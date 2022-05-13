2022 Honda Metropolitan [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda Metropolitan: The Japanese Vespa
Contents
With the Ruckus filling the void in Honda’s 2022 lineup as a utilitarian take on the modern low-displacement moped, the Metropolitan approaches the equation with a more subtle and elegant approach. Honda markets the Metropolitan as “A City Dweller’s Best Friend” – and it’s completely understandable given the name, looks, and characteristics that were carefully balanced when producing this Japanese-manufactured scooter.
Honda has paired this European-inspired scooter with the same 49cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Ruckus; meaning it essentially packages the same bike with a different aesthetic. Unlike the Ruckus, however, the Metropolitan contains a useful 22-liter sealed storage area located under the seat to make your life easier when running errands.
A CBS braking system allows for the scooter to automatically depress the front brake when applying the rear, and a clean CVT transmission makes shiftless riding a breeze.
The 2022 Honda Metropolitan starts at $2,499 USD / NA CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda Metropolitan in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: Starting at $2,499 USD / NA CAD
- Key Features:
- Efficient small-displacement engine borrowed from the Ruckus
- European styling
- 22L storage located under the seat
- Easy to ride
Main Specs
- Engine: 49cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
- Power: 4.4 horsepower
- Torque: TBD lbs-ft
- Wet Weight: 179 lbs
- Seat Height: 28.3 Inch
Competitors
2022 Honda Metropolitan Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|49cc single-cylinder four-stroke
|Power
|Bore x Stroke
|Compression Ratio
|Induction
|PGM-FI with automatic enrichment
|Starter
|Valve Train
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Automatic V-Matic belt drive
|Final Drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic; 2.7 inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single shock; 2.3 inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Drum
|Brakes Rear
|Drum
|Tires Front
|80/100-10
|Tires Rear
|80/100-10
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.2 gallons
|Color
|Coastal Blue, Pearl Soft Beige
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Full Transistorized Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|Wheelbase
|46.5 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|Seat Height
|28.3 inches
|Curb Weight
|179 lbs (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2022 Honda Metropolitan Features
DRIVETRAIN
The Metropolitan’s multi-speed automatic transmission means no shifting ever—not even into park or neutral. Just turn the key, press the starter button, and go!
TECHNOLOGY
The Metropolitan features a liquid-cooled 49cc four-stroke engine with fuel injection. It’s quiet, economical, and super reliable—everything you’d expect from a Honda.
CONVENIENCE
The Metropolitan features a large under-seat storage area big enough for a helmet, your books, or some groceries. The storage area features a lock for added security and is weather-resistant too.
CONVENIENCE HOOK
A super easy way to hang a tote, grocery bag, or purse strap, the hook is big and easy to use.
ENGINEERING
Activate the rear brake, and CBS automatically adds front braking to help you stop.
STYLING
A clean, stylish instrument panel is right in line with the Metropolitan’s smart design.
2022 Honda Metropolitan Photos
2022 Honda Ruckus Videos
2022 Honda Metropolitan 49cc Scooter Review of Specs & Features + Walkaround / Start-up | NCW 50
2022 Honda Metropolitan Tan @Honda Marysville Motorsports