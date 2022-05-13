Richard Liu·
2022 Honda Ruckus
2022 Honda Ruckus [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda Ruckus

2022 Honda Ruckus: The Quintessential Scooter

Despite its utilitarian looks, the Honda Ruckus has been a hit since it first hit the scene in 2003 under the disguise of the “Honda Zoomer”. Since then, the Ruckus has built a tightly knit community around modifying this capable scooter as it continues to evolve through the years.

The 2022 Honda Ruckus brings a layer of convenience to the Japanese motorcycle manufacturers’ lineup thanks to its easy-to-maintain – and more importantly – easy-to-ride nature.

What makes the Honda Ruckus such an awesome bike is the fact that most North American states/provinces allow this bike to be ridden with a learner’s permit; meaning that it is a perfect first choice for anyone looking to gain experience on two wheels before moving onto a full-sized motorcycle.

The Honda Ruckus putts along with town thanks to its 49cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. Although the engine itself is quite underpowered, what it lacks in umph it makes up for in efficiency – 114 miles per gallon to be exact. Compound this with drum brakes all around, 1.9” travel front fork, 2.6” travel rear single shock, and a low price tag; the Ruckus is a great choice for who want a beginner moped from this year’s lineup.

The 2022 Honda Ruckus starts at $2,899 USD / $3699 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda Ruckus in one place.

2022 Honda Ruckus

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: Starting at $2899 USD / $3699 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • 114 miles per gallon
    • Tried-and-true robust engine
    • Rugged design
    • Highly modifiable
    • Easy to ride

Main Specs

  • Engine: 49cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
  • Power: 4.4 horsepower
  • Torque: TBD lbs-ft
  • Wet Weight: 194 lbs
  • Seat Height: 28.9 Inch

Competitors

2022 Honda Ruckus

2022 Honda Ruckus Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE
Engine 49cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Power
Bore x Stroke 37.8mm x 44mm
Compression Ratio 11.9:1
Induction 18mm CV carburetor with automatic choke
Starter Electric
Valve Train

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission Automatic V-Matic belt drive
Final Drive

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Twin-downtube fork; 1.9 inches of travel
Suspension Rear Single shock; 2.6 inches of travel
Brakes Front Drum
Brakes Rear Drum
Tires Front 120/90-10
Tires Rear 130/90-10
Fuel Tank Capacity 1.3 gallons
Color Gray, White/Metallic Blue, Midnight Blue/Tan

ELECTRICAL
Ignition CD
Spark Plugs
Headlight
Tail Light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Ground Clearance
Trail
Wheelbase 49.8 inches
Rake (Caster Angle)
Seat Height 28.9 inches
Curb Weight 194 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel-ready to ride)

WARRANTY
Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda Ruckus

2022 Honda Ruckus Features

PERFORMANCE

LIQUID-COOLED ENGINE

The Ruckus has a liquid-cooled engine that offers exactly what you’d expect from a Honda: power, reliability and great fuel efficiency.

DRIVETRAIN

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

One-speed automatic transmission means no shifting ever—not even into park or neutral.

STYLE

A STYLE ALL ITS OWN

What you see is what you get. With its minimal bodywork and rugged overall style, nothing on two wheels (or four) looks like a Ruckus.

CONVENIENCE

ELECTRIC START

Turn the key, press the button and go. Getting started on the Ruckus is that simple. An electric choke makes getting started in cold weather a snap, too.

 

2022 Honda Ruckus Photos

2022 Honda Ruckus Videos

2022 Honda Ruckus 49cc Scooter Review of Specs, Changes, Features + Walkaround | NPS 50

2022 Honda Ruckus

