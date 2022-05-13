2022 Honda Rebel 1100 [Specs, Features, Photos]

ENGINEERING

CRUISE CONTROL

With a bike like the Rebel 1100, you’re going to want to get out and ride. That’s why we’ve equipped it with cruise control, just like our Gold Wings. Want to kick back and cruise on the open road all weekend long? No problem!

THROTTLE BY WIRE

Our throttle-by-wire system greatly expands the Rebel 1100’s versatility. First, you get four levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control. Second, you can choose from four power delivery modes: Standard, Rain, Sport, and a fourth that’s user-programmable. First used on our World-Champion RC213V MotoGP bikes, throttle-by-wire is an excellent example of how Honda’s technology works for you.

SIX-SPEED DCT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

We make two versions of the new Rebel 1100: One with a conventional manual transmission, and another with Honda’s revolutionary automatic DCT gearbox. DCT is the transmission of the future, and it’s the perfect choice for a bike like this. Inside, it’s as tough as a conventional transmission, with steel gears throughout. You can let it shift for you, or paddle shifters in the manual mode give you full control. For relaxed cruising, just leave it in automatic mode and you’ll never worry about stalling or hand fatigue in stop-and-go traffic.

SIX-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION

The Rebel 1100 features a conventional six-speed manual gearbox with a handlebar-mounted clutch lever. It’s a proven, tough design that makes the bike a little bit lighter, too.

SLIPPER/ASSIST CLUTCH

Developed and perfected in Honda’s racing machines, the slipper/assist clutch (on the manual-transmission model) means you get a lighter clutch pull at the lever, but a solid lockup when you release the lever and apply power. It’s technology that reduces clutch effort at the bar by about 30 percent.

BIAXIAL COUNTERBALANCE

By using counterbalancing elements on two axes, Honda’s engineers can cancel and fine-tune both primary and coupling vibrations from the engine. The result: we can mount the engine solidly for superior strength and handling. You get a superior ride, yet the engine still produces a pulsing beat you both hear and feel.

SUPERIOR HANDLING

A lot of today’s motorcycles look great standing still or just putting along, but disappoint once the road gets twisty. At Honda, we set high standards for the way all our bikes handle and feel, and the Rebel 1100 is a perfect example—we’ve paid just as much attention to the way this bike corners and handles as we have its knockout styling.

LOW CENTER OF GRAVITY, COMPACT MASS

By locating heavy components like the crankshaft low and as close to the bike’s center of gravity as possible, and by using a compact engine design, the Rebel 1100 provides a superior platform for excellent handling.

STEEL FRAME

The Rebel 1100’s frame is not only an important reason why this bike handles so well, it’s also an important styling element. The trellis design describes a bold diagonal theme line from the steering head to the swingarm pivot.

CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS

Cast wheels front and rear are light, practical, easy to keep clean, and give the Rebel 1100 a look that tells you this is not built like a retro machine. The wide rims and tires add to the bike’s appearance, too.

POWERFUL DISC BRAKES

The Rebel 1100 features a radially mounted front-brake caliper for powerful stopping performance. The radial-mount design also helps make it stiffer, increasing brake feel and control, and grips a single, massive 330mm disc. And at the rear, there’s a 256mm disc as well for excellent stopping power.

ANTI-LOCK BRAKES

Both the automatic DCT and manual-shift Rebel 1100s feature Honda’s refined anti-lock braking system. When riding in town, in the rain, or on unfamiliar roads, it’s a great asset that can help you make controlled stops in less-than-ideal conditions. For a bike like this, it’s a feature everyone can appreciate.

WHEELIE CONTROL

Like our high-tech CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, the Rebel 1100 features front and rear wheel-speed sensors working with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The system also lets you dial in three levels of wheelie control.

UNDER-SEAT USB-C TERMINAL

We know you’re going to want to charge up your personal electronics or run accessories like a navigational aid while you’re out riding, and that’s why we’ve provided a handy under-seat USB-C port.

WIDE REAR TIRE

The Rebel’s low, fat 16-inch 180/65 rear tire gives you plenty of grip while helping to lower the bike’s overall seat height and stance. And it looks tough, too.

WIDE FRONT TIRE

The Rebel 1100’s wide 130/70-18 front tire not only give the bike a great look, but it helps provide superior handling and stopping power.

