2022 Honda Metropolitan [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda Metropolitan: The Japanese Vespa

With the Ruckus filling the void in Honda’s 2022 lineup as a utilitarian take on the modern low-displacement moped, the Metropolitan approaches the equation with a more subtle and elegant approach. Honda markets the Metropolitan as “A City Dweller’s Best Friend” – and it’s completely understandable given the name, looks, and characteristics that were carefully balanced when producing this Japanese-manufactured scooter.

Honda has paired this European-inspired scooter with the same 49cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Ruckus; meaning it essentially packages the same bike with a different aesthetic. Unlike the Ruckus, however, the Metropolitan contains a useful 22-liter sealed storage area located under the seat to make your life easier when running errands.

A CBS braking system allows for the scooter to automatically depress the front brake when applying the rear, and a clean CVT transmission makes shiftless riding a breeze.

The 2022 Honda Metropolitan starts at $2,499 USD / NA CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda Metropolitan in one place.

Model Overview

Key Features: Efficient small-displacement engine borrowed from the Ruckus European styling 22L storage located under the seat Easy to ride

Main Specs Engine: 49cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder

49cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Power: 4.4 horsepower

4.4 horsepower Torque: TBD lbs-ft

TBD lbs-ft Wet Weight: 179 lbs

179 lbs Seat Height: 28.3 Inch Competitors Honda Ruckus

Honda Grom

Honda Super Cub C125

2022 Honda Metropolitan Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 49cc single-cylinder four-stroke Power Bore x Stroke Compression Ratio Induction PGM-FI with automatic enrichment Starter Valve Train DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Automatic V-Matic belt drive Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic; 2.7 inches of travel Suspension Rear Single shock; 2.3 inches of travel Brakes Front Drum Brakes Rear Drum Tires Front 80/100-10 Tires Rear 80/100-10 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.2 gallons Color Coastal Blue, Pearl Soft Beige ELECTRICAL Ignition Full Transistorized Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail Wheelbase 46.5 inches Rake (Caster Angle) Seat Height 28.3 inches Curb Weight 179 lbs (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda Metropolitan Features

DRIVETRAIN V-MATIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION The Metropolitan’s multi-speed automatic transmission means no shifting ever—not even into park or neutral. Just turn the key, press the starter button, and go!



TECHNOLOGY PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI) The Metropolitan features a liquid-cooled 49cc four-stroke engine with fuel injection. It’s quiet, economical, and super reliable—everything you’d expect from a Honda.



CONVENIENCE 22-LITER UNDERSEAT STORAGE The Metropolitan features a large under-seat storage area big enough for a helmet, your books, or some groceries. The storage area features a lock for added security and is weather-resistant too. CONVENIENCE HOOK A super easy way to hang a tote, grocery bag, or purse strap, the hook is big and easy to use.



ENGINEERING COMBINED BRAKING SYSTEM Activate the rear brake, and CBS automatically adds front braking to help you stop.



STYLING INSTRUMENTS A clean, stylish instrument panel is right in line with the Metropolitan’s smart design.



2022 Honda Metropolitan Photos

