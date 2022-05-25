2022 Honda CB300R [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda CB300R: Diet Naked

Newly updated for their 2022 model lineup, the CB300R takes a leap into the big leagues in hopes to compete with the sheer volume of low-displacement firepower OEM’s have been recently churning out.

From an aesthetic perspective, the CB300R follows the same path its bigger brothers (the CB650R and CB1000R) have laid out for it and delivers a non-intrusive simple yet modern neo-cafe vibe that is easy on the eyes and unique to Honda.

For 2022, the Japanese manufacturer has updated the engine to meet Euro 5 standards, meaning that this single cylinder thumper now churns out 25 horsepower and 20 lb-ft of torque. In addition to the engine update, new Showa SFF-BP forks find themselves in the front with a brand new LED lighting system mounted to them.

Another notable update for 2022 is the slip/assist clutch that has been carried over from the larger bikes in the CB family. It is interesting that Honda has finally added this feature that has long been missing from their lower displacement models, but it’s nice to see them packaging even more premium feautures into their entry-priced motorcycles.

For a perfect beginner commuter, the CB300R never fails; especially with some of the newer features that have been brought to the table for 2022.

The 2022 Honda CB300R starts at $4,949 USD / $6,099 CAD

Model Overview

2022 Honda CB300R Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 286cc liquid-cooled 20º single-cylinder four-stroke Power 30 BHP Bore x Stroke 76mm x 63mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Induction Fuel injection with 38mm throttle body Starter Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-speed manual Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork; 4.65 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock; 5.2 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 296mm disc; ABS Brakes Rear Single 220mm disc; ABS Tires Front 110/70-17 Tires Rear 150/60-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.7 gallons Color Matte Pearl Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 93mm (3.7 inches) Wheelbase 53.3 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 24.70° Seat Height 31.5 inches Curb Weight 317 pounds – Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride. WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda CB300R Features

PERFORMANCE COMPACT ENGINE The CB300R’s compact 286cc DOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine is a jewel with a free-revving, responsive nature. The engine also works extraordinarily well in real-world road-riding conditions, providing plenty of power both around town and out on the highway.

FINE-TUNED INTAKE AND EXHAUST The CB300R’s engine uses an intake and exhaust designed to reduce air resistance, contributing to more linear throttle response.

HIGH-REVVING PERFORMANCE Bore and stroke are set at 76 x 63mm, with a compression ratio of 10.7:1. PGM-FI fuel injection—with 38mm throttle bore and a refined, straight-shot intake path—delivers crisp throttle response across the rev range.

UNDERSLUNG EXHAUST The CB300R underslung exhaust features a dual-chamber design with the outlet on the right side. The high-flow design contributes to an ultra-linear throttle response.

HANDLING LIGHT, STRONG STEEL CHASSIS The concept behind a Neo-Sports Café machine strives for a perfect combination of handling, power, and athletic comfort. Great handling starts with a superior chassis, which is why the CB300R uses special frame construction designed to be both light and strong.

INVERTED FRONT FORK The CB300R’s 41mm inverted fork offers a smooth ride with compliant damping. The supple spring rate is just right for a bike this size.

LIGHTWEIGHT ALUMINUM WHEELS Unsprung weight—the tires, wheels, and brakes—are super-important in a sportbike. The CB300R’s lightweight aluminum wheels are a critical part of the bike’s responsive handling. Plus, they look great too.

LIGHTWEIGHT CONSTRUCTION Since it’s over 30 pounds lighter than our previous CB300F model, the 2022 CB300R’s user-friendly 317-pound curb weight means this bike handles well, and is easier to balance at stoplights or in parking lots.

PERFECT BALANCE The CB300R features a balanced 49.6/50.4 front/rear weight bias. That means you’re set up for unmatched sport riding, combining rear-wheel traction, front-end grip, and balanced braking forces.

TUNED STEEL SWINGARM In addition to the CB300R’s chassis, the steel swingarm is designed to provide high longitudinal rigidity and control torsion without being harsh or heavy. This means you get confidence-inspiring feel and feedback, especially while cornering.

STYLE NEO-SPORTS CAFÉ STYLE Taking its styling cues from our CB1000R, the CB300R offers a fresh, contemporary take on the modern streetbike. Plus, the light weight and upright seating make it a blast to ride.

ENGINEERING STANDARD ABS Our Anti-Lock Braking System (standard on the 2022 CB300R) can be a big help in making controlled stops in less-than-ideal conditions, like on wet pavement or other compromised surfaces. It’s a great choice whether you’re using your new bike as a commuter or just riding it for fun, since it helps you stop with added confidence.

BLACKED-OUT HARDWARE Check out the blacked-out hardware; subtle touches like these complement the CB300R’s traditional-meets-modern Neo-Sports Café styling.

EFFICIENT DESIGN The CB300R’s engine is designed with a minimum number of moving parts. Details like low-friction piston rings, high-density core radiator and iridium spark plug help increase fuel efficiency. Thanks in part to the weight-saving measures and the intake layout, initial acceleration has been improved by 4%.

LCD INSTRUMENTS The CB300R’s lightweight, full-function LCD display adds a premium feel. It’s 60-percent thinner than previous designs, and gives you readouts for engine rpm, speed, and fuel level.

LED LIGHTING PACKAGE Another perfect example of classic styling with a modern touch, the CB300R features an all-LED lighting package, yet still sports a timeless round headlight lens. The LED taillight is the thinnest ever mounted on a Honda motorcycle!

POWERFUL BRAKES The CB300R’s radial-mount four-piston Nissin front brake caliper clamps down onto a 296mm floating disc to provide optimum stopping power.

COMFORT COMFORTABLE RIDING POSITION The CB300R’s 31.5-inch seat height puts you in an engaged, athletic riding position. You can sit up and see what’s going on around you, and you’re ready to instantly respond to the road—just like your bike.

COUNTERBALANCE SHAFT Because it features a counterbalancer, the CB300R engine is a smooth runner. You get the narrow overall width and power advantages of a single along with the smoothness of a multi-cylinder bike.

PASSENGER READY A separate passenger seat, integrated grab rail and passenger footpegs mean you can take a friend along when you go riding—another example of the CB300R’s versatility.

TAPERED RUBBER-MOUNTED ALUMINUM HANDLEBAR The CB300R uses a premium tapered handlebar. The center section where it clamps to the triplecrown measures 28.6mm, while it tapers to 22.2mm at the ends under the grips. The larger diameter of the clamped area gives you a direct connection to the bike and excellent steering feedback.

2022 Honda CB300R Photos

2022 Honda CB300R Videos

