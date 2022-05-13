Richard Liu·
2022 Motorcycle Models
2022 Honda PCX [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda PCX: The Economical Choice For Commuting

Fond of Honda’s smaller scooters but are looking for something with a little more potential for errand running? The 2022 Honda PCX was designed for getting things done, and its no-fuss attitude makes your daily commute easy and fuel-efficient.

This scooter brings many more features to the table than what you would find in the highly popular Ruckus or Metropolitan. As with all motorcycles, more power = more features. This 157cc single-cylinder mill brings highway potential to Honda’s line of scooters for their 2022 model year, meaning it has a lot more commutability than some of their smaller models.

To back up this recently updated 157cc engine, this Japanese-made bike features a V-Matic automatic transmission that makes riding a breeze thanks to shift-less operation so you can maximize your concentration on the road and surroundings. Honda has also included a 30L storage compartment located under the seat that with the capability of storing most regular full-face helmets.

The 2022 Honda PCX starts at $3,899 USD / NA CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda PCX in one place.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: Starting at $3899 USD / NA CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Optional accessories
    • Modern styling
    • 30L storage located under the seat
    • 150cc engine capable of conquering faster roadways

Main Specs

  • Engine: 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder
  • Power: 15.8 horsepower
  • Torque: 11.1 lbs-ft
  • Wet Weight: 288 lbs (130.6 kg)
  • Seat Height: 30.1 Inch (764.5 mm)

Competitors

2022 Honda PCX Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE
Engine 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder four-stroke
Power
Bore x Stroke 60mm x 55.5mm
Compression Ratio 12.0:1
Induction PGM-FI; 28mm throttle body
Starter Electric
Valve Train SOHC; four valves

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission Automatic V-Matic belt drive
Final Drive

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 31mm telescopic fork; 3.94 inches of travel
Suspension Rear Twin shocks; 3.7 inches of travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic w/ single 220mm disc and CBS
Brakes Rear Mechanical w/ single 130mm drum and CBS
Tires Front 110/70-14
Tires Rear 130/70-13
Fuel Tank Capacity 2.1 gallons
Color Pearl White

ELECTRICAL
Ignition Full transistorized ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight
Tail Light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Ground Clearance
Trail 3.1 inches
Wheelbase 51.7 inches
Rake (Caster Angle) 26.5°
Seat Height 30.1 inches
Curb Weight 288 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel–ready to ride)

WARRANTY
Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda PCX Features

COMFORT

RIDER COMFORT

The long, plush seat is even more comfortable than it looks. Plus, you’ll give your co-pilot an incredible view thanks to the stepped passenger section.

CONVENIENCE

UNDER-SEAT STORAGE

Flip the seat open and you’ll see a surprisingly large amount of storage room, enough for most full-face helmets or an evening’s worth of groceries. The main compartment locks for security and is weather-resistant, too. With a full 30 liters of capacity (nearly eight gallons), it’s plenty big enough for everyday use.
EASY TO PARK

The PCX gives you the choice of both a sidestand and a centerstand. That makes it easy to park for a fast dash into a store (the sidestand) or when you need to park it upright in a tighter space (the centerstand). With a lot of other scooters, you only get one or the other.
ELECTRIC START

Turn the key, press the button and the PCX’s fuel-injected engine starts right up and runs smooth, even in colder weather.
FRESH STYLE

With the PCX, you enjoy world-class style and premium features. Check out the large, central LED headlight, integrated LED turn signals, and easy-to-read LCD instrumentation, all which help give the PCX a premium look and feel.
THE “X” FACTOR

Take a look at the PCX’s “X”-shaped tail lamp. It uses multi-optics technology, emitting bright light in an eye-catching design.
FUEL CAPACITY

The PCX is incredibly fuel efficient–its large 2.1-gallon fuel tank means you can go even longer and ride even further between fill-ups.

TECHNOLOGY

OPTIONAL ABS

The PCX offers our front-wheel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) giving you the power to make confident stops, even in less-than-ideal conditions.
12-VOLT CHARGING PORT

The PCX features an integral USB-type socket in the fairing storage compartment, making it super easy to keep your personal electronics charged up while you’re on the go.
FRAME

Great handling starts with a solid chassis design, and that’s where our latest PCX really shines. It uses a duplex-cradle design rather than the more common “underbone” style.
V-MATIC TRANSMISSION

With the Honda V-Matic™ automatic transmission, just start the engine, twist the throttle and go. That means no shifting, ever—you concentrate on the road ahead and enjoy the ride! The V-Matic is a continuously variable design, so you’ll never feel it lurch from one gear to another.

PERFORMANCE

4-VALVE ENGINE

The PCX’s engine displaces 156.9cc, for plenty of get up and go. The eSP+ technology (enhanced smart power) uses a new four-valve design with a bore/stroke ratio specially designed to lower emissions and provide responsive performance.
PGM FUEL INJECTION

The PCX features liquid cooling and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) for great performance in all traffic conditions. Plus the PCX offers impressive fuel efficiency.
HYDRAULIC CAM-CHAIN ADJUSTER

The engine in the PCX features a hydraulic cam-chain adjustment that’s totally automatic. This eliminates a routine maintenance point—another example of how Honda engineers make the PCX even easier to own.
ROLLER BEARING CRANK

The PCX engine uses special, low-friction roller bearings in the crankshaft to help give you a smooth-running powerplant that gets great mileage too.

2022 Honda PCX Photos

2022 Honda PCX Videos

Honda PCX150 Review – Beyond the Ride

Honda Reveals New 2022 PCX Premium Scooter

