2022 Honda Rebel 500 [Specs, Features, Photos]

STYLE

BLACKED-OUT STYLE

The Rebel is a blank canvas for your self expression and customization. But unlike the canvas you buy at the art store, this one’s not boring white. As is, its blacked-out engine pieces, frame, and bodywork elements look great during the day and even better at night.

BLACKED-OUT MUFFLER

Forget about having to polish chrome—the Rebel’s blacked-out exhaust system blends perfectly with the bike’s overall look. And maybe the biggest plus? The awesome sound that’s so important to the riding experience.

CLASSIC INSTRUMENT SHAPE

Another iconic element combining traditional and new, the Rebel’s instruments take a classic shape and fill it with totally up-to-date digital LCD information.

FOUR-BULB HEADLIGHT

Another critical item in motorcycle design is the headlight. With the Rebel you get the best of both worlds. The lamp is bright and precise, while the round nacelle shape, aluminum cast headlight mount and classic round lens give the Rebel a character that exudes for the 21st century.

ALL LED LIGHTING PACKAGE

LED lighting is where it’s at now. LEDs can be lighter, brighter, and require fewer lifetime replacements than incandescent bulbs. That’s why the Rebel 300 features an all-LED lighting package—headlight, taillight, turn signals, even the license-plate light.

COLOR CHOICES

Check out the bold colors you could be styling: Matte Gray Metallic or Pearl Blue.

OPTIONAL Honda ACCESSORIES

The Rebel 300 has a whole catalog of accessories, ready for you to personalize your bike. For example, check out the diamond-stitched main seat, a backrest, saddlebags and a carrier, passenger seat with footpegs kit, backrest, and much, much more.

STEEL REAR FENDER

Real steel never goes out of style. The Rebel has a steel rear fender that’s color-matched to the tank. The paint looks great, and the steel fender helps provide a solid support for the optional/removable passenger seat.

WIDE 41mm FORK

It’s what’s up front that counts most in style, and the Rebel knocks it out of the park. Of course the front suspension offers precise steering and a plush ride, but the fat 41mm fork tubes give the bike a substantial presence too. Last year we fine-tuned the fork for even better comfort and performance, and everyone loves the result.

REFINED REAR SUSPENSION

The Rebel 300’s rear shocks are nitrogen filled, and have a special spring rate too. Just like the front suspension, it’s about adding both comfort and performance to your riding experience.

WIDE FRONT WHEEL

The Rebel’s wide 130/90-16 front tire not only looks great, but it helps provide superior handling and stopping power

