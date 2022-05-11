2022 Honda Goldwing Tour [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda Goldwing: The Ultimate Long-Distance Touring Machine
The Honda Goldwing has always been one of the most robust and versatile cruisers offered by the legendary Japanese bike brand—but for riders who love longer journeys, the Goldwing Tour offers even more comfort and safety features.
Honda hasn’t changed much about the Goldwing Tour since it got a major revamp in 2018, but they didn’t need to—you still get ABS, four ride modes to accommodate different styles, a twin-spar aluminum frame capable of withstanding punishing weather, and that unmistakably smooth-but-powerful 1833cc six-cylinder engine characteristic of modern Goldwing models.
The Goldwing Tour also comes with a six-speed manual transmission (compared to the 7-speed automatic on the non-touring DCT), as well as premium features like electronic preload suspension, a 61-liter travel trunk, and the ability to reverse—which is very handy if you miss a turn-off!
When it comes to performance, you get 97.9 hp and 108.4 lb.-ft of torque—giving you plenty of smooth power delivery at surprisingly low rpm. That means this bike feels considerably lighter and easier to handle than an 843 lb. motorcycle has any right to feel—but hey, that’s Honda for you. You can load up the trunk to your heart’s content and still tear up and down your nearest mountain roads without ever feeling like you’re wrestling with it.
The 2022 Goldwing Tour makes long-distance journeys more comfortable, more safe—and best of all, more fun. It can stand proudly next to touring bikes from Harley-Davidson and Indian, making it an essential part of Honda’s 2022 motorcycle lineup.
The 2022 Honda Goldwing Tour starts at $28,500 USD / $32,499 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $28,500 USD / $32,499 CAD
- Key Features:
- Standard ABS
- Four different ride modes
- Twin-spar aluminum frame
- 1833cc six-cylinder engine
- 61-liter travel trunk
- Reverse mode
- Electronic preload suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 1833cc six-cylinder
- Power: 97.9 hp
- Torque: 108.4 lb.-ft
- Wet Weight: 843 lbs. (382 kg)
- Seat Height: 29.3 in (744 mm) at lowest point
2022 Honda Goldwing Tour Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1833cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder
|Power
|97.9 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|73mm x 73mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Induction
|Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|SOHC; four valves per cylinder
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Seven-speed automatic DCT, plus reverse and walking mode
|Final Drive
|Shaft
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Double Wishbone Type; 4.3 inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Pro Arm® single-side swingarm with Pro-Link® single shock; 4.1 inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Hydraulic; dual 320mm discs
|Brakes Rear
|Hydraulic; single 316mm disc
|Tires Front
|130/70-18
|Tires Rear
|200/55-16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.55 gallons
|Color
|Matte Nightshade Blue
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Full transistorized ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|4.3 inches
|Wheelbase
|66.9 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|30.5°
|Seat Height
|29.3 inches
|Curb Weight
|804 pounds. Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel—ready to ride
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Up to 8 years extended coverage available with HondaCare Protection Plan®
2022 Honda Goldwing Tour Features
PERFORMANCE
The Gold Wing’s horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine is famously smooth and powerful. The latest version is an 1833cc design that’s over 13 pounds lighter than the previous generation (more than 8 pounds for the DCT versions).
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
ALUMINUM CYLINDER SLEEVES
High-strength aluminum cylinder sleeves help reduce weight, increase cooling efficiency, and reduce engine length. The 73mm cylinder bore and short, high-strength crankshaft also help make the engine more compact.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
UNICAM CYLINDER HEAD DESIGN
The Gold Wing’s engine uses four-valve, Unicam® cylinder head design. That improves engine performance and power, and also contributes to the engine’s weight reduction from its previous generation. The four-valve per cylinder design is also a big part of the Gold Wing’s superior fuel efficiency.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
7-SPEED AUTOMATIC DCT TRANSMISSION
The Gold Wing is available with a revolutionary 7-Speed Automatic DCT. The shifts in this version are faster and smoother than ever, and the overdrive seventh gear is perfect for highway cruising.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING DCT, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
Prefer a manual transmission? The latest Gold Wing models offer the best conventional gearbox in Gold Wing history. Case in point: an overdrive sixth gear so highway cruising is smoother than ever.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR
SLIPPER CLUTCH
We’ve given our manual-transmission Gold Wing models a slipper clutch, just like our premium sportbikes. It only makes sense—the 1833cc engine delivers tons of power, and the stellar chassis lets you ride this Gold Wing like a sportbike. Twisty roads? Bring ’em on!
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR
DOUBLE-WALL EXHAUST PIPES
You may think this is just for cosmetics, but on a hot day single-wall exhaust pipes can throw off a lot of heat. The Gold Wing’s twin-wall design keeps things cooler. Plus, this is the best sounding Gold Wing we’ve ever built!
