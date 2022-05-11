2022 Honda Rebel 300 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Honda Rebel 300: The Ultimate Beginner Cruiser

Honda has kept the Rebel series in the spotlight for years as a line of bulletproof cruiser bikes for newer and more casual riders. They offer plenty of that classic cruiser attitude while being extremely user-friendly—especially the Rebel 300, which is the smallest Rebel in Honda’s 2022 motorcycle lineup.

Other Japanese bike makers have certainly created approachable cruisers—Kawasaki has the Vulcan, Suzuki has the Boulevard, and Yamaha has the V-Star. But except for the V-Star, none of them come with an engine displacement this small. And if you’re just getting into cruiser riding, that’s a great thing.

This bike is light (at just 364 lbs), reliable, and easy to ride—but best of all, it’s fun. With all that in mind, it’s no wonder Honda opted not to change any specs or features for the 2022 version. After all, if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

The Rebel 300 still sports a 286cc single-cylinder engine that produces 25 hp and 17.6 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers don’t sound like much, but they’re more than enough to help you blast around town or around your local twisties on this compact little cruiser. It comes with a slipper clutch and optional ABS, too—features that will help it appeal even more to the new rider market.

The 2022 Honda Rebel 300 starts at $4,699 USD / $6,149 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,699 USD / $6,149 CAD

$4,699 USD / $6,149 CAD Key Features: Slipper/assist clutch Fuel-injection Blacked-out style Wide 16” rear tire Electric starter Passenger kit and footpegs available

Main Specs Engine: 286cc single-cylinder engine

286cc single-cylinder engine Power: 25 hp

25 hp Torque: 17.6 lb.-ft

17.6 lb.-ft Curb Weight: 364 lbs. (165 kg)

364 lbs. (165 kg) Seat Height: 27.2 in (691 mm) at lowest point Competitors Yamaha V-Star 250

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2022 Honda Rebel 300 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 25 HP Bore x Stroke 76mm x 63mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Induction PGM-FI Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; 4 valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-speed Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel Suspension Rear Dual shocks with 3.8 inches of travel Brakes Front Hydraulic disc Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc Tires Front 130/90-16 Tires Rear 150/80-16 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.9 gallons Color Matte Gray Metallic, Pearl Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 4.3 inches Wheelbase 58.7 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 28° 0′ Seat Height 27.2 inches Curb Weight 364 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel-ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda Rebel 300 Features

STYLE BLACKED-OUT STYLE The Rebel is a blank canvas for your self expression and customization. But unlike the canvas you buy at the art store, this one’s not boring white. As is, its blacked-out engine pieces, frame, and bodywork elements look great during the day and even better at night.

BLACKED-OUT MUFFLER Forget about having to polish chrome—the Rebel’s blacked-out exhaust system blends perfectly with the bike’s overall look. And maybe the biggest plus? The awesome sound that’s so important to the riding experience.

CLASSIC INSTRUMENT SHAPE Another iconic element combining traditional and new, the Rebel’s instruments take a classic shape and fill it with totally up-to-date digital LCD information.

FOUR-BULB HEADLIGHT Another critical item in motorcycle design is the headlight. With the Rebel you get the best of both worlds. The lamp is bright and precise, while the round nacelle shape, aluminum cast headlight mount and classic round lens give the Rebel a character that exudes for the 21st century.

ALL LED LIGHTING PACKAGE LED lighting is where it’s at now. LEDs can be lighter, brighter, and require fewer lifetime replacements than incandescent bulbs. That’s why the Rebel 300 features an all-LED lighting package—headlight, taillight, turn signals, even the license-plate light.

COLOR CHOICES Check out the bold colors you could be styling: Matte Gray Metallic or Pearl Blue.

OPTIONAL Honda ACCESSORIES The Rebel 300 has a whole catalog of accessories, ready for you to personalize your bike. For example, check out the diamond-stitched main seat, a backrest, saddlebags and a carrier, passenger seat with footpegs kit, backrest, and much, much more.

STEEL REAR FENDER Real steel never goes out of style. The Rebel has a steel rear fender that’s color-matched to the tank. The paint looks great, and the steel fender helps provide a solid support for the optional/removable passenger seat.

WIDE 41mm FORK It’s what’s up front that counts most in style, and the Rebel knocks it out of the park. Of course the front suspension offers precise steering and a plush ride, but the fat 41mm fork tubes give the bike a substantial presence too. Last year we fine-tuned the fork for even better comfort and performance, and everyone loves the result.

REFINED REAR SUSPENSION The Rebel 300’s rear shocks are nitrogen filled, and have a special spring rate too. Just like the front suspension, it’s about adding both comfort and performance to your riding experience.

WIDE FRONT WHEEL The Rebel’s wide 130/90-16 front tire not only looks great, but it helps provide superior handling and stopping power



COMFORT LOW SEAT HEIGHT When it comes to seat heights, almost everyone likes them lower. At just 27.2 inches, the Rebel has one of the lowest seats in anyone’s lineup. It’s comfortable when you ride, and it makes it easier to flat-foot it at stoplights or in parking lots.

LIGHT WEIGHT Weighing just 364 pounds (370 pounds for the ABS model) with a full tank of fuel, the Rebel 300 is a lot more fun and friendly to ride than some bigger machines—perfect if you’re just getting started, or if you’re looking for a nimble bike. The light overall weight and a low center of gravity help performance, too.

NARROW Super-narrow, especially at the critical tank/seat junction, the Rebel makes it easier to get on and off the bike, and to put your feet down at stops. Plus, the Rebel fits a wide variety of riders.

ROOMY RIDER TRIANGLE A rider makes contact with the bike at three points: the seat, the handlebar, and the footpegs. The Rebel’s rider triangle strikes the perfect balance between laid-back cruiser and more active sport riding. You ride with a commanding presence, and the minute you sit on a Rebel in your dealership, you’ll know it.

SINGLE SEAT WITH AVAILABLE ACCESSORY PASSENGER SEAT AND FOOTPEG KIT Travelling light and on your own? Want to take a friend along? Like the clean look of a solo seat? Like the versatility of a passenger seat? With the Rebel you can easily have it both ways, since the accessory passenger seat, passenger footpegs and footpeg hangers are all simple, bolt-on parts.



ENGINEERING SLIPPER/ASSIST CLUTCH This technology was first developed and perfected in Honda’s racing machines. The slipper/assist clutch means you get a lighter clutch pull at the lever, but a solid lockup when you release the lever and apply power. It’s technology that reduces clutch effort at the bar by about 30 percent.

SUPERIOR HANDLING A lot of today’s motorcycles look great standing still, but disappoint once the road gets twisty. At Honda, we set high standards for the way all our bikes handle and feel, and the Rebel is a perfect example—we’ve paid just as much attention to the way this bike corners and handles as we have its knockout styling.

2.9-GALLON FUEL TANK One of the key items in motorcycle design is the fuel tank. Holding 2.9 gallons, the Rebel’s iconic fuel-tank shape is timeless, but functionally it also teams up with the bike’s great fuel efficiency to give you plenty of range.

DIE-CAST ALUMINUM REAR SUBFRAME Here’s a chance for Honda designers to take a functional part of the motorcycle and make it look extra cool. The aluminum subframe/fender mounts are strong, subtle, light, and provide a solid foundation for the optional/removable passenger seat.

WIDE REAR TIRE The Rebel’s low, fat 16-inch rear tire gives you plenty of grip, and helps lower the bike’s overall seat height and stance. And it looks tough, too.



PERFORMANCE SPORTY ENGINE Hondas are famous for their engines, and we’ve given the Rebel 300 a great one. First, the facts: it’s a single-cylinder with fuel injection, double-overhead cams and a counterbalancer. Because it’s a single, it’s light and super narrow, which helps reduce the overall bike’s weight. It also offers the kind of torque and midrange power that’s well suited for all levels of riders.

CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS Cast wheels front and rear are light, practical, easy to keep clean, and give the Rebel a look that tells you this is not built like a retro machine. The wide rims and tires add to the bikes appearance, too.



