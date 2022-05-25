2022 Honda Super Cub [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda Super Cub: The Euro-Bike Time Machine

Is it a scooter? Is it a motorcycle? It’s a Super Cub! Since its re-release in US markets back in 2019, the Super Cub scooter has seen steady sales after its initial long-haul when it was first released 60 years ago by Honda Motorcycles.

The Super Cub has seen little to no changes since its 2019 re-release, but that’s for good reason. With a model that has recently undergone a complete redux based on a platform that is over 60 years old, what could you possibly improve upon? Honda is finally breaking the mould this year with the introduction of a sleek, all black colorway featuring blacked out components and wheels. This sleek colorway is definitely out of the ordinary for a model that prides itself on its Japanese heritage colors, but it looks so good you can’t help but welcome it with open arms.

The Super Cub is powered by the same engine found in the Honda Grom and Monkey; a 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder mill that churns out a steady 9.1 horsepower and 7.7 lb-ft of torque. Although these power figures are nothing to bat an eye at, the Super Cub shines thanks to its high level of manouverabiliy as a direct result of its 240lb wet weight.

The 2022 Honda Super Cub starts at $3,799 USD / NA CAD

Model Overview

Main Specs Engine: 124.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

240 lbs (108 kg) Seat Height: 764 mm (30.1 in.) at lowest point Competitors Kawasaki Z125 Pro

Honda Grom

Honda Monkey

2022 Honda Super Cub Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 124cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 9 horsepower Bore x Stroke 50mm x 63.1mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Induction PGM-FI with automatic enrichment Starter Valve Train SOHC; two valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Automatic centrifugal Transmission Four-speed semi-automatic Final Drive #420 Chain; 14T/36T CHASSIS Suspension Front 26mm telescopic fork; 3.5 inches travel Suspension Rear Twin shock; 3.6 inches travel Brakes Front Single 220mm hydraulic disc; ABS Brakes Rear Mechanical drum Tires Front 70/90-17 Tires Rear 80/90-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.0 gallon Color Matte Gray Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Fully transistorized Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 2.8 inches Wheelbase 48.9 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 26° Seat Height 30.7 inches Curb Weight 238 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride)

2022 Honda Super Cub Features

PERFORMANCE 125cc FUEL-INJECTED ENGINE Nobody can match the Honda reputation for engines, and even though the Super Cub is relatively compact, it’s a giant in terms of performance and reliability.

EASY TO PARK Because the Super Cub is compact, it’s easy to park in the city, and to store when you’re not riding. There’s always room for a Super Cub!

HYDRAULIC FRONT DISC BRAKE The Super Cub features a 220mm front single disc brake for excellent stopping power. There’s even standard front-wheel ABS.

TECHNOLOGY FOUR-SPEED SEMI-AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION The Super Cub features a four-speed semi-automatic transmission that you shift with your left foot, like a traditional motorcycle. But here’s the unique feature: there’s no clutch to worry about—you just toe and go.

ELECTRIC SEAT OPENER Need to release the seat latch for a fill-up? Just press a button—the lock is all electronically controlled on the Super Cub.

LED LIGHTING Old-school light bulbs may have been great in 1959, but 60 years later the Super Cub comes with a modern LED lighting package.

SMART KEY Just like our top-of-the-line Gold Wing, the Super Cub uses a convenient smart-key ignition.

STYLE STEP-THROUGH CHASSIS This is one of the key design elements which made the original Cub so popular. The Super Cub’s step-through design incorporates frontal bodywork to help shield you from the wind and road splash. It’s not only super convenient, but makes it easy to get on and off the bike.

LOW SEAT HEIGHT At just 30.7 inches, the Super Cub’s super-low seat makes it easy to flat-foot it in parking lots or at stop lights.

MULTI-FUNCTION DIGITAL INSTRUMENTS Retro meets modern in the Super Cub’s instruments. The faired-in handlebar-mounted features speedometer, odometer, A&B trip meters, fuel gauge, clock, and indicator for low/high beam.

ROUND HEADLIGHT The Super Cub’s round headlight looks retro, but its LED performance is totally up to date and provides superior illumination and visibility.

UNDERSEAT FUEL TANK With its 1.0-gallon fuel tank and awesome fuel efficiency, the Super Cub is super practical. The tank filler is under the seat so it’s easy to access.

HANDLING STANDARD ABS Our front-wheel Anti-Lock Braking System (comes standard on the Super Cub) can be a big help in making controlled stops in less-than-ideal conditions, like on wet pavement or other compromised surfaces. It’s a great feature whether you’re using your new bike as a commuter or just riding it for fun, since it helps you stop with added confidence.

17-INCH CAST WHEELS Big enough to roll along smoothly, the machine-finished cast construction on these wheels means they’re easier to keep clean than the traditional spoke construction.

FRONT SUSPENSION The Super Cub’s telescopic front suspension is partially faired in, blending with the upper bodywork. It looks awesome, and works a lot better than the original leading-link design.

TUBELESS TIRES Here’s another thoroughly modern touch: The Super Cub uses tubeless tires.

TWIN REAR SHOCKS The original Cub had twin shocks, and so does the 2022 Super Cub. They not only look proper, but they also do a great job of smoothing out the road.

2022 Honda Super Cub Photos

2022 Honda Super Cub Videos

Honda C125 Super Cub – full road test and review

New 2022 Honda Super Cub