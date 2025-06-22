Hands-On Review: Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket

Breakdown The Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket features Aquashell LTZ waterproofing, a thermal liner, D3O CE Level 1 protection for the shoulders, elbows, and a CE AA Abrasion rating. It is a good alternative to more expensive waterproof membrane jackets. Design Quality Fit, Feel & Comfort Protection Waterproofing Value for Money Pros AquaShell Waterproof Membrane D3O CE Level 1 Armor on Shoulders and Elbows CE AA Abrasion Rating Pockets for Chest and Back Protection Thermal Liner included Highly visible, day and night Cons Only Level 1 Armor No Back Armor No tall/short or Women's options are available Type B (large) armor for larger sizes would be nice 4.6 Where to Buy Richa USA

Review Summary

Waterproof membrane, using AquaShell

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro is an AA abrasion-rated jacket featuring Level 1 D3O shoulder and elbow armor.

The included thermal liner makes this jacket suitable for use in all seasons.

The Infinity 3 Pro has excellent build quality and value pricing.

Ventilation is not as effective as that of the Infinity 2 Adventure reviewed previously.

A jacket at this price point should include back armor.

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket: All-season Comfort with Thermal Liner

A new season, a new Richa jacket for me to review. Once again, I have been lucky to have Richa’s support. The Infinity 3 Pro is the fourth jacket and pant combination I have reviewed in the last six years. I looked forward to putting the Infinity 3 Pro combo through its paces.

The Infinity 3 Pro Jacket is a multi-season textile motorcycle adventure touring jacket, priced at around $465. It features a waterproof membrane, a thermal liner, AA abrasion rating, and D3O CE Level 1 protection at the shoulders and elbows.

The Infinity line sits in the middle of the Richa jacket line. The Infinity 3 Pro is the top model in the Infinity line.

I tested the jacket on a Husqvarna Norden 901.

I received the jacket in April, just as our riding season was getting underway. I would greatly appreciate the thermal liner.

About Richa

Richa dates back to 1952 when company founder Charles Rigaux launched his first pair of leather motorcycle gloves. His goal was quality, which remained a priority throughout later RICHA collections.

Richa grew, creating leather motorcycle clothing, including motorcycle jackets, pants, and accessories with high-tech coatings and advanced D3O® protection. Since 2011, Richa gloves have been GORE-TEX® certified.

Today, Richa is a trusted motorcycle apparel brand sold in over 40 countries worldwide. It offers a full range of products for any budget, staying true to its motto: ‘Feel safe, feel good.’

Richa has a new distributor in the USA. I would like to thank Michael at RICHA USA and the team at Richa, based in Belgium, for allowing me to review the Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket.

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket Features

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket features weather and abrasion protection.

High-performance & abrasion-resistant Cordura outer fabric with an AA rating

Waterproof thanks to laminated Aquashell LTZ

Superfabric reinforcements

Large ventilation panels on the chest, secured with Fidlock

Detachable thermal destination layer to be worn separately

Collar & sleeve finish in soft neoprene

2 large outside volume pockets

Adjustment at the waist and arms

D3O® level 1 armor

For a complete list of features, visit Richa’s product page.

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket Construction

Outer Shell

Cordura fabric, combined with Superfabric, is used in high-impact areas, such as the shoulders. This construction allows for an AA-rated abrasion-resistant jacket. The outer shell also uses Aquashell LTZ for waterproofing.

SONY DSC

Outer Shell: 100% Polyester

Lining: 100% Polyester

Membrane: 100% Polyester

Interior

Nylon mesh lines the interior throughout for increased airflow and comfort.

Collar

The collar features a neoprene edge to minimize chafing and add comfort. It also features an adjustable snap for attaching to the opposite side for a secure fit. A small loop on the tab end and a hook on the collar allow a secure open position.

Pockets

There are seven pockets on the shell plus 4 in the thermal liner:

4 Exterior Two large cargo-style pockets on the front have snap and velcro closures. One large pocket on the lower back with a combination of snaps and velcro. One zippered lapel pocket



Interior: Two large pockets with zippered closures



Thermal Liner: Two interior pockets with a velcro tab closure Two exterior slash pockets with a snap closure



SONY DSC

Hi-Viz

The colourway tested is highly visible, with large sections of the body being fluorescent yellow.

