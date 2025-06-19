5 Insurance Tactics Motorcycle Riders Should Watch Out For

Insurance companies are all smiles when you’re signing up. But when you actually need them, especially after a motorcycle crash, that’s when the games begin.

If you ride, you already know you’re more vulnerable than the average driver. Unfortunately, some insurers use that against you. They delay, deflect, and lowball, hoping you’ll take what you can get and move on.

Here are five of the most common tactics insurance companies pull on motorcycle riders, and how to fight back.

1. They Try to Pin the Blame on You

Let’s be real. Riders get stereotyped all the time. Too fast, too reckless, too aggressive. Insurance adjusters know this, and they’re not shy about leaning into it if it saves them money.

Even if the other driver clearly messed up, they might try to say you were speeding, weaving, or not wearing the “right” gear. Suddenly, it’s your fault, or at least partly your fault. And the more blame they pin on you, the less they have to pay.

That’s why it helps to have someone in your corner who understands how motorcycle crashes really work. A motorcycle accident lawyer can push back against the bias, gather real evidence, and make sure you’re treated fairly from day one.

2. They Stall Until You’re Desperate

Insurance companies know the clock is ticking for you. Medical bills pile up. Maybe you’re missing work. So what do they do? They stall. They “lose” paperwork. They need more info. They say someone will call you back. But no one does.

The longer they drag it out, the more likely you are to settle just to get it over with.

Here’s the move: document everything. Names, dates, what was said. And if you’re getting nowhere fast, don’t wait. Push back and get help if you need it.

3. They Offer You a Quick Payout That Sounds Better Than It Is

You just crashed your bike. You’re sore, maybe injured, and stressed. Then the insurance company calls with an offer. It’s fast. It’s easy. No drama. Just sign here.

Sounds good, right?

Not so fast. That first offer is almost always low. They’re betting you’ll take it before you know how bad things really are. What if your recovery takes longer? What if you need more treatment? What if you can’t go back to work as soon as you thought?

Once you take their money, the case is closed. No do-overs.

4. They Use Your Gear Choices Against You

This one’s tricky. If you weren’t wearing full gear, they might argue you made your injuries worse and should get less compensation. If you were geared up and still got hurt, they might say your injuries can’t be that serious.

It’s a lose-lose, and they’ll spin it either way.

The truth is, gear matters, but it doesn’t change who caused the crash. Don’t let them twist the facts.

5. They Deny Claims Over Technicalities

Missed a deadline? Didn’t report the crash fast enough? Skipped a follow-up appointment?

These might seem like small things, but insurers love to use technicalities to deny your claim. And with motorcycles, they tend to dig even harder, checking for policy gaps, fine print, or anything that might help them walk away from paying you.

Best move? Know your policy before you ride. And if you do get caught in a mess of red tape, don’t try to untangle it alone.

What You Can Do About It

As a rider, you already accept more risk than most people on the road. You shouldn’t have to accept being treated unfairly by your insurance company, too.

The tricks are real, but knowing how they work gives you the power to push back. Stay informed, stand your ground, and if the system isn’t working in your favor, bring in someone who knows how to level the playing field.