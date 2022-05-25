2022 Honda Navi [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Honda Navi: An All-New Minibike

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more compact out of the Honda factory (Grom, Super Cub, etc.), the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has gone far out of their comfort zone to offer an even smaller model to add to their 2022 lineup in the form of the 2022 Navi.

With the Grom still costing a significant chunk of change (at $3400 USD), Honda has taken the opportunity to release this brand new Japanese model for 2022 with its primary focus being its astoundingly low sub-$2000 price point.

The Navi is built around a very compact 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine capable of producing a granular 7.83 horsepower and 6.6 lb-ft of torque.

Although it doesn’t see the same features such as LED lighting and ABS much like Honda’s other sub-200cc motorcycle models, with a price of $1807 it’s hard to complain.

The 2022 Honda Navi starts at $1807 USD / $2299 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda Navi in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $1807 USD / $2299 CAD

$1807 USD / $2299 CAD Key Features: 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine Extremely low price point Lightweight and maneuverable

Main Specs Engine: 108cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

108cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke Power: 7.83 horsepower

7.83 horsepower Wet Weight: 236 lbs (07 kg)

236 lbs (07 kg) Seat Height: 764.54 mm (30.1 in.) at lowest point Competitors Yamaha TW200

Honda Super Cub

Honda Grom

Honda Monkey

2022 Honda Navi Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 7.83 horsepower Bore x Stroke 55.0mm x 55.6mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Induction Carburetor Starter Valve Train OHC; two valves DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Automatic CVT Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 26.8mm inverted telescopic fork; 3.5 inches of travel Suspension Rear Single shock; 2.76 inches of travel Brakes Front Drum Brakes Rear Drum Tires Front 90/90-12 Tires Rear 90/100-10 Fuel Tank Capacity 0.9 gallons Color Red, Grasshopper Green, Nut Brown, Ranger Green ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 3.2 inches Wheelbase 50.6 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 27.5° Seat Height 30.1 inches Curb Weight 236 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda Navi Features

PERFORMANCE 109cc FOUR-STROKE ENGINE One of the best aspects of the new Navi is its dependable Honda engine. It’s air-cooled for simplicity, offers spectacular fuel efficiency, and makes plenty of power. A single-cylinder, overhead-cam design, it’s low-maintenance and super reliable.

HET—Honda ECO TECH Honda’s Navi engine offers the convenience and power of a gasoline engine, but with our HET (Honda Eco Tech) design, it’s also environmentally conscious.

CONVENIENCE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Here’s a big feature that sets this little bike apart from anything else in our miniMOTO lineup: The Navi features a CVT transmission. That not only means no clutch and no shifting, but no neutral or park either—just start it up, twist the throttle, and go-go-go!

INTEGRATED STORAGE AREA Taking your stuff with you just got a whole lot easier. That’s because the Navi has a generous, lockable, integrated storage area. It’s big enough to hold a laptop, your lunch, and plenty more—what you use it for is up to you!

COMPACT SIZE The Navi is small, which is one of the reasons it’s so much fun. That also makes it easy to park. It’s about the same size as another of our favorite miniMOTO bikes—the Grom.

FUEL CAPACITY Fear the gas station no more! With a one-gallon gas tank, the Navi is super-inexpensive to fill up. And since it’s so fuel efficient, you won’t have to fill up very often.

TWO-UP CAPABILITY Want to share the fun with a friend? No problem—the Navi comes equipped with a pair of passenger pegs as standard equipment.

AVAILABLE ACCESSORIES Here are a couple of ways you can make your new Navi even more fun: Why not add an optional windscreen or a rear cargo rack? And check out our available graphics kit too—it’s a great way to personalize your Navi’s look.

STYLE FRESH NEW LOOK There’s no mistaking a Honda Navi, because we’ve given it a fresh look unlike anything out there. It’s about a world away from most scooters, and it’s just begging for you to give it your own personal touches too. Hip and urban, it’s going to stand out wherever you ride it.

FOUR GREAT COLORS The Navi comes in four awesome colors, so take your pick: Red, Grasshopper Green, Nut Brown and Ranger Green.

HANDLING 10/12-INCH WHEELS Part of the reason the Navi is so maneuverable are its wheels. They’re much smaller in diameter than a full-sized motorcycle’s (10-inch rear and 12-inch front). That contributes both to the Navi’s small overall size and its light, fun handling.

TELEFORK SUSPENSION Just like a full-sized motorcycle, the new Navi features a telescopic-fork front suspension for great control and road feel.

SINGLE REAR SHOCK Thanks to the Navi’s single hydraulic rear shock, you get a plush ride, even over choppy pavement.

STRONG STEEL FRAME The Navi’s sturdy underbone steel frame is designed to take what gnarly city streets can throw at it, and still provide the basis for this bike’s excellent handling.

FRONT AND REAR BRAKES The Navi’s brakes are set up like a full-sized motorcycle’s with a front-brake lever on the handlebar and a foot pedal for the rear brake. Plus, Honda’s combined braking system helps you make quick, secure stops.

COMFORT LOW SEAT HEIGHT With a low 30-inch seat height, getting on and off the Navi is a snap. Even better, it’s easy to flat-foot it in parking lots or at stop lights. The long, flat seat makes it easy to find just the right position and to move around on too, especially for taller riders.

2022 Honda Navi | Daily Rider

Test Driving the New $1,800 Honda Navi