In addition, many areas of this jacket provide reflectivity for night riding:

Vertical strip on the back

Lower back and waist

Chest

Upper arm

Some of the branding logos are also reflective

The reflective bands appear silver in the daylight.

It wasn’t until I took some pictures that I realized just how good the reflective elements were. Well done!

Branding

The ‘Richa’ name is on both arms, the upper zipper flap, and the upper and lower back. The Richa ‘R’ logo is on the upper arms.

The Richa name on the weather flap and the ‘R’ on the upper arms are subtly displayed in black on black. The remaining branding is part of the reflective elements.

Zippers

The main zipper is sizable and has a glove-friendly pull tab. You can find additional zippers on the following:

Vent panels and arm vents

Internal pockets

A short and 360-degree connection between the jacket and pants

All the zippers worked smoothly. The fluorescent yellow zippers on the vents are of the sealed variety for waterproofing.

Colorways

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket is available in two colors. Black/Grey/Fluorescent Yellow and Black/Grey.

Thermal Inner Liner

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro includes a thermal liner. The liner attaches with snaps on the chest and snapped loops at the sleeves and collar.

The liner has a separate zippered closure for full thermal effect. The liner can also be worn separately as a destination jacket. The liner features two external and two inner pockets, as well as Richa reflective branding on the chest and back.

The bottom of the liner also features an adjustable elastic to help keep the cold and wind out.

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket: Overall Functionality and Build Quality

Sizing

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro jacket is only available in regular sizing. It is not available in short or tall sizes.

Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL

Use the Richa sizing chart when placing your order. For example, I wear an XL for most North American jackets. At the time of the order, I was 6’3′′ tall with a 47” chest. The Richa chart put me in the middle of the 2XL range. The jacket fits nicely, although a bit snug with the thermal liner. The sleeve length was more than ample when seated on the bike. The body length is a touch short for my long torso. A tall version would be nice.

Comfort

I found it to be very comfortable during my early-season testing. The thermal liner provides added insulation for cold rides. The neoprene-edged collar, with a holdback, also allowed neck comfort.

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket has a few features to help adjust its fit:

Adjustable straps on each side near the waist

Adjustable tabs at the wrists

Zippers at each hip

Adjustable snap on the collar

Adjustable tab with snaps around the biceps

Curved arms

The cuff adjustment allows for an easy fit into a glove with gauntlets and opens wide enough to accommodate the top of short gloves, if desired.

Waterproof

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro features an Aquashell LTZ waterproof membrane as part of its outer shell.

Aquashell provides some of the benefits of GORE-TEX technology, serving as a more affordable alternative.

I did have the opportunity to ride in the rain. In this case, it was a steady light to moderate rainfall. After over an hour of riding, the waterproofing worked perfectly. Unlike separate waterproof liners, you must ensure that the front vents are entirely closed. The rear exhaust vents are covered by a storm flap for some rain protection when left open.

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro combo worked great. I stayed completely dry. The outer shell also did an excellent job of shedding water.

Breathability

Air movement on the Infinity 3 Pro is handled through ventilation in several ways. The central intake vents on the chest, which feature a vertical zipper and Velcro across the bottom, serve as a weather protection mechanism. The magnetic Fidlock system facilitates easy opening and closing to the mesh panel behind. The Fidlock system is a trickle-down from the top-of-the-line Armada jacket. Nice touch!

There are also intake vents on each forearm to allow some air flow up the sleeves.

To release the hot air, there are two exhaust vents located on the back of the jacket. These vents are behind storm flaps. These storm flaps allow the vents to be partially opened during wet-weather riding to exhaust some heat, as the intake vents are typically closed while riding in the rain.

SONY DSC

Last season, I reviewed the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket, and was very impressed with its ventilation and ability to move air. It features built-in mesh panels on the chest and back, as well as zippered vents on the arms and behind the main zipper. This is the benefit of having a separate rain shell.

The ventilation on the Infinity 3 Pro is good, but on a hot, dry day, I’ll take the Infinity 2 Adventure. This is the compromise that comes with laminated waterproofing.

SONY DSC

I primarily used the Infinity 3 Pro Jacket in spring weather, ranging from 3°C (37°F) to 28°C (82°F). The spring temperatures prevented testing in extreme heat. The thermal liner was a welcome addition on several cold mornings (along with the Richa Inferno gloves tested last season, and the Norden 901’s heated grips and seat). I know, I know, I’m getting soft!

