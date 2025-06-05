MV Agusta’s Move After KTM, Royal Enfield Brings Back the Bear

We’ve got a very nice addition to last week’s shenanigans at Team Orange:

MV Agusta has broken either silence on what’s going down after their return to Sardarov family lines.

Royal Enfield has officially brought back a bit of their heritage with the return of the Bear 650

Honda’s Transalp and NC750X are back for 2025 with a series of fresh upgrades.

With the House of Mattighofen now fully under Bajaj ownership, KTM’s revealed they’ve still got plans to “stay in the race.”

Let’s start with MV Agusta, shall we?

MV Agusta: What Happens Now?

A view of MV Agusta’s Brutale. Media sourecd from MV Agusta.

MV Agusta’s Plans After Leaving Team Orange

The tumultuous tale of KTM’s brush with bankruptcy might be coming to a positive close following Bajaj’s bailout, but ripple effects are still being felt by all involved – and in this case, one of the marques impacted includes the Sardarov bike brand MV Agusta.

According to coverage from CycleWorld, MV Agusta – and Agusta boss, Luca Martin – have just provided the first of what will likely be many updates on the brand’s sale process. We’ve even been given a look at the company’s plans as it returns to independent ownership!

Separation Progress

Martin revealed that while the process of separating MV Agusta from KTM isn’t yet complete, it’s progressing toward a “seamless transition:”

“There will be no major changes to the business with some KTM infrastructure remaining until the end of the year.” – Luca Martin, head Board Member (Boss), MV Agusta ( CycleWorld )

So far, we understand that splitting from KTM means MV Agusta will be establishing its own independent regional offices in main markets in Europe, America, Oceania, and Asia. The company has purportedly also projected ahead into the brand’s future by striking deals with international importers.

“The dealer network is confirmed, and we are proceeding to open some additional ones.” Initially, spare parts supplies will continue to use KTM logistics, but Martin said: “We are setting up a new agreement with a major logistics partner for the parts supply chain.” – Luca Martin, head Board Member (Boss), MV Agusta ( CycleWorld )

All told, we are anticipating MV’s parts distribution network to be independent of KTM’s by the end of 2025.

Big congrats to the MV Agusta team!

Other changes confirmed at MV

Since the announcement of the split from KTM back in February of this year, Agusta’s team has been working on things like the transfer of the design department, MV Agusta Centro Stile, from San Marino to the company’s main factory in Schiranna. We’re told the location’s reopening is set for July 1.

MV has also reorganized its production lines, taking a page from a surprising but note-worthy cager brand: Toyota. Adopting the Toyota Production System means MV gets to integrate a concept developed to streamline manufacturing and reduce waste. By following the “just-in-time” principle, Agusta can better ascertain that the right components are in the right place in the right numbers at the right time, without holding high stock levels.

Smart.

Finally, we’re told that MV Agusta has moved its design department to Varese Headquarters. With this move, MV Agusta has also told us new models are on the way, including a completely new bike set to be launched just before Milan’s EICMA show in November.

We’re keeping a keen eye on this bike, as word has it that only 1% of this bike’s parts are carried over from the previous generation; for CycleWorld, this means that the mystery machine will eventually replace one of MV’s existing models, but whether it’s a member of the four-cylinder or three-cylinder ranges remains to be seen.

As if all of the above isn’t enough, MV Agusta is also treating us to the first prototype of a new engine that “aims to redefine the concept of hyper-performance” at EICMA of this year (2025). Fans are excited to see the potential of MV Agusta possibly returning to the superbike category (a market it’s been absent from since the F4 was dropped in 2018 at the introduction of Euro 5 emissions rules), but only time will tell there.

Look forward to 2026, as MV says 2026 is the year the brand will renew its full model range as well as enter new segments.

Royal Enfield Brings Back the Bear

A view of a Royal Enfield Bear 650. Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

Bear 650 Joins MY2025 Lineup

We’ve just gotten a front-row view of Royal Enfield’s newest machine: The Bear 650.

Those of you who have been ogling our articles for a while know that we were invited down to Texas for Royal Enfield’s “Pure Cruising” event, showcasing the release of the Super Meteor 650. Since then, the brand has also shown off the Bullet 350 and debuted their electric motorcycle brand, the Flying Flea.

Suffice it to say the brand’s busy, and they’re not playing around with the reasons why the’ve been busy, either.

But back to the Bear 650.

The bike’s debut itself was sadly pushed back to present, due to the devastating wildfires in Southern California – but as we all know, a delay often only deepens the anticipation. The return of the Bear brings with it a name steeped in history, inspired by Eddie “Fast Eddie” Mulder’s iconic victory at the 1960 Big Bear Run (one of the most iconic events in California desert history).

Apparently, Eddie Mulder was riding a 500cc Royal Enfield Fury when he raced across the finish line first in an impressive 4 hours and 21 minutes. What was even crazier was that the dude completed this feat despite starting late, falling down a ravine while in 13th place, fixing his bike on the go, and making it to the end of the race despite bent bars, a chucked header pipe, and a nonexistant rear shock absorber.

Yes, this is the stuff of legends – and Nathan Kolbe, Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield North America, perfectly captures the spirit of Bear 650’s launch in as many words below:

“When Eddie Mulder got out on the track, the green flag dropped, and the talk stopped. This bike is born from that same spirit. And bringing the Bear 650 to Big Bear is our way of honoring that fearless legacy of trusting your gut. The Bear 650 handles so well on the twisty roads and then allows you to follow your intuition on a trail off-road. It was such a memorable experience to share with influential riders from Southern California.” – Nathan Kolbe, Head of Marketing, Royal Enfield North America (Royal Enfield)

More About Royal Enfield’s Bear 650

Royal Enfield’s chosen a single sentence to describe their Bear 650: “A Modern Classic with Grit.” The verbal acquiescences accompany a 650cc parallel-twin engine punching out 47.4hp and 56.5 Nm of torque, all of which speaks out of a sweet 2-in-1 exhaust system that mimics the bike’s namesake brilliantly.

For tackling terrains, Royal Enfield’s also equipped the Bear 650 with Showa’s 43mm inverted front forks and twin rear suspension system, all of which rolls out on a dual-purpose 19” front and 17” rear wheel package.

Naturally, the Bear 650 couldn’t revive as a racing heritage scrambler without a contoured seat, a high-mounted exhaust, and a competition-style number board, either. 🙂

We’re told the Bear 650 is available in five colors, each designed to capture attention:

Boardwalk White

Petrol Green

Wild Honey

Golden Shadow

A special Two Four Nine edition honoring Mulder’s legendary model

Modern Features for the adventurous rider include Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash, a 4” TFT display with navigation by Google Maps, a USB-C charging port to keep your devices juiced, and the obligatory full LED lighting to accompany switchable rear ABS.

Want one for your own? Royal Enfield tells us you’ll be starting at a very nice $6,849 USD at any of the Royal Enfield dealerships across North America.

Honda Transalp and NC750X Confirmed for 2025 Debut

A view of Honda’s Transalp. Media sourced from Honda.

New Aesthetics Join Typical Punch

Honda has confirmed the updated 2025 XL750 Transalp and NC750X ahead of the duo’s release to markets!



According to coverage from Dennis Chung over at Motorcycle.com, details for the US market – including pricing – have finally landed.

The 2025 Honda Transalp is primed to hit the scene at a retail price of $9,999, whereas the NC750X is anticipated to carry a sticker of $9,499.Interestingly, the NC750X will be available exclusively with Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for the 2025 model year in the US.

While the core of the Transalp XL750 remains relatively new, 2025 changes are purportedly focused on rider comfort and convenience; to both, we add the visually fresh addition of two new colors:

Deep Pearl Gray

White (with red and blue graphics)

Styling has been updated (read: hardly fiddled with); the front light is now smaller, and the windshield is a new plant-derived plastic unit from Durabio. The new screen sits on a refreshed upper bit of bodywork designed to improve aerodynamics, specifically in the area of helmet buffeting.

Expect the addition of a new anti-glare 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync, while the bike’s four preset ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain, and Gravel) join a nifty user-set custom mode allowing riders to fiddle with power, engine braking, ABS, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated wheelie control.

Both HSTC and rear-wheel ABS can be disabled, too.

Suspension gets slightly less compression and rebound damping up front, whereas the rear gets more compression and rebound damping to enhance control on uneven terrain or when carrying heavy loads. We’re told that brakes remain dual two-piston calipers with 310mm wave-style discs at the front and a single-piston caliper at the rear.

All of the above translates to better handling, while the Transalp’s typical 755cc Parallel-Twin heart beats to a projected tune of 83 hp at 8,500 rpm, thanks to Chung’s sourcing of regulatory filings for the 2024 model.

As for the NC750X, we get:

The same five-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync as the updated Transalp

A refreshed upper fairing with higher mounting points

Durabio resin is applied to its windscreen and other bodywork components.

Redesigned LED headlight, seat stitching, faux tank storage cover, and wheels

While the bike’s heart remains an unchanged 745cc forward-canted Parallel-Twin engine, the standard Dual Clutch Transmission introduces a new setting for low-speed riding to accompany four ride modes: Sport, Rain, Standard, and User, each with customizable settings.

Suspension remains a Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork and a preload-adjustable Pro-Link rear shock, though we’re told that brakes get an upgrade in the form of a second axial-mount two-piston caliper and 296mm discs up front along with a two-channel ABS system.

The 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp is set to arrive in dealerships this June, whereas the 2025 Honda NC750X DCT should already be hitting dealerships right… about…

… now. 🙂

Gridlocked: KTM Chooses to Stay in the Race

A view of a KTM bike. Media sourced from KTM.

“Racing is At the Core of KTM’s Identity”

With KTM moving forward under new ownership by Bajaj, we’ve been met with the usual obligatory questions from our industry, not the least of which has to do with the future of Team Orange’s racing successes as we know them.

Luckily for us, it seems KTM is still deeply committed to nurturing its – substantial – racing roots.

According to a report from ADVRider, KTM intends to keep its bikes on the grid as a priority. It’s no secret that KTM isn’t working with the usual budget allowances of previous years… but based on CEO Gottfried Neumeister’s contributions, the last thing to go would be the grid:

“…racing was at the core of KTM’s identity, and that the company will continue to go racing.” – Gottfried Neumeister, CEO, KTM (ADVRider)

In short, KTM plans on holding to their current contracts, and certain areas of the company’s previous focus will see a resurgence… though not all of their previous categories will remain available forever.

Currently, KTM’s contract for MotoGP doesn’t end until 2027, though the public’s anticipations are high in the assumption that Team Orange’s irrefutable triumphs in enduro and rally raid programs will show Bajaj that KTM’s value remains in the sale of adventure bikes and dirt bikes.

Bottom line, racing is as much a part of the “Bleedin’ Orange” DNA as KTM is itself; time will tell… but in the meantime, I think we can bank on the fact that KTM will always be “Ready to Race.”