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
FUEL EFFICIENCY
Because the 2022 Gold Wing is light, you’d expect it to be fuel efficient. But its weight is just the start. Combined with the bike’s engine, intake system, and four-valve design, estimated fuel economy is up 22 percent from the previous generation.* Want to really squeeze the last mile out of every drop? Try the “Econ” ride mode setting.
*Honda’s fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission measurement test procedures and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
WALKING MODE
All Gold Wing models with DCT transmissions feature “Walking Mode,” which lets you creep forward or backward under power at a walking pace. Think how easy it will be to get in and out of tight parking spots with a fully loaded bike. It’s another great example of Honda technology working for you.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING DCT, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
CRUISE CONTROL
Of course the 2022 Gold Wing still features cruise control—it was one of the first touring bikes to offer the feature. And with our advanced throttle-by-wire system, it’s better than ever.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
HANDLING
One look and your eyes will immediately go to the Gold Wing’s radical, Honda-engineered double-wishbone front suspension. The innovative design lets us move both the engine and the rider/passenger closer to the front wheel, giving you more room for added comfort as well as stellar handling.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
FRAME
This latest generation all-aluminum frame is significantly lighter and more compact than previous editions. State-of-the-art die-casting lets us fine-tune chassis rigidity, giving you both a smooth ride and precise handling.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
SWING ARM/REAR SUSPENSION
Using our proprietary single-sided Pro Arm® design, the aluminum swingarm houses the Gold Wing’s shaft drive. The swingarm links to the frame using a patented pivot structure that both increases stiffness and reduces weight. You get responsive handling and a smoother ride.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
ANTI-LOCK BRAKES
Have to make a hard stop, fully loaded and two up? All our 2022 Gold Wing models are equipped with combined anti-lock brakes for excellent stopping power under a wide variety of road and traction conditions.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
RIDE MODES
Gold Wing engines offer a wide range of user-friendly power, and you can even choose between four ride modes (Tour, Sport, Rain, and Econ). Each mode varies power output depending on the mode selected. On the Gold Wing Tour models, it also changes suspension damping, and the shift points on the DCT models.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
LIGHTER OVERALL WEIGHT
Shaving weight on a motorcycle returns all sorts of benefits, from handling to acceleration to just being easier to maneuver around. We didn’t just shave ounces or grams with the latest Gold Wing. We lopped off almost 90 pounds compared to the previous generation. The lighter weight absolutely redefines this motorcycle. You thought it was fun to ride on twisty roads before? Wait until you experience this one.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
LOW CENTER OF GRAVITY
It’s not just how much a motorcycle weighs; it’s how it distributes that weight. Thanks to their horizontally opposed engines, Gold Wing models have always offered a low center of gravity. The 2022 Gold Wing offers the lowest center of gravity of any bike in the class. That’s a huge benefit in handling, and it makes the bike feel lighter and easier to maneuver.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
DUAL RADIAL FRONT BRAKE CALIPERS
The dual brake calipers on the Gold Wing are mounted similar to that of our World Champion RC213V MotoGP racebike. Why? The stiffer mounting reduces caliper flex and improves brake power and feel.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION PRELOAD
The Gold Wing Tour’s suspension features four electronically adjustable modes for varying loads. You can select (1) Rider, (2) Rider with loaded bags, (3) Rider and passenger, and (4) Rider and passenger with loaded bags. You won’t have to adjust the suspension manually, and you’ll always get a great ride.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
ENGINEERING
The 2022 Gold Wing’s throttle-by-wire system enables features like the bike’s four ride modes and our exclusive Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
HILL START ASSIST
Both the Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models feature Hill Start Assist (HSA). This feature momentarily holds your motorcycle’s position on inclines after you’ve released the brakes and before you apply the throttle, eliminating any roll-back drama. It’s a great convenience when starting from a stop on a hill.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
SMART KEY
Your new Gold Wing features an electronic smart key. When the key is in close proximity (say, in your jacket pocket), you can just hop on, press a button, and ride off. An “answer back” feature lets you find your bike in the dark or in crowded rally parking.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
INTEGRATED STARTER GENERATOR (ISG)
Most cars and motorcycles have separate starters and alternators. Not your new Gold Wing. We’ve combined the starter and alternator into one assembly that’s light and compact. It’s part of the Gold Wing’s overall weight-savings program, and you’ll hear the difference the first time you press the start button.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
REVERSE
Gold Wing DCT models offer an exclusive low-speed reverse that uses engine power, while the Gold Wing Tour with manual transmission offers a unique electric reverse. Both systems make it easy to maneuver your bike out of a parking space, especially if you need to roll back up a slight hill.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING DCT, GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL (HSTC)
On our Gold Wing Tour models, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) constantly monitors your bike’s rear-wheel speed, and adjusts torque instantly. It’s a great feature when riding in the rain, on sandy, gritty roads, over wet leaves, or anywhere else where surface conditions can compromise traction.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
LED LIGHTING
All 2021 Gold Wing models feature a complete LED lighting package. The headlights, the taillights, and every bit of instrumentation is LED. LEDs not only last longer, but they’re also lighter and run cooler.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
NANO-TECH PAINT
Even the Gold Wing’s paint is high tech, using BASF’s nano technology. The darks look darker, and the lights look brighter. The paint itself has a luxurious wet look. The Gold Wing DCT model is available in a new Matte Nightshade Blue this year. The Gold Wing Tour and Tour DCT come in two colors (Ultra Blue Metallic and Metallic Black). The Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT model is available in Ultra Blue Metallic.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
AIRBAG
The Gold Wing pioneered the concept of a motorcycle airbag, and the 2021 Gold Wing continues to lead the way. Available on our Tour Airbag DCT model, it goes that extra mile towards increased rider safety. You also get an exclusive Candy Ardent Red paint scheme.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
TURN SIGNALS
You’ll notice that the Gold Wing’s front turn signals are integrated into the rearview mirrors, and use three LEDs each. The rear LED turn signals are built into the tail- and brake-light assembly for a clean, integrated look. Best of all, they’re self-cancelling.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
OPTIONAL LIGHTS
Lighten up! Optional accessory LED lighting for your Gold Wing includes fog lamps (standard equipment on our Gold Wing Tour models), an additional LED rear brake light that is integrated into the available rear chrome trunk rack, and LED lights for inside the trunk that automatically illuminate when the trunk is opened. There’s even available LED “Entry Lighting” that illuminate the outside of the bike.
COMFORT AND CARGO
The Gold Wing’s trunk now holds 61 liters, up 11 liters from the 2020 model. That means in most cases you can get two XXL full-face helmets in there. Combined, the trunk and saddlebags give you 121 liters of storage, plenty to hold what you need for a weekend’s travels. Available accessories include an auto-on interior light, a luggage rack, and more.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
ELECTRIC WINDSCREEN
You’ll notice a couple of things about the Gold Wing’s windscreen. First, it’s electrically controlled, moving both up and down over a 4.9-inch range for the Gold Wing Tour (4.1 inches for the Gold Wing) as well as changing its angle as it raises and lowers. Plus, it automatically remembers the last setting. Because you sit closer to the windscreen, it has a narrower, lower, more sporting profile, yet still offers excellent protection.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
FAIRING
Back in the 1980s, the Gold Wing was the first bike to introduce full-coverage fairings as original equipment, and this latest one is one of our best. It offers excellent wind and weather protection, yet is trimmer and more aerodynamic than in previous generation models. It also flows more air through refined ducting, helping keep you cooler on hot summer days.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
RIDER/LOCATION
The shorter engine and innovative front suspension let us move the rider farther forward, enhancing the bike’s handling and making you feel more connected to the motorcycle’s steering axis.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
INTEGRATED PASSENGER GRAB HANDLES
Once a passenger has ridden on a Gold Wing, there’s no going back. Functional design touches like the integrated passenger grab handles help make your copilot’s riding experience an absolute pleasure, especially on longer rides.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE (HMI)
Ever have to scroll through some abstract menu to access a feature on your electronic device? You’ll find plenty of simple, dedicated switches and controls on your Gold Wing’s handlebars, ergonomically placed, which give you simple, intuitive control inputs that zero out frustration. There is also a centralized control knob in the console similar to modern autos.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
RIDER/PASSENGER SEATING
Here’s another refinement for 2021, on our Gold Wing Tour models. The seats feature a new, suede-like cover. The rider on every Gold Wing model can enjoy an optional backrest, and on our Gold Wing models without a trunk, there’s also an optional backrest for the passenger.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
NEW PASSENGER BACKREST
We changed up the angle of the passenger backrest on our Tour models (from 17 degrees to 24.5 degrees), increased its height, and added more cushion. It’s always been a great seat, but now it’s like your favorite easy chair at home!
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
LUGGAGE
All 2022 Gold Wings feature integrated saddlebags, designed to hold enough for most weekend trips. The bags open electronically with the push of a button, and lock and unlock remotely with the smart key. They’re hydraulically damped for smooth operation, too.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
FUNCTIONAL STYLING
Sometimes less is more, at least when it comes to motorcycles. We’ve noted that the Gold Wing is lighter, more responsive and more athletic than in previous generations. That goes for its styling as well. While the bodywork still offers excellent weather protection, it’s crisper now, exposing a little more of the engine and chassis. It’s definitely not your grandfather’s touring bike.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
OVER 50 ACCESSORIES
Gold Wing riders are incredibly engaged when it comes to accessorizing their motorcycles. And we have you covered. We have over 50 accessories available that look right, fit right, and are built to Honda’s high standards. Time to make that new bike yours and yours alone!
HEATED GRIPS
Part of riding a bike is enjoying the elements. But nobody likes being cold. That’s why every 2022 Gold Wing comes equipped with electric heated grips as standard equipment.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
HEATED SEATS
Now we’re talking about riding in the lap of luxury (no pun intended). In addition to heated grips, every Gold Wing Tour model also comes with heated seats for both you and your passenger.
STANDARD ON: GOLD WING TOUR, GOLD WING TOUR DCT, GOLD WING TOUR AIRBAG DCT
ELECTRONICS
Available as an optional feature, HomeLink® lets you integrate your new Gold Wing with devices in your home. A typical example: you can open your home’s garage door without any dedicated controller—just touch a switch on your bike’s center console. No more fumbling, and no hassle.
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM (TPMS)
Correct tire inflation is a necessity for safe, economical motorcycling. And it’s especially critical with a touring bike, because of the varying loads. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) automatically warns you of low tire pressure on all Gold Wing models. On Gold Wing Tour models, including a dashboard readout of the actual front and rear pressure in PSI is a premium touch.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
ADVANCED METERS
The Gold Wing’s cockpit meters are information central. In addition to the basics like vehicle and engine speed, loading configuration, ride mode, fuel level, engine temperature and dual tripmeters, you can also monitor outside air temperature, cruise control speed, heater levels and even selected apps linked through Apple CarPlay™ on an iPhone® or Android Auto on an android phone.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
Apple CarPlay™ Integration
A first for the motorcycle industry! Apple’s CarPlay™*1 seamlessly integrates your iPhone®*1 into your new Gold Wing. That means you can use your iPhone® to access Apple Maps®, Apple Music®, and other services easily. You’ll have access to weather, playlists and telephone numbers while aboard. Available Bluetooth®*2-enabled wireless headsets let you communicate more easily than ever. And best of all, with more apps available every day, Apple CarPlay™ keeps your bike’s technology and convenience on the cutting edge.
*1 Apple CarPlay and iPhone are the trademarks of Apple Inc.
*2 For using Apple CarPlay, connection to a commercially available Bluetooth headset is necessary. See owner’s manual for Bluetooth headset requirements.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION
Do you prefer an Android phone? We have you covered! Now the 2021 Gold Wing fully integrates with your phone, thanks to Android Auto™. That means you can connect your android phone to your Gold wing to access Google Assistant, and to use navigation tools like Google Maps, Waze, and more. Plus, you’ll have access to weather, playlists, music-streaming services and telephone numbers. Available Bluetooth*-compatible headsets let you communicate easily too.
*For using Android Auto, connection to a commercially available Bluetooth headset is necessary. Please refer to your Bluetooth headset manufacturer for optimal audio settings for use with Android Auto.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
NAVI
routes and other navigation information. Plus, since it’s equipped with a gyrocompass, the system even functions inside a tunnel. Independent of the Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto feature, it works with or without your phone. Added bonus only by Honda: 10 years of free map updates!
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
VEHICLE SETTINGS
Your new Gold Wing is packed with smart rider aids. A glance at the dash keeps you informed of things like ride mode (Tour, Sport, Rain, Econ), rear suspension preload settings (solo, with passenger, loaded, unloaded on Tour models), tire pressure* and much more.
*Depending on chosen model.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
AUDIO
Your new Gold Wing’s audio system is an excellent example of state-of-the-art electronic technology. In addition to listening to music, with an available Bluetooth* headset you can make or answer phone calls without taking off your helmet. In addition to a standard USB connector, options include a separate passenger audio control switch, a high-output amplifier and speakers, Sirius XM® satellite radio, a CB radio, and more. Plus, there’s a second USB connector in the left saddlebag of all Gold Wing models.
*See owner’s manual for Bluetooth headset requirements.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
55-WATT SPEAKERS
Gold Wings have always offered excellent sound systems, but for 2022 the speakers have a high 55-watt rating, and we’ve optimized both the equalizer settings and automatic volume adjustment, so you’ll get a sound that’s a little richer and more pleasing to the ears.
STANDARD ON: ALL TRIMS
2022 Honda Goldwing Tour Photos
2022 Honda Goldwing Tour Videos
2022 Honda Goldwing Tour (Non-DCT)
New 2022 Honda Goldwing! 10 Things to Know!