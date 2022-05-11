Still, No Plans To Sell The Updated CBR600RR For 2022

After teasing us in 2020, and a lot praying and dreaming in 2021 that the updated CBR600RR will be introduced to us here in North America, the 2022 Honda CBR600RR proves the 600 supersport class is not on Honda Motorcycle’s radar. There is still no update like the one we saw for Japan only in 2021.

Unfortunately, there will be no updates to the model in this year’s Honda lineup and the only changes come in the way of pricing with a $100 price increase to its MSRP, bringing the tab up to $11,999 on the non-ABS model and $12,999 for the ABS model. The last model year’s major update dates back to 2013 and then before that a major overhaul in 2007.

Even without the update, the Japanese-made 2022 Honda CBR600RR is still a superb balance machine ready to tear up the track and take on the canyons like nobody’s business. Powered by a tried and tested 599cc DOHC inline-four engine which was last updated with a centrally located ram-air intake, improved ECU, and revised PGM-DSFI programming for more midrange power and improved throttle response at higher rpm.

The aluminum twin-spar designed chassis paired with 41mm Big Piston Fork front and a Unit Pro-Link rear suspension delivers laser-sharp handling. When it comes to braking, four-piston radial-mount Tokico calipers and 310mm discs provide sharp, responsive stopping power with an excellent feel. The ABS model is equipped with a specialized version of Honda’s Combined Anti-Lock Braking System (C-ABS) that automatically actuates both front and rear brakes to provide improved control in panic braking situations.

The sophisticated Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) helps maintain low-speed maneuverability while providing excellent and predictable high-speed handling. So you can have your cake and eat it too.

The 2022 Honda CBR600RR starts at $11,999 USD for the Non-ABS model and $12,999 USD for the ABS variant.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,999 USD (Non-ABS) / $12,999 USD (C-ABS)

$11,999 USD (Non-ABS) / $12,999 USD (C-ABS) Key Features: Optional Combined-ABS Radial Mounted Front-Brake Calipers Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) Dual-Stage Fuel Injection

Main Specs Engine: 599cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder

599cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder Power: 113 horsepower

113 horsepower Torque: 48.7 lb-ft

48.7 lb-ft Weight: 410 lbs (186 kgs) [Non-ABS] / 434 lbs (196.8 kgs) [C-ABS]

410 lbs (186 kgs) [Non-ABS] / 434 lbs (196.8 kgs) [C-ABS] Seat Height: 32.3 inches (820 mm) at lowest point Competitors Kawasaki ZX-6R

Suzuki GSX-R600

2022 Honda CBR600RR Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 599cc Liquid-Cooled Inline Four-Cylinder Power 113 HP Bore x Stroke 67mm x 42.5mm Compression Ratio 12.2:1 Induction Dual Stage Fuel Injection (DSFI) with 40mm throttle bodies, Denso 12-hole injectors Starter Electric Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Close-ratio six-speed Final Drive #525 O-ring chain; 16T/42T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm inverted Big Piston Fork with spring preload, rebound and compression damping adjustability; 4.3 inches travel Suspension Rear Unit Pro-Link® HMAS™ single shock with spring preload, rebound and compression damping adjustability; 5.1 inches travel Brakes Front Dual radial-mounted four-piston calipers with full-floating 310mm discs Brakes Rear Single-caliper 220mm disc Tires Front 120/70ZR-17 radial Tires Rear 180/55ZR-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 4.8 gallons Color Grand Prix Red Tricolor ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with 3-D mapping Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 3.9 inches Wheelbase 53.9 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 23.5° Seat Height 32.3 inches Curb Weight 410 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda CBR600RR Features

BRAKING RADIAL MOUNTED FRONT-BRAKE CALIPERS The CBR600RR uses radial-mounted monoblock front-brake calipers. This construction makes the caliper stiffer, and that means you get better brake feel for more linear, powerful stopping. Each caliper also uses four chromium-plated aluminum pistons for smooth, friction-free operation.

12-SPOKE WHEELS With their consistent rigidity and balance, these sharp-looking 12-spoke cast aluminum wheels work with the fork and enhance suspension feedback to deliver real handling improvements.

ELECTRONIC COMBINED ANTI-LOCK BRAKING (C-ABS) The available electronically controlled C-ABS distributes brake force over both wheels, helping to maintain braking confidence in less-than-ideal conditions. The system electronically measures rider input on the brake lever and pedal, and applies only the front or rear brake in some cases or combines both brakes in other situations.

LINE-BEAM HEADLIGHTS Line-beam headlights feature a two-piece reflector design that utilizes two H7 bulbs for optimum light distribution and unique compact design. The result: the headlight helps you see better and also helps make you visible to traffic.



ENGINEERING CENTRALLY LOCATED FUEL TANK The CBR600RR’s 4.8-gallon fuel tank is positioned in the center of the chassis and low in the frame. This allows for a more compact design, but even more important helps centralize the bike’s mass. Increased mass centralization means the CBR is more responsive to rider input, especially when leaning the bike into a turn or standing it up at the exit.



HANDLING Honda ELECTRONIC STEERING DAMPER (HESD) Most steering dampers only sense handlebar-deflection speed. The Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) is way more sophisticated. It also detects vehicle speed, and adjusts damping proportionally. That helps maintain low-speed maneuverability while providing excellent, predictable high-speed handling.

Honda MULTI-ACTION SYSTEM (HMAS) INVERTED FORK The HMAS cartridge fork features an exclusive internal piston construction. The innovative design employs smaller-diameter pistons to keep oil velocity high for improved damping characteristics and an expanded range of adjustability. The result: you get more precise suspension performance, especially over smaller surface irregularities.

UNIT PRO-LINK® SUSPENSION By eliminating the frame-mounted top shock mount, Unit Pro-Link® isolates the chassis from bumps, resulting in more precise handling and better traction. Developed on Honda’s championship-winning MotoGP bikes, it’s a perfect example of the CBR’s superior engineering.



PERFORMANCE DUAL-STAGE FUEL INJECTION Two sets of injectors per cylinder ensure both low- and high-rpm performance. You get near-instantaneous high-rpm response, along with great low-rpm metering and clean running.

DUAL-STAGE RAM AIR A nose-mounted, two-stage ram air system provides a high volume of cool air to the air box for linear power delivery and superb engine performance.



2022 Honda CBR600RR Twin Photos

2022 Honda CBR600RR Videos

2021 Honda CBR600RR review by TFLbike:



2020 Honda CBR600RR ABS Review by Motorcyclist Magazine:

