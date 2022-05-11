2022 Honda Rebel 500 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Honda Rebel 500: A Rebel with a Cause
Contents
Honda created one of the best casual cruisers ever with the Rebel—especially for newer riders—but that doesn’t mean you’re limited to buying one with a single-cylinder engine. The Rebel 500 has a full 471cc parallel twin, giving it significantly more get-up-and-go than the smaller Rebel 300.
At least two other major Japanese motorcycle brands have an accessible cruiser with a similar engine displacement available this year as well—the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Suzuki Boulevard C50 are both competitors for the new Rebel 500. But Honda’s offering in this segment is not only beautiful; it’s incredibly easy to ride. After all, Honda’s always known how to make a user-friendly bike look good.
No new changes for 2022 here—unless you count a slightly higher price tag and a new color scheme (Pearl Organic Green). Other than that, it’s the same Rebel you knew and loved in 2021, only a year newer and shinier.
At only 408 lbs, this is not a heavy bike—and it doesn’t handle like one, either. The fuel-injected engine churns out 45.9 hp and 29.9 lb-ft of torque at 6,300 rpm. That easily gives you enough grunt for city streets and the occasional rip through the countryside.
There are plenty of available accessories for the Rebel 500, too—including a passenger seat and footpeg kit (also available for the other 2022 Rebels). If you want a modern cruiser that’s tons of fun to ride, you’ll consider this a vital addition to Honda’s 2022 motorcycle lineup.
The 2022 Honda Rebel 500 starts at $6,399 USD / $7,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,399 USD / $7,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- Slipper/assist clutch
- Fuel-injection
- Blacked-out style
- Wide 16” rear tire
- Electric starter
- Passenger kit and footpegs available
Main Specs
- Engine: 471cc parallel twin engine
- Power: 45.9 hp
- Torque: 29.9 lb.-ft
- Curb Weight: 408 lbs. (185 kg)
- Seat Height: 27.2 in (691 mm) at lowest point
Competitors
2022 Honda Rebel 500 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke
|Power
|45.9 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|67mm x 66.8mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.7:1
|Induction
|PGM-FI
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|SOHC; 4 valves per cylinder
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Six-speed
|Final Drive
|O-ring-sealed chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Dual shocks with 3.8 inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Hydraulic disc
|Brakes Rear
|Hydraulic disc
|Tires Front
|130/90-16
|Tires Rear
|150/80-16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.9 gallons
|Color
|Matte Gray Metallic, Pearl Blue
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Full transistorized ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|4.3 inches
|Wheelbase
|58.7 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|28° 0′
|Seat Height
|27.2 inches
|Curb Weight
|408 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel-ready to ride)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2022 Honda Rebel 500 Features
STYLE
The Rebel is a blank canvas for your self expression and customization. But unlike the canvas you buy at the art store, this one’s not boring white. As is, its blacked-out engine pieces, frame, and bodywork elements look great during the day and even better at night.
BLACKED-OUT MUFFLER
Forget about having to polish chrome—the Rebel’s blacked-out exhaust system blends perfectly with the bike’s overall look. And maybe the biggest plus? The awesome sound that’s so important to the riding experience.
CLASSIC INSTRUMENT SHAPE
Another iconic element combining traditional and new, the Rebel’s instruments take a classic shape and fill it with totally up-to-date digital LCD information.
FOUR-BULB HEADLIGHT
Another critical item in motorcycle design is the headlight. With the Rebel you get the best of both worlds. The lamp is bright and precise, while the round nacelle shape, aluminum cast headlight mount and classic round lens give the Rebel a character that exudes for the 21st century.
ALL LED LIGHTING PACKAGE
LED lighting is where it’s at now. LEDs can be lighter, brighter, and require fewer lifetime replacements than incandescent bulbs. That’s why the Rebel 300 features an all-LED lighting package—headlight, taillight, turn signals, even the license-plate light.
COLOR CHOICES
Check out the bold colors you could be styling: Matte Gray Metallic or Pearl Blue.
OPTIONAL Honda ACCESSORIES
The Rebel 300 has a whole catalog of accessories, ready for you to personalize your bike. For example, check out the diamond-stitched main seat, a backrest, saddlebags and a carrier, passenger seat with footpegs kit, backrest, and much, much more.