Protection

The Infinity 3 Pro Jacket offers several layers of protection:

Outer shell made of Cordura fabric in combination with SuperFabric in high-impact areas, allowing an AA abrasion rating

D3O CE Level 1 protection in the shoulders and elbows

Protection is one area that the Infinity 3 Pro Jacket could improve. I have tested jackets in a lower price range that use the higher CE Level 2 armor (although not D3O). Also, although the tag indicates a back protector is included, it was not. Check with your retailer to confirm if the back protector is included.

However, this jacket allows you to add chest and back protection and upgrade your protection for the back, chest, elbows, and shoulders.

SONY DSC

EN 17092-3:2020 is a standards document that specifies general requirements for CE certification. The standard includes, but is not limited to, impaction, abrasion resistance, tear strength, seam strength, and dimensional stability.

Classification AAA: The highest level

Classification AA : More suited to touring gear

: More suited to touring gear Classification A: Deemed suitable for urban riding

Classification B is similar to A, but impact protectors are not required

Classification C covers garments such as mesh under-suits that have impact protection for off-road riding

SONY DSC

The types of armor used in this jacket are:

Shoulder Certified ( EN 1621-1:2012 ; S TYPE A; Protection level: 1 )

; TYPE A; Protection level: ) Elbow Certified (EN 1621-1:2012; E TYPE A; Protection level: 1 )

EN1621-1 is a Certification Standard for Shoulders, Elbows, and Knees. Protector Style S = Shoulder, E = Elbow, K = Knee.

Type A has smaller dimensions, and Protection Level 1 offers lower protection than Level 2. It would be nice to see Type B used in XL and larger sizes.

SONY DSC

Care Instructions

The best way to keep the jacket looking good was to wipe it down with a damp cloth. If the jacket becomes very dirty, remove all armor, hand-wash it, and hang it to dry. If you get caught in the rain, let it drip dry.

Here are the attached instructions for the jacket:

For details, please visit Richa’s Washing Instructions

Warranty

RICHA offers a 2-year warranty on motorcycle jackets, pants, jeans, gloves, rain clothing, functional underwear, boots, and shoes.

For details, please visit Richa Warranty.

Final Thoughts on the Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket

I received the Richa Infinity 3 Pro Jacket in April. Spring came late to central Ontario this year, so I was motivated to get out for some spring riding..

I did my testing in various spring weather conditions. Most rides were half or full-day rides. No multi-day trips, yet. It did include an annual ride with my brother, Bob, and friend, Tim, through Algonquin Park in central Ontario.

The day started at 3°C (37°F), so I appreciated the included thermal liner. At lunch, I removed the thermal liner but left the vents closed. By mid-afternoon, the temperature had reached 24°C (75°F), and I opened the vents. At no time did I feel uncomfortable. This adaptability is a testament to the Infinity 3 Pro’s versatility.

I have no concerns about wearing this jacket on hot summer days. Although I haven’t had the chance to use it in cooler weather, with a good mid-layer, I have no concerns in this area either.

I can’t help but compare the Infinity 3 Pro to the more expensive Richa Infinity 2 Adventure jacket I reviewed last season.

There are two significant differences in these jackets. First, with the Pro, the waterproofing membrane is built into the jacket. The Adventure uses a separate waterproof liner. The advantage goes to the Pro, as there is no need to carry the liner.

Second is ventilation. The Adventure takes advantage here with larger and more vents. The Adventure moves a lot of air. The vents on the Pro are good, but not as good as those on the Adventure.

That being said, I would choose the Infinity 3 Pro in all riding conditions, except for hot weather.

So, if you’re on a budget and Gore-Tex membrane is out of reach, the Infinity 3 Pro is an excellent choice for all-season riding.

Pros

AquaShell Waterproof Membrane

D3O CE Level 1 Armor on Shoulders and Elbows

CE AA Abrasion Rating

Pockets for Chest and Back Protection

Thermal Liner included

Highly visible, day and night

Cons

Only Level 1 Armor

No Back Armor

No tall or short options are available

No womens option

Type B (large) armor for larger sizes would be nice

Specs

Manufacturer: Richa

Richa Price: (When Tested) $466

(When Tested) $466 Made In: Pakistan

Pakistan Colorway: Black/Grey, Black/Fluorescent Yellow.

Black/Grey, Black/Fluorescent Yellow. Sizes: Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL.

Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL. Review Period: April 2025 – June 2025

