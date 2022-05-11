2022 Honda NC750X [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Honda NC750X: An All-Around Adventure Workhorse

The Honda NC750X has always been a versatile middleweight adventure bike, offering a blend of comfort, practicality, and power for everything from city traffic to trail riding. Of all the major Japanese motorcycle makers, Honda seems particularly adept at balancing performance with rider-friendliness, and the 2022 NC750X is no exception.

Honda has changed nothing from 2021 here—unless you count the price, which is $200 more than last year’s model. But that’s not to say it isn’t still a good deal. After all, the NC750X got fairly major changes last year, including a significant boost in power from tuning its 745cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine for Euro5 compliance.

That engine manages to put out 58 hp and 51 lb-ft of torque—not insane by any standards, but certainly enough to move its 472 lb up and down hills or trails without any sluggishness. What is pretty insane, however, is the fuel efficiency on this thing. Ever since 2021, the NC750X has managed to wring an eyebrow-raising 67 mpg out of its 3.7 gallon tank, giving it a range of 248 miles.

Honda’s 2022 motorcycle lineup has plenty of bigger and more powerful bikes on it—but that doesn’t always mean everything. If you’re looking for a capable and comfortable mid-size adventure bike that can take you to the farthest-flung corners of your local chunk of wilderness, the 2022 NC750X might be just the thing.

The 2022 Honda NC750X starts at $8,699 USD / $9,899 CAD.

2022 Honda NC750X Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 745cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 55º parallel-twin Power 58 HP Bore x Stroke 77mm x 80mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Induction PGM-FI electronic fuel injection (Throttle By Wire) Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet Transmission Six-speed Manual Final Drive #520 Chain; 16T/43T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm Showa telescopic fork; 4.7 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® w/ single shock; 4.7 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 320mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper; 2-channel ABS Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper; 2-channel ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR-17 radial Tires Rear 160/60ZR-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8 gallons Color Grand Prix Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 4.3 inches Wheelbase 60.1 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 27.0 degrees Seat Height 31.6 inches Curb Weight 472 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda NC750X Features

TECHNOLOGY Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL (HSTC) With Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) you can choose a level which allows some rear-wheel spin—on gravel or dirt for instance—or pick a second level which reduces wheel spin, particularly on slippery roads. It’s a great feature that helps make the NC750X even more versatile. (Available on DCT model only.)

THROTTLE BY WIRE The NC750X features throttle-by-wire (TBW) technology. That also lets us give you four selectable engine power-delivery modes: Standard, Rain, Sport, and an additional user-customizable setting.

41mm FORK With 5.4 inches of travel, you get a perfect balance between a long-distance and a short-hop street machine. This gives it a wide range of capability, good handling and helps inspire confidence.

DISC BRAKES WITH COMBINED ABS Single front and rear disc brakes give the NC750X great stopping power. Now standard on all NC750X models, you’ll get ABS brakes that are linked rear-to-front for added stopping power, even under challenging conditions.

LCD INSTRUMENT PANEL Full digital LCD instrumentation includes digital speedometer, digital bar-type tachometer, clock, low-fuel gauge and two trip meters. Plus, the tach bar graph changes color according to fuel consumption, RPM, gear position and more.



CONVENIENCE INTEGRATED STORAGE COMPARTMENT The 2022 NC750X offers a large 23-liter utility compartment that’s big enough to hold most dual-sport full-face helmets with a visor, and then some. Secure and convenient, you’ll use it every time you ride.

AUTOMATIC DUAL-CLUTCH TRANSMISSION (DCT) Shift with the push of a button, or select the NC750X’s automatic mode and the bike will shift itself. Our Automatic DCT offers three riding modes as well, depending on the kind of performance you want. It’s been a huge hit on our other models, and once you ride an NC750X with DCT, you’ll see why.

UNDER-SEAT FUEL TANK The 3.7-gallon under-seat fuel tank centralizes mass and enhances overall handling. Locating the tank and filler underneath the passenger seat allows for innovative centralized storage between the front of the seat and the handlebar.



PERFORMANCE 745cc PARALLEL-TWIN ENGINE With its cylinders tipped 55° forward for lower center of gravity, the NC750X’s engine is a big step forward in modern powerplant design. The two-cylinder format produces tons of low- and mid-range torque, and the 270°-phase crank and uniaxial primary balancer make it smooth, too.

SLIPPER CLUTCH On our manual-transmission NC750X, you get a slipper clutch that helps eliminate wheel hop under downshifting, and which also lightens clutch-lever pull by 20 percent.

CAST ALUMINUM 17-INCH WHEELS The 17-inch wheels give you a wide choice of premium tires to choose from and really help the NC750X offer responsive handling in turns. The cast wheels are light and strong, and look great too.

ELECTRONIC FUEL INJECTION Carbureted engines can be fussy when it comes to feeding them fuel. Not the NC750X. Electronic Fuel Injection means easy start-ups on cold mornings and flawless running even at high elevations.

PRO-LINK® HMAS REAR SUSPENSION Offering 5.9 inches of rear-wheel travel and teamed with a Honda Multi-Action System (HMAS) rear shock, the NC750X eats up the gnarliest pavement while giving you a smooth ride.

STEEL TRUSS FRAME Light, strong and with just the right amount of stiffness, the NC750X’s rigid and compact chassis is the foundation for precise handling.



COMFORT LOW-PROFILE WINDSCREEN The NC750X offers just the right amount of bodywork—enough to offer good wind protection, but not so much that the bike feels heavy or wide.

LOW SEAT HEIGHT The NC750X’s 31.6-inch seat height is low by adventure-bike standards, and that makes it even more rider friendly in traffic or in parking lots.

STREAMLINED COWL AND BODYWORK Think the 2022 NC750X looks sharp? The cowl and windscreen offer welcome wind protection, and the sharp styling freshens up the bike’s look too.

EXTRA COMFORTABLE SEAT On a bike like the NC750X, you’ll probably want to extend your adventures and take some longer trips. That’s why we gave it a seat with a shape that’s both supportive enough for cornering and comfortable even when the miles stack up.

ADVENTURE-READY ACCESSORIES Because the NC750X is so versatile, we offer a wide range of Honda accessories to help you custom tailor it for your adventures. Choose from top-box carriers, USB ports, tall windscreens, centerstands, cowl guards, saddlebags, heated grips and much, much more.



