the box. What do I mean by that? There’s a learning curve to figure out the button. Thankfully, a quick-start guide is included in the box that makes the process a bit easier.

One thing I found superior to my Cardo unit is the powering on and off. With the Sena, you can turn the unit on and off within a second of holding the button. With the Cardo, you need to hold it longer and listen for the audible beep.

Another thing I really appreciated was not having a start up/shut down jingle. There’s nothing like turning your unit on and being blasted by the intro music at full volume. If you’ve used a Cardo, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Pairing the device is simple, and once connected via Bluetooth, you can operate the device from your phone. I originally downloaded the Sena app, but for whatever reason, the unit is not compatible with it. It must be used with the SMART HJC 50B app.

Voice commands couldn’t be any easier to use and are initiated with a simple “Hey Siri” or “Hey Google”. Alternatively, you can opt to say “Hey Sena” followed by one of the commands from a pre-programmed list. Just make sure you’re speaking loud enough for the device to pick it up; otherwise, your voice may get lost in wind noise when at high speeds.

There were a few instances when I would accidentally press the wrong button while riding and then enter the device into a mode that I was unable to get out of. I had to turn off the device and restart it to get back to where I was.

I also wasn’t a huge fan of having buttons on either side of the helmet. I know that the main difference between the 21B and 50B is having the second device, however, I found it to be a huge distraction, especially considering that I now had to use my throttle/braking hand to make

Mesh Intercom

Mesh Intercom allows riders to connect and communicate with nearby users without the need to pair each headset together. Typically, Mesh intercoms allow for larger intercom groups spread across a greater distance. With the Sena 50B, the Mesh intercom is capable of reaching up to 2km.

The total number of Mesh intercom users is not clear. In the manual, it states that the SMART HJC 50B unit can connect with up to 24 users in a private group; however, a lot of conflicting data online shows that the maximum is 6. Unfortunately, I don’t ride with enough people to test this feature myself.

Bluetooth Intercom

The Bluetooth Intercom was the primary method of intercom I used while testing the Sena SMART HJC 50B. Ashley rode on the back with a Cardo while I connected to her with the 50B. Enabling the intercom was easy enough and worked without fault.

Smart Intercom Pairing makes the process seamless by using QR codes created within the SMART HJC Bluetooth App. As Ashley was using a Cardo, our process was a little bit different. I’ll touch on this in a moment.

The 50B can be paired with up to 3 other people for a Bluetooth intercom conversation. The process can be quite complex, so be sure to review the user guide before attempting. To be clear, it is possible to have a multi-way intercom with all 4 Bluetooth connections at once.

Connecting With Other Brand Communicators

Connecting the Sena 50B with other devices is possible, but not necessarily hard to do. In fact, the process for initiating an intercom with all devices that are not considered a SMART HJC headset is pretty standard.

To do so, you need to initiate the Bluetooth intercom pairing feature on both devices. The two should automatically connect together and establish a connection. To take it a step further, you can establish a bridge between Mesh groups when connected with a Cardo.

This is due to Cardo’s Dynamic Mesh Communication system. To do so, all you need to do is tap the intercom button three times on the Cardo unit to open the bridge. This is important to know if the majority of your riding group rides in a Cardo!

Ease of Use – 80%

Battery Life

The battery life on the Sena SMART HJC 50B is an impressive 13 hours of use. Throughout my time testing riding with music, to using the intercom with Ashley, I only charged the unit twice. Might I add that this was out of habit and not because I needed to.

Something I liked about the SMART HJC 50B is the charging port. Unlike the Cardo, the unit can be charged while installed on the helmet. There is no need to remove the unit to plug it in. The charging port is located on the main head unit on the back of the helmet and is easy to access.

On the other hand, I preferred how my Cardo unit tells me the battery life every time I turn the unit off. Upon powering off, a voice prompt informs you how much is left. With the Sena, you need to initiate the prompt with the jog dial and phone button. This isn’t a big deal, but definitely not as convenient as the device automatically informing you.

Battery Life Rating – 95%

Is the Sena SMART HJC 50B Worth the Price Point?

One thing is for sure: the SMART HJC 50B costs a pretty penny. At $350 USD, the unit is one of Sena’s more expensive units that doesn’t come with a camera, or sold in a dual pack. With that in mind, it is less than the two newest Packtalk models by Cardo.

While it doesn’t have the same technical specs or performance capabilities as some of the higher-end units (such as an IP67 rating), it is able to hold its own as a great Bluetooth communicator. Another huge factor to consider is how seamlessly it integrates with HJC helmets.

Compared to the 21B, being able to use voice commands and MESH is a major benefit and certainly worth the higher price point. I don’t think I need to explain the importance of voice command operation while riding a motorcycle.

Without Mesh, you’d be limited to a 4-way intercom. Depending on how you ride, it’s reasonable to think you’d want to eventually upgrade to a Mesh unit, so if it’s in your budget, you may as well get the best at the get-go.

I’ve also factored in that this unit is only compatible with a limited number of helmets, whereas other Bluetooth devices on the market are universal, allowing riders to continue using the same device regardless of what helmet they’re wearing. For that reason, riders may find the price point a bit high.

If you want true value, check out our review on the Sena 50C, which is a camera and mesh Bluetooth communicator in one!

Value for Money – 80%

Final Verdict

I was very happy with my experience with the Sena SMART HJC 50B Bluetooth Communicator. Installation could not have been easier, and the integration with my RPHA 71 Carbon helmet was perfect. I loved not having a bulky external unit hanging off the side of my helmet.

As far as the sound quality goes, the 50B does pack a punch, but I did not find it to be as clear as the Cardo and lacked a bit of bass. At times, it could sound a bit tinny, but overall, it has an above-average sound output. I could hear an improvement in the sound from the 50B versus older Sena models.

For riders looking for a helmet/communicator combo, the SMART HJC 50B is about as good as it gets, and is nicely complemented by an extensive line of high-end helmets by HJC.

Pros

Perfect integration with select HJC helmets

Voice operation enabled

Advanced noise control software that effectively eliminates background noise

Music sharing between SMART headset units

Long battery life

Mesh intercom for up to 6 riders to connect in a group up to 2km apart

Easy-to-use Sena SMART HJC app

Secure mount that is discreet

Cons

Buttons on both sides of the helmet can be distracting

Mesh bridging with Cardo units must be initiated by Cardo

The price point may be high for a unit restricted to HJC helmets

Device settings need to be optimized before use

Specifications

Manufacturer : Sena

Price : $349.99

Review Period : April – May 2025

