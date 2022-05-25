2022 Honda Trail 125 [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda Trail 125: Small Bike – Big Adventures

Built off the successful Super Cub platform, the Trail 125 returned to the market last year modeled after the CT110 and CT90 of the past. 2021 brought this “new” model to Honda’s 2022 lineup to fill in a gap in their model selection for a Japanese low-displacement go-anywhere bike built with an emphasis on simplistic design and robust mechanical components.

Since the Trail 125 is built off of the current Super Cub platform, it shares the same 124.9cc engine (also featured in the Grom) that has already had its reliability tested through-and-through thanks to many years of sales between other models. This means that not only is this little bike capable of taking you where you need to go, but it also won’t leave you stranded.

The 2022 Trail 125 comes come loaded with disks in both the front and rear, and even has ABS included; which can be a useful tool when conquering the trails. Who said Honda Motorcycles was all about the big bikes?

The 2022 Honda Trail 125 starts at $3,999 USD / NA CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda Trail 125 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $3,999 USD / NA CAD

$3,999 USD / NA CAD Key Features: Anti-lock brakes Rear rack Center stand

Main Specs Engine: 124.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

124.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke Power: 9 horsepower

9 horsepower Wet Weight: 259 lbs (117 kg)

259 lbs (117 kg) Seat Height: 800 mm (31.5 in.) at lowest point Competitors Yamaha TW200

Honda Super Cub

Honda Grom

Honda Monkey

2022 Honda Trail 125 Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 9 horsepower Bore x Stroke 52.4mm x 57.9mm Compression Ratio 9.3:1 Induction PGM-FI with automatic enrichment Starter Valve Train SOHC; two valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Automatic centrifugal Transmission Four-speed semi-automatic Final Drive #420 Chain; 14T/39T CHASSIS Suspension Front 27mm telescopic fork; 3.9 inches travel Suspension Rear Twin shock; 3.4 inches travel Brakes Front Single 220mm hydraulic disc; ABS Brakes Rear Single 190mm hydraulic disc Tires Front 80/90-17 Tires Rear 80/90-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.4 gallons Color Glowing Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Fully transistorized Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 3.1 inches Wheelbase 49.4 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 27° Seat Height 31.5 inches Curb Weight 259 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda Trail 125 Features

PERFORMANCE 125cc FUEL-INJECTED ENGINE Nobody can match Honda’s reputation for engines, and even though the Trail125 ABS is relatively compact, it’s a giant in terms of performance and reliability. Air cooling keeps it super simple, too.

EASY TO PARK Because the Trail125 ABS is compact, it’s easy to park in the city, to load and unload from a motorhome, and to store when you’re not riding. There’s always room for a Trail125!!

HYDRAULIC DISC BRAKES The Trail125 ABS features a 220mm front single disc brake for excellent stopping power, along with a 190mm rear disc. There’s even standard front-wheel ABS.

UPSWEPT EXHAUST AND INTAKE Dirt bikes keep their intake and exhaust up high for better clearance and to keep them further from dirt and water. That’s what we’ve done with the Trail125 ABS too. The exhaust also features a heat shield, and makes a big contribution to this awesome little bike’s overall style.

TRAIL-TUNED GEARING We changed up the Trail125 ABS’s final-drive gearing compared to the Super Cub’s. Adding three teeth to the rear sprocket gives it better hill-climbing ability on trails and dirt roads—the kind of places you’ll want to explore.

TECHNOLOGY FOUR-SPEED SEMI-AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION The Trail125 ABS features a four-speed semi-automatic transmission you shift with your left foot, like a traditional motorcycle. But here’s the unique part: there’s no clutch to worry about. Plus, the Trail125’s heel-toe shifter makes operation even easier, especially in boots.

LED LIGHTING Old-school light bulbs? Forget about them. The Trail125 ABS features a full LED lighting package that’s lighter, brighter, and longer lasting. The headlight has a traditional round shape, while the indicators are squared off for a rugged look.

ELECTRIC STARTING Turn the key, push a button, and you’re on the road—or the trail. But because adventure sometimes throws us an unexpected curve, we’ve also given the Trail125 ABS a kickstart lever, just like the original Trail 90 and Trail 110 had.

STYLE READY FOR ON- AND OFF-ROAD ADVENTURES The best part of the Trail125 is that it lets you ride so many places. On the street it’s a fun, practical commuter. And its light weight, skid plate, spark arrestor and ground clearance make it a joy in the dirt. Plus, since it has a license plate, you can ride it in areas restricted to some off-road-only bikes, like state and national parks.

RUGGED STEEL BACKBONE CHASSIS The Trail125 ABS is built for adventure. That’s why we gave it a special, reinforced steel backbone chassis. The design makes getting on and off easier, while providing great ground clearance and a rugged, ready-for-anything look.

ROOMY SEATING With a 31.5-inch seat height and a taller handlebar, the Trail125 ABS has a nice, roomy cockpit that makes it comfortable in just about every riding situation, from urban commutes to dirt roads.

MULTI-FUNCTION DIGITAL INSTRUMENTS When it comes to instruments, the Trail125 ABS is fully equipped. The digital display features a speedometer, odometer, A&B trip meters, fuel gauge, clock, and indicator for low/high beam.

ROUND HEADLIGHT The Trail125 ABS’s round headlight looks retro, but its LED performance is totally up to date and provides superior illumination and visibility.

UNDERSEAT FUEL TANK With its 1.4-gallon fuel tank (larger than the Super Cub’s) and awesome fuel efficiency, the Trail125 ABS offers a spectacular range. The tank filler is under the seat so it’s easy to access.

STANDARD ENGINE SKID PLATE Who knows where your adventures are going to take you? That’s why we gave the Trail125 ABS a sturdy skid plate and a pair of front brush-guard tubes, along with 6.5 inches of ground clearance.

CARGO RACK Need to pack along some camping equipment, or gear to survive the zombie apocalypse? Check out the Trail125 ABS’s large, flat rear cargo rack. Add our accessory cargo box and you’ll be ready for anything!

ACCESSORIES Riding in cold weather? Check out the optional heated grips. An available rear cargo box is another favorite. And what about adding a 12-volt electrical port too—it’ll keep your devices charged while you’re on the go, or even let you run a GPS.

HANDLING STANDARD ABS Our front-wheel Anti-Lock Braking System can be a big help in making controlled stops in less-than-ideal conditions, like on wet pavement or other compromised surfaces. It’s a great feature whether you’re using your new Trail125 as a commuter or just riding it for fun, since it helps you stop with added confidence.

17-INCH WIRE-SPOKE WHEELS Real dirt bikes use spoked wheels, and so does the new Trail125 ABS. They’re big enough to roll along smoothly even in rugged terrain, and they’re strong enough to handle riding on dirt roads (or gnarly city streets).

FRONT SUSPENSION We gave the new Trail125 ABS more suspension travel, for a smoother off-pavement ride. The telescopic fork is also protected by rubber accordion boots to keep dust out—and give it a cool retro look.

TWIN REAR SHOCKS The Trail125 ABS’s blackout twin rear shocks and coil springs not only look proper, but they also do a great job of smoothing out the road and trail. Preload adjustment is intuitive and easy.

CENTERSTAND On a bike as rugged as the Trail125 ABS, a centerstand just makes sense. It gives you more parking options than just a sidestand, especially if you’re carrying cargo on the rack. It also makes servicing your own bike easier.

2022 Honda Trail 125 Photos

2022 Honda Trail 125 Videos

This 2021 Honda Trail 125 Turns More Heads Than A Superbike, And Here’s Why!

2021 Honda Trail 125 First Ride Review