2022 Honda PCX [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda PCX: The Economical Choice For Commuting

Fond of Honda’s smaller scooters but are looking for something with a little more potential for errand running? The 2022 Honda PCX was designed for getting things done, and its no-fuss attitude makes your daily commute easy and fuel-efficient.

This scooter brings many more features to the table than what you would find in the highly popular Ruckus or Metropolitan. As with all motorcycles, more power = more features. This 157cc single-cylinder mill brings highway potential to Honda’s line of scooters for their 2022 model year, meaning it has a lot more commutability than some of their smaller models.

To back up this recently updated 157cc engine, this Japanese-made bike features a V-Matic automatic transmission that makes riding a breeze thanks to shift-less operation so you can maximize your concentration on the road and surroundings. Honda has also included a 30L storage compartment located under the seat that with the capability of storing most regular full-face helmets.

The 2022 Honda PCX starts at $3,899 USD / NA CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda PCX in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Starting at $3899 USD / NA CAD

Starting at $3899 USD / NA CAD Key Features: Optional accessories Modern styling 30L storage located under the seat 150cc engine capable of conquering faster roadways

Main Specs Engine: 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder

156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder Power: 15.8 horsepower

15.8 horsepower Torque: 11.1 lbs-ft

11.1 lbs-ft Wet Weight: 288 lbs (130.6 kg)

288 lbs (130.6 kg) Seat Height: 30.1 Inch (764.5 mm) Competitors Yamaha Zuma 125

Yamaha XMAX

Honda Super Cub C125

2022 Honda PCX Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder four-stroke Power Bore x Stroke 60mm x 55.5mm Compression Ratio 12.0:1 Induction PGM-FI; 28mm throttle body Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; four valves DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Automatic V-Matic belt drive Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 31mm telescopic fork; 3.94 inches of travel Suspension Rear Twin shocks; 3.7 inches of travel Brakes Front Hydraulic w/ single 220mm disc and CBS Brakes Rear Mechanical w/ single 130mm drum and CBS Tires Front 110/70-14 Tires Rear 130/70-13 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.1 gallons Color Pearl White ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 3.1 inches Wheelbase 51.7 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 26.5° Seat Height 30.1 inches Curb Weight 288 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel–ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda PCX Features

COMFORT RIDER COMFORT The long, plush seat is even more comfortable than it looks. Plus, you’ll give your co-pilot an incredible view thanks to the stepped passenger section.



CONVENIENCE UNDER-SEAT STORAGE Flip the seat open and you’ll see a surprisingly large amount of storage room, enough for most full-face helmets or an evening’s worth of groceries. The main compartment locks for security and is weather-resistant, too. With a full 30 liters of capacity (nearly eight gallons), it’s plenty big enough for everyday use.

EASY TO PARK The PCX gives you the choice of both a sidestand and a centerstand. That makes it easy to park for a fast dash into a store (the sidestand) or when you need to park it upright in a tighter space (the centerstand). With a lot of other scooters, you only get one or the other.

ELECTRIC START Turn the key, press the button and the PCX’s fuel-injected engine starts right up and runs smooth, even in colder weather.

FRESH STYLE With the PCX, you enjoy world-class style and premium features. Check out the large, central LED headlight, integrated LED turn signals, and easy-to-read LCD instrumentation, all which help give the PCX a premium look and feel.

THE “X” FACTOR Take a look at the PCX’s “X”-shaped tail lamp. It uses multi-optics technology, emitting bright light in an eye-catching design.

FUEL CAPACITY The PCX is incredibly fuel efficient–its large 2.1-gallon fuel tank means you can go even longer and ride even further between fill-ups.



TECHNOLOGY OPTIONAL ABS The PCX offers our front-wheel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) giving you the power to make confident stops, even in less-than-ideal conditions.

12-VOLT CHARGING PORT The PCX features an integral USB-type socket in the fairing storage compartment, making it super easy to keep your personal electronics charged up while you’re on the go.

FRAME Great handling starts with a solid chassis design, and that’s where our latest PCX really shines. It uses a duplex-cradle design rather than the more common “underbone” style.

V-MATIC TRANSMISSION With the Honda V-Matic™ automatic transmission, just start the engine, twist the throttle and go. That means no shifting, ever—you concentrate on the road ahead and enjoy the ride! The V-Matic is a continuously variable design, so you’ll never feel it lurch from one gear to another.



PERFORMANCE 4-VALVE ENGINE The PCX’s engine displaces 156.9cc, for plenty of get up and go. The eSP+ technology (enhanced smart power) uses a new four-valve design with a bore/stroke ratio specially designed to lower emissions and provide responsive performance.

PGM FUEL INJECTION The PCX features liquid cooling and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) for great performance in all traffic conditions. Plus the PCX offers impressive fuel efficiency.

HYDRAULIC CAM-CHAIN ADJUSTER The engine in the PCX features a hydraulic cam-chain adjustment that’s totally automatic. This eliminates a routine maintenance point—another example of how Honda engineers make the PCX even easier to own.

ROLLER BEARING CRANK The PCX engine uses special, low-friction roller bearings in the crankshaft to help give you a smooth-running powerplant that gets great mileage too.



2022 Honda PCX Photos

2022 Honda PCX Videos

Honda PCX150 Review – Beyond the Ride

Honda Reveals New 2022 PCX Premium Scooter