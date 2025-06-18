Electric Himalayans, Hydrogen Kawasakis and an $80,000 MV – Oh My!

This week, we’ve got a plethora of brands slowly opening up their offerings in anticipation of the fall season:

Royal Enfield has released coverage of their electric Himalayan in North India via a social media account, proving the machine is on the way!

Kawasaki’s hydrogen motorcycle is back as “Mission H24,” and it recently made an appearance in Europe.

KTM’s new models may be under scrutiny given the brand’s previous financial issues, but this new press release shows the company wants to keep transparent about model debut dates.

MV Agusta has re-entered the motorcycle market as a privately-owned bike marque once more – and this time, we’ve been given a very nice – and very expensive – 1000 Ago.

Let’s dive right into Royal Enfield’s coverage tease first, shall we?

Upcoming Models: Royal Enfield’s Electric Himalayan

A view of Royal Enfield’s Him-E electric Himalayan. Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

Footage from Testing in North India Confirms Incoming EV

Royal Enfield is making serious moves with its budding electric Himalayan!

The incomparable Ben Purvis over at CycleWorld reports that images posted on Royal Enfield’s Instagram confirm testing of an upcoming twin-cylinder Himalayan in the mountainous Ladakh territory of North India. The machine is joined by an updated Royal Enfield electric Himalayan prototype christened the “Him-E”, with design chief Mark Wells (met him, absolute brick of a gent), and Royal Enfield’s own CEO, B. Govindarajan, joining the testing team for residual shenanigans.

While previous spy photos had hinted at the Him-E’s existence (beyond the brand’s actual admittance of their intentions with the thing), these recent tease photos confirm the bike is that much closer to a production deadline.

On to the facts.

This electric Himalayan will carry a larger 21-inch front wheel and more aggressive knobby tires than its bigger ICE brother. A one-piece seat suggests single rider fun, while the general absence of a fuel tank creates a smooth, textured area in front of the rider.

Since the reveal of the 2023 prototype, the Him-E now features two distinct battery packs sandwiching a central frame structure, with visible cooling vanes both inside and out for thermal management. a trellis-style aluminum casting bolts directly to the structural battery cases and sits more at the rear of the bike.

Bottom line, we’re expecting the production version of the twin-cylinder ICE Himalayan to show up and launch out for MY2026. The electric Himalayan project is also likely to receive an official update around then, with hopes of a release date sometime between the end of this year and next year.

For a look at insights into Royal Enfield’s upcoming twin-cylinder and electric Himalayan models, check out the full article on CycleWorld:

The Hydrogen Hype: Kawasaki Debuts “Mission H24” Machine in EU

A view of the Mission H2r Hydrogen motorcycle from Kawasaki. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

H2O-Powered Superbike Remains Byproduct of “HySE”

In a world increasingly focused on anti-gasoline laws and carbon neutrality, every major motorcycle manufacturer is scrambling to figure out their next move – and while the default plan for many seems to be electric tech, Kawasaki is continuing to explore hydrogen power.

According to a report from ADVRider, the byproduct of Kawasaki’s contributions to the hydrogen-obsessed “HySE” group (the Hydrogen Small mobility & Engine technology Association) has just made its European debut.

This cutting-edge machine, dubbed the “Mission H24” vehicle, isn’t entirely new; it was previously shown at the Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race. However, its recent appearance at another endurance event in Le Mans showed the bike to a new audience as it made a demonstration lap for the crowds.

In a press release issued after the Le Mans demonstration, Kawasaki explained its efforts:

“As one of the motorcycle manufacturer members of HySE (the Hydrogen Small mobility & Engine technology Association), Kawasaki has developed a machine based on its Ninja supercharged motorcycle platform powered exclusively by hydrogen stored in special tanks at either side of the rear of the machine. With virtually no emissions to speak of (including some harmless water vapour), the HySE machine is a physical sign that the “future fuel” hydrogen can be applied to two wheeled vehicles as well as four.” – Kawasaki Press Release (ADVRider)

Witnessed by the massive Le Mans crowd, along with Gilles Huttepain, Vice President of ASO, and Mathieu Kassovitz, the official starter of the 2025 race, Kawasaki test pilot Matthias Hoeppner took to the 4.13Km track just 15 minutes before the main race began.