STEEL REAR FENDER
Real steel never goes out of style. The Rebel has a steel rear fender that’s color-matched to the tank. The paint looks great, and the steel fender helps provide a solid support for the optional/removable passenger seat.
WIDE 41mm FORK
It’s what’s up front that counts most in style, and the Rebel knocks it out of the park. Of course the front suspension offers precise steering and a plush ride, but the fat 41mm fork tubes give the bike a substantial presence too. Last year we fine-tuned the fork for even better comfort and performance, and everyone loves the result.
REFINED REAR SUSPENSION
The Rebel 300’s rear shocks are nitrogen filled, and have a special spring rate too. Just like the front suspension, it’s about adding both comfort and performance to your riding experience.
WIDE FRONT WHEEL
The Rebel’s wide 130/90-16 front tire not only looks great, but it helps provide superior handling and stopping power
COMFORT
When it comes to seat heights, almost everyone likes them lower. At just 27.2 inches, the Rebel has one of the lowest seats in anyone’s lineup. It’s comfortable when you ride, and it makes it easier to flat-foot it at stoplights or in parking lots.
LIGHT WEIGHT
Weighing just 364 pounds (370 pounds for the ABS model) with a full tank of fuel, the Rebel 300 is a lot more fun and friendly to ride than some bigger machines—perfect if you’re just getting started, or if you’re looking for a nimble bike. The light overall weight and a low center of gravity help performance, too.
NARROW
Super-narrow, especially at the critical tank/seat junction, the Rebel makes it easier to get on and off the bike, and to put your feet down at stops. Plus, the Rebel fits a wide variety of riders.
ROOMY RIDER TRIANGLE
A rider makes contact with the bike at three points: the seat, the handlebar, and the footpegs. The Rebel’s rider triangle strikes the perfect balance between laid-back cruiser and more active sport riding. You ride with a commanding presence, and the minute you sit on a Rebel in your dealership, you’ll know it.
SINGLE SEAT WITH AVAILABLE ACCESSORY PASSENGER SEAT AND FOOTPEG KIT
Travelling light and on your own? Want to take a friend along? Like the clean look of a solo seat? Like the versatility of a passenger seat? With the Rebel you can easily have it both ways, since the accessory passenger seat, passenger footpegs and footpeg hangers are all simple, bolt-on parts.
ENGINEERING
This technology was first developed and perfected in Honda’s racing machines. The slipper/assist clutch means you get a lighter clutch pull at the lever, but a solid lockup when you release the lever and apply power. It’s technology that reduces clutch effort at the bar by about 30 percent.
SUPERIOR HANDLING
A lot of today’s motorcycles look great standing still, but disappoint once the road gets twisty. At Honda, we set high standards for the way all our bikes handle and feel, and the Rebel is a perfect example—we’ve paid just as much attention to the way this bike corners and handles as we have its knockout styling.
2.9-GALLON FUEL TANK
One of the key items in motorcycle design is the fuel tank. Holding 2.9 gallons, the Rebel’s iconic fuel-tank shape is timeless, but functionally it also teams up with the bike’s great fuel efficiency to give you plenty of range.
DIE-CAST ALUMINUM REAR SUBFRAME
Here’s a chance for Honda designers to take a functional part of the motorcycle and make it look extra cool. The aluminum subframe/fender mounts are strong, subtle, light, and provide a solid foundation for the optional/removable passenger seat.
WIDE REAR TIRE
The Rebel’s low, fat 16-inch rear tire gives you plenty of grip, and helps lower the bike’s overall seat height and stance. And it looks tough, too.
PERFORMANCE
Hondas are famous for their engines, and we’ve given the Rebel 300 a great one. First, the facts: it’s a single-cylinder with fuel injection, double-overhead cams and a counterbalancer. Because it’s a single, it’s light and super narrow, which helps reduce the overall bike’s weight. It also offers the kind of torque and midrange power that’s well suited for all levels of riders.
CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS
Cast wheels front and rear are light, practical, easy to keep clean, and give the Rebel a look that tells you this is not built like a retro machine. The wide rims and tires add to the bikes appearance, too.
2022 Honda Rebel 500 Photos
