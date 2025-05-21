Ruroc’s Iron Maiden Collection, Indian’s FORGED Series is Back

This week, we have a super celebratory list for the gander:

Honda has officially reached the milestone of 500 million units manufactured to date, totaling a staggering half-billion vehicles made for the pleasure of riding. Indian Motorcycles’ FORGED series is back, and this time, Season Four showcases a very nice lineup of custom Chieftain builds. Kawasaki’s been working on a Z1100 for a release sometime in 2026, and it’ll have a very nice 134 hp. The heart of heavy metal is here to keep head-banging for concerts only, and Ruroc’s new EOX Iron Maiden Collection is just what I needed to accompany this triple-shot Americano.

Moto-Milestones: Honda Reaches 500-Million Manufacturing Mark

Honda’s 1949 Dream D Type motorcycle. Media sourced from Honda.

Half a Billion Honda Vehicles Manufactured to Date!

Honda has moved forward into what I would personally call the mother of all milestones.

As of this past week, our beloved Big Red has surpassed 500 million units in cumulative global motorcycle production. That’s half a billion vehicles since the company first began mass production way back in 1949 with their very first, very iconic Dream D-Type.

Here in North America, Honda’s motorcycle production started back in the good year of 1979 (the same year that SONY released the Walkman, via Wikipedia). Q3, September 10th, a CR250R dirt bike – Honda’s very first US-produced motorcycle – rolled off the line, and by April of the following year, the legendary GL1100 Gold Wing was also being built at that same Ohio plant.

To date, Honda has produced a grand total of just over 1 million units – spread over 30 different bike models – on US soil. That includes cruisers and touring machines, with the beloved Shadow and Gold Wing platforms taking the top place for popularity and sheer manufacturing numbers. Annually, Honda celebrates a production capacity of more than 20 million units spread across 23 countries and regions, with 37 production entities humming away.

The immense global network of more than 30,000 Honda dealers is how one of our favorite multi-conglomerate manufacturers is able to deliver products and services to customers with efficiency and expediency – an incredible testament to their dedication to serving hooters, cruisers, tourers and gravel growlers on every continent.

Toshihiro Mibe, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s President, CEO, and Representative Director, perfectly encapsulates the significance of this achievement in Honda’s recent press release:

“For Honda, motorcycle business is our founder’s business, and will continue to be the company’s core business. In the motorcycle business, we have built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which has enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units. I would like to thank our customers and all stakeholders who were involved in achieving this milestone, from development to production, sales and service. Honda will continue to take on the challenge of expanding the joy of our customers around the world.” – Toshihiro Mibe, President, CEO, and Representative Director, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ( Honda News )

If you’re keen on a more chronological, detailed run-down of Honda’s doings, here’s a list of Honda’s movement from their founding year to present day:

Honda’s path to 500 million-unit global motorcycle production

1948 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. founded 1949 Honda releases its first major motorcycle model, the Dream D-Type 1958 Honda releases its first Super Cub, the Super Cub C100 1963 Honda begins motorcycle production in Belgium (first motorcycle factory outside of Japan) 1964 Honda begins motorcycle production in Pakistan 1967 Honda begins motorcycle production in Thailand 1968 Honda reaches 10 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production 1969 Honda begins motorcycle production in Malaysia 1971 Honda begins motorcycle production in Indonesia 1973 Honda begins motorcycle production in Philippines 1976 Honda begins motorcycle production in Brazil Honda begins motorcycle production in Italy 1979 Honda begins motorcycle production in North America 1980 Honda begins motorcycle production in Nigeria 1984 Honda reaches 50 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production 1998 Honda begins motorcycle production in Mexico 1995 Honda begins motorcycle production in India 1992 Honda begins motorcycle production in China 1997 Honda begins motorcycle production in Vietnam Honda reaches 100 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (achieved in 48 years) 2004 Honda exceeds 10 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time 2006 Honda begins motorcycle production in Argentina 2007 Honda begins motorcycle production in Peru 2008 Honda reaches 200 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (11 years since 100 millionth unit) 2013 Honda begins motorcycle production in Bangladesh Honda begins motorcycle production in Kenya 2014 Honda reaches 300 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (6 years since 200 millionth unit) 2018 Honda exceeds 20 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time 2019 Honda reaches 400 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (5 years since 300 millionth unit) 2025 Honda reaches 500 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (6 years since 400 millionth unit)

A huge congrats to Honda for their continued successes, and for continuing to provide the industry with accessible, affordable scoots!