The core idea here is that hydrogen combustion engines offer a different path to carbon-neutral riding. Unlike battery EV bikes, which currently face challenges with range and charging times in performance applications, hydrogen promises continuous power, for longer, with potential quicker refueling to boot.

For more details on Kawasaki’s hydrogen project and its ongoing development, be sure to check out the full report on ADVRider:

Here’s When KTM’s New Model Year of Bikes Will Be in Dealerships

A KTM bike from the 2025 model lineup. Media sourced from KTM.

Models Include 390 Enduro R, 390 Adventure R and 390 SMC R

Good news, Team Orange! A selection of KTM’s latest machines will begin rolling into authorized dealerships across the globe throughout this quarter.

According to KTM’s recent press release, KTM has announced the arrival periods for several exciting new models, all showcasing the brand’s unwavering commitment to “READY TO RACE” performance and cutting-edge technology across both their Street and Adventure sectors.

Here’s a quick rundown on when you can expect to see these beauties in your region:

KTM 390 SMC R: This supermoto powerhouse is arriving early! North America, along with Asia, can expect to see it hit showrooms in May. Europe gets it in June, while the UK and South Africa will follow in July. Oceania riders will see it in August.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Adventure seekers in North America and Asia also get an early jump, with this model arriving in May. Europe can look forward to June, while the UK gets it in July, and Oceania/South Africa in August.

KTM 390 Adventure R: Another early arrival for North America in May, with Asia following in June. Europe and the UK will see it in July, and Oceania/South Africa in August.

KTM 125 SMC R & KTM 125 Enduro R: These smaller-displacement siblings are set for a July arrival across Europe, the UK, and Asia.

KTM 390 Adventure X: This model is slated for an August arrival across Europe, the UK, Oceania, and North America, with South Africa seeing it in July and Asia in May.

This staggered global rollout means riders worldwide will soon have access to KTM’s latest innovations…. and now you know when to visit your local dealer!

For details on these new KTM models, be sure to check out the official press release on KTM.com:

MV Agusta Rises Again with the SuperVeloce 1000 Ago

A view of MV’s 1000 Ago. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

Celebrating MV Agusta’s 80th Anniversary in Style

MV Agusta is pulling out all the stops for its 80th anniversary in 2025 with the stunning Superveloce 1000 Ago. This ultra-exclusive machine is a direct tribute to racing legend Giacomo Agostini, who amassed 15 world titles.

The Superveloce 1000 Ago boasts striking full carbon fiber bodywork, finished in a bold Fire Red Matt and Magnum Silver Matt scheme, inspired by Agostini’s racing bikes. Limited to just 83 units worldwide (a nod to Agostini’s 83rd birthday in 2025) each motorcycle is personally signed by Ago, and retains the potent four-cylinder inline engine for which MV Agusta is so well known.

Perks include an advanced electronics suite, including sophisticated traction control, riding modes, and quick-shift technology. The chassis is equipped with an Öhlins electronic suspension system and top-tier Brembo brakes, ensuring unmatched performance and control.

Adding further value, the Superveloce 1000 Ago comes with a generous 5-year factory warranty, a testament to MV Agusta’s rigorous quality standards. Owners also have the option to request a custom Dainese racing suit and AGV Pista GP RR helmet, designed in collaboration with MV Agusta and inspired by Ago’s iconic gear.

This limited-edition masterpiece is MV Agusta’s way of honoring its rich racing heritage and celebrating one of motorcycling’s greatest legends at an MSRP of $80,098.

To see more breathtaking details and the full tribute to greatness, head over to Roadracing World’s feature on the MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Ago: