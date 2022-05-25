2022 Honda XR650L [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda XR650L: Dual Sport’s Red Baron

Although the mid-size dual-sport market isn’t as dense as it used to be, there are still OEMs like Honda keeping this riding style alive through their reliable and practical dual-sport models. The XR650L is a perfect example of a motorcycle that is purpose-built and great for long-term ownership.

To keep things as simple as possible, Honda has featured the same engine in this motorcycle for years with very minimal changes over the last decade; a 644cc thumper that prides itself in being absolutely bulletproof. To keep things easy, the bike comes ready with an electric starter so you can get on the go without getting stuck with the arduous task of kickstarting.

For a reliable dual-sport model from everyone’s favorite Japanese manufacturer, the XR650L will get you anywhere, anytime. Every area of this bike oozes proof as to why it is a mainstay in their 2022 lineup, and will still be there for (hopefully) decades to come.

The 2022 Honda XR650L starts at $6,999 USD / NA CAD

Model Overview

2022 Honda XR650L Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 644cc air-cooled dry-sump single-cylinder four-stroke Power 40 horsepower Bore x Stroke 100mm x 82mm Compression Ratio 8.3:1 Induction 42.5mm diaphragm-type CV carburetor Starter Valve Train SOHC; four-valve RFVC™ DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Five-speed Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/45T CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm air-adjustable axle Showa® cartridge fork with 16-position compression-damping adjustability; 11.6 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® Showa single-shock with spring-preload, 20-position compression- and 20-position rebound-damping adjustability; 11.0 inches of travel Brakes Front Single disc with twin-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single disc Tires Front 3.00-21 Tires Rear 4.60-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.8 gallons, including 0.6-gallon reserve Color White ELECTRICAL Ignition Solid-state CD with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 4.0 inches Wheelbase 57.3 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 27.0° Seat Height 37.0 inches Curb Weight 346 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda XR650L Features

PERFORMANCE FOUR-STROKE ENGINE The XR650L’s four-stroke, single-cylinder engine offers good fuel efficiency and a wide powerband. In addition, its proven powerplant requires very little maintenance.

DISC BRAKES Front and rear disc brakes provide superior stopping power. Both front and rear disc rotors are drilled for lightness and better wet-weather performance.

CONVENIENCE ELECTRIC STARTER Adventure is just the push of a button away. The XR650L’s electric starter takes all the drama out of restarting off-road, or getting underway on a cold morning or after the bike’s been sitting all week.

VERSATILITY STREET-LEGAL FEATURES Fully equipped for the street—including turn signals, license-plate light, mirrors, speedometer and more. There’s even a grab strap and footpegs for a passenger.

PASSENGER READY With a passenger grab strap, folding passenger pegs, a long MX-style seat and plenty of Honda power, the XR650L lets you carry a passenger with ease.

DESIGN SEALED BATTERY No maintenance hassles here, even in the case of an off-road tip over. The sealed battery has plenty of cranking power for the electric starter, and is well protected from the vibrations of off-road riding.

DRY-SUMP LUBRICATION The XR’s dry-sump design keeps the engine compact and eliminates the oil pan for superior ground clearance and damage resistance. Plus, with the engine oil in the frame, the frame itself acts like a giant oil cooler.

BLACK RIMS In keeping with it clean new look this year, we’ve given the XR650L black rims front and rear. It’s amazing how much cleaner they make the bike look, especially combined with the black fork boots, black seat, and black tool bag.

HANDLING 18-INCH REAR WHEEL The 18-inch rear wheel gives you a better overall ride and more sidewall protection against flats, and still offers a wide choice of on- or off-road tires.

21-INCH FRONT WHEEL The 21-inch front wheel gives you a wide choice of tire selection for different riding conditions.

LONG-TRAVEL FRONT SUSPENSION With a full 11.6 inches of travel, the air-adjustable 43mm fork also offers 16-position compression damping adjustability, letting you fine-tune it to deal with the bumps of off-road riding.

PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION Honda Pro-Link® rear suspension system offers compliant and comfortable ride quality with a high level of wheel control. Initial rates are soft for supple action over small bumps and ripples, while increasingly stiffer rates resist bottoming and maintain rear-wheel control over rougher surfaces.

STEEL FRAME The XR650L’s steel frame is designed to handle the intensity of off-road travel. Plus, the frame’s backbone doubles as the engine’s oil tank, saving weight and space.

2022 Honda XR650L Photos

2022 Honda XR650L Videos

2022 Honda XR650L Review // Ride & Review

2022 Honda XR650L review & known issues: dinosaur or budget classic?︱Cross Training Adventure