Half a billion motorcycles…. Man, that’s crazy.

To dive deeper into Honda’s journey to date, check out the brand’s full release on Honda’s official website:

The Big Screen: Season Four of Indian’s FORGED Series is Live!

More Custom Chieftain Builds FTW!

Folks, get ready for some serious eye candy courtesy of Indian Motorcycles and friends.

Indian Motorcycles, America’s First Motorcycle Company, has officially launched the latest season of its acclaimed custom-building video series, “FORGED” – a series loaded with custom bikes and the masterminds behind the builds. This fourth season, the spotlight is shining brightly on three bold and truly innovative custom builds using Indian’s stylish Chieftain PowerPlus.

We’re told by the brand’s own coverage that this new series follows three celebrated names in the world of motorcycling as they take on the challenge of reimagining the Chieftain PowerPlus in their own unique styles. As Ola Stenegärd, Director of Industrial Design at Indian Motorcycles, perfectly sums it up:

“Forged is about more than metal and machines, it’s about pushing boundaries and showcasing what’s possible when creative minds have a platform to explore. With the Chieftain PowerPlus, we knew we had a machine that would inspire these builders to take things to the next level. And they delivered.” – Ola Stenegärd, Director of Industrial Design at Indian Motorcycles ( Indian Motorcycles )

Here’s a look at the masterminds bringing these custom visions to life, courtesy of Indian’s coverage:

Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg: A name synonymous with freestyle motocross, Twitch is a six-time X-Games Gold Medalist and an FMX legend. He’s recently made the V-Twin switch to Indian Motorcycle and is now bringing his boundary-pushing ethos to the street, taking on his very first custom build for the road in this series.

Kyle of Forever Rad: For anyone in the performance bagger scene, Kyle of Forever Rad is a go-to. He’s been a trusted customizer and parts manufacturer for the PowerPlus platform since its very beginning. His deep-rooted passion and painstaking attention to detail have genuinely reshaped perceptions of what a performance bagger can achieve.

Satya Kraus of Kraus Motor Co.: Quite simply, Satya Kraus is a titan in the world of performance V-twin components, a name revered for well over a decade. Anything touched by Kraus Motor Co. is guaranteed to be mean, fast, and impeccably clean – pushing the limits of both aesthetics and performance.

The star of this season, the Indian Chieftain PowerPlus, was unveiled earlier this year in January, touting the new PowerPlus 112 engine, rigorously proven through championship wins in the addicting, thrilling, utterly insane MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers race series.

The first episode of this six-part FORGED series is available to watch on Indian Motorcycle’s YouTube channel.

To see the evolution of these new Chieftain custom builds, be sure to start at Indian’s media page:

Fast Filings: More on Kawasaki’s Incubating Inline-Four Liter Bike

Up-And-Coming Z1100 to Showcase 134hp and a 487lb Wet Weight

We’ve been curious as to what Kawasaki’s been brewing in their labs ever since we heard news of an incubating inline-four machine en route to markets… and now that we have a bit more information, the update will likely make or break your decision to get one of these things.

According to the ever-incomparable digging performed by Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung, Team Green is working on a new Z1100 streetfighter; homologation data shows us a machine with a naggingly-familiar 1,099cc inline-four engine that already powers the Ninja 1100SX and Versys 1100.

Initial hints about this bike came from a California Air Resources Board (CARB) executive order, which listed a bike with a new model code: “ZR1100HT” (all the relevant letters and numbers are there to make an approximate guess as to the model). Now, detailed certification data from the Netherlands has confirmed the Z1100 name, along with some specifications and the fact that this baby is slated for a 2026 debut.

Here’s the need-to-know run-down on the Z1100’s newly-emerged specs:

The new Z1100’s engine is certified with a peak output of 134.1 hp at 9,000 rpm. This is the exact same figure claimed by the Ninja 1100, indicating a similar state of tune. Based on the above, we can cut down on the homework and look sideways to assume an estimated peak torque of around 82.5 lb-ft. at 7,600 rpm – again, matching the Ninja of identical displacement. The Z1100 is certified with a top speed of 153 mph – slightly less than the Ninja 1100’s 156 mph, which is more or less in line with the unfortunate fact that naked bikes get more drag than a sportbike.

Thanks to the fact that naked models keep fairings to a bare minimum, we can look forward to a lighter curb weight of 487.2lbs for this Z1100, making it lighter than both its sporty sibling, the Ninja 1100 (518.1lbs), and the more adventurous Versys 1100 (562.2lbs).

Suzuki’s 472lb-GSX-S1000 still beats the Z1100, but you know which model doesn’t? Kawi’s own Z1000, which also had a 487lb curb weight. Kawasaki’s updated Z900 SE, a smaller naked model, also weighs in at a slightly lighter 469.7 pounds. Do with that what you will.

Either way, the filing’s homologation data shows a 56.7” wheelbase, suggesting a shared frame with the Ninja 1100. Beyond this, we know that the Z1100 is almost 1” wider than its Ninja sibling, and sports an almost 2”-shorter saddle, while overall height is shorter, rated to 42.7”.

We still don’t know anything about the bike’s suspension, brakes, or electronics, but it’s a safe bet that these components will mirror those found on the Ninja 1100. Similarly, the appearance of the Z1100 remains under wraps, but it’s highly probable it will adopt the aggressive “Sugomi” styling cues pulled from across Kawasaki’s naked Z range.

If this year is anything like last year’s reveals of the Versys 1100 and Ninja 1100, we expect Kawasaki to release the Z1100 to markets sometime this fall. Keep your eyes peeled for Kawi’s new naked baby!

For more details on Kawasaki’s incubating Z1100, be sure to head over to Motorcycle.com:

Lid-Locked: Ruroc Partners Up with Iron Maiden for Sweet New Helmet Styles

A view of Ruroc’s Iron Maiden Collection. Media sourced from Ruroc.

New Graphics to Dress Ruroc’s EOX Model

Ruroc says GIVE ME FUEL, GIVE ME FIRE, GIVE ME THAT WHICH I DESIRE!!

Ruroc’s done just that, bless them, by showing they’re taking head-banging all the more seriously in 2025, thanks to a partnership showing off Iron Maiden inspo.

This new collection promises to get the attention of moto-heads and metalheads alike, as these designs feature graphics directly inspired by the iconic heavy metal band.

Here are the two model names in the collection:

EOX Iron Maiden (Piece of Mind)

draws directly from Iron Maiden’s iconic 1983 album. It’s a powerful tribute to the legendary Eddie, featuring chains wrapping around the helmet and blood splattering across a moody black shell, truly paying homage to one of the greatest metal albums of all time.



EOX Iron Maiden (Writing on the Wall)

Inspired by Dan Mumford’s electrifying 2021 cover artwork from the album Senjutsu , this helmet brings a cloaked rider tearing across its side. The rider is equipped with a six-shooter and is engulfed in radioactive reds and greens, set against a swirling storm on the shell.



We’re told that Ruroc’s team of artists worked closely with Iron Maiden to bring these intricate designs to life, with both distinct designs bringing the band’s legendary mascot, Eddie, and album-inspired decals along for whatever rides will get riders to the vibes with maximum style and minimal bumps and scrapes along the way.

Considering Ruroc has already built a cult following via their network of over four million followers and shipping helmets to more than 100 different countries, this new affiliation with the British rock group fits into Ruroc’s creative vision for the future of motorcycling. Ruroc’s mission, after all, is to “construct the most insane gear that enhances protection in extreme environments.”

…And that’s kind of awesome.

Beyond the killer graphics, these helmets boast Ruroc’s usual; all Ruroc lids are rigorously tested and approved to both UN ECE Regulation 22.06 and DOT FMVSS No.218 standards, utilizing third-party test facilities such as the VIAS Lab in Belgium. A reminder that Ruroc also maintains its own in-house testing facility, and that the EOX boasts a four-star SHARP safety rating.

The EOX Iron Maiden (Piece of Mind) and EOX Iron Maiden (Writing on the Wall) helmets are set to be available for purchase starting May 21st at £499.00 (about $669 USD). This is a limited collection, so if you’re keen on riding those pure, unadulterated heavy metal vibes, you’ll want to hop on this collection sooner rather than later!

To find out more information and secure one of these epic lids, head over to the official Ruroc website: