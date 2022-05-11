2022 Honda Goldwing Tour [Specs, Features, Photos]

COMFORT AND CARGO

LARGER TRUNK

The Gold Wing’s trunk now holds 61 liters, up 11 liters from the 2020 model. That means in most cases you can get two XXL full-face helmets in there. Combined, the trunk and saddlebags give you 121 liters of storage, plenty to hold what you need for a weekend’s travels. Available accessories include an auto-on interior light, a luggage rack, and more.

STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT

ELECTRIC WINDSCREEN

You’ll notice a couple of things about the Gold Wing’s windscreen. First, it’s electrically controlled, moving both up and down over a 4.9-inch range for the Gold Wing Tour (4.1 inches for the Gold Wing) as well as changing its angle as it raises and lowers. Plus, it automatically remembers the last setting. Because you sit closer to the windscreen, it has a narrower, lower, more sporting profile, yet still offers excellent protection.

STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS

FAIRING

Back in the 1980s, the Gold Wing was the first bike to introduce full-coverage fairings as original equipment, and this latest one is one of our best. It offers excellent wind and weather protection, yet is trimmer and more aerodynamic than in previous generation models. It also flows more air through refined ducting, helping keep you cooler on hot summer days.

STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS

RIDER/LOCATION

The shorter engine and innovative front suspension let us move the rider farther forward, enhancing the bike’s handling and making you feel more connected to the motorcycle’s steering axis.

STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS

INTEGRATED PASSENGER GRAB HANDLES

Once a passenger has ridden on a Gold Wing, there’s no going back. Functional design touches like the integrated passenger grab handles help make your copilot’s riding experience an absolute pleasure, especially on longer rides.

STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT

HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE (HMI)

Ever have to scroll through some abstract menu to access a feature on your electronic device? You’ll find plenty of simple, dedicated switches and controls on your Gold Wing’s handlebars, ergonomically placed, which give you simple, intuitive control inputs that zero out frustration. There is also a centralized control knob in the console similar to modern autos.

STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS

RIDER/PASSENGER SEATING

Here’s another refinement for 2021, on our Gold Wing Tour models. The seats feature a new, suede-like cover. The rider on every Gold Wing model can enjoy an optional backrest, and on our Gold Wing models without a trunk, there’s also an optional backrest for the passenger.

STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS

NEW PASSENGER BACKREST

We changed up the angle of the passenger backrest on our Tour models (from 17 degrees to 24.5 degrees), increased its height, and added more cushion. It’s always been a great seat, but now it’s like your favorite easy chair at home!

STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT

LUGGAGE

All 2022 Gold Wings feature integrated saddlebags, designed to hold enough for most weekend trips. The bags open electronically with the push of a button, and lock and unlock remotely with the smart key. They’re hydraulically damped for smooth operation, too.

STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS

FUNCTIONAL STYLING

Sometimes less is more, at least when it comes to motorcycles. We’ve noted that the Gold Wing is lighter, more responsive and more athletic than in previous generations. That goes for its styling as well. While the bodywork still offers excellent weather protection, it’s crisper now, exposing a little more of the engine and chassis. It’s definitely not your grandfather’s touring bike.

STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS

OVER 50 ACCESSORIES

Gold Wing riders are incredibly engaged when it comes to accessorizing their motorcycles. And we have you covered. We have over 50 accessories available that look right, fit right, and are built to Honda’s high standards. Time to make that new bike yours and yours alone!

HEATED GRIPS

Part of riding a bike is enjoying the elements. But nobody likes being cold. That’s why every 2022 Gold Wing comes equipped with electric heated grips as standard equipment.

STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS

HEATED SEATS

Now we’re talking about riding in the lap of luxury (no pun intended). In addition to heated grips, every Gold Wing Tour model also comes with heated seats for both you and your passenger.

STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT

