2022 Honda Africa Twin [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Honda Africa Twin Gets New Updated DCT Programming

For the 2022 Honda lineup, the 2022 Honda Africa Twin family didn’t get too many updates. Let’s see what we’re getting on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, along with prices for all four variants.

We still have all four versions with the 2022 Honda Africa Twin. There is the standard model and the Adventure Sports ES variety. Both versions have DCT editions available, making for a total of four models to choose from. The significant difference between the Standard and ES versions includes suspension and fuel capacity.

For this year’s model, Honda Motorcycles has made some design changes allowing riders to see over the screen more easily. The touring-oriented Adventure Sports ES gets a lower windscreen that provides more wind protection without blocking your view halfway. The shape has been refined, resulting in better aerodynamics. If you prefer, Honda offers an optional taller screen as well.

Honda has also updated the DCT setting on the models with this feature. Big Red said that both Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sport with the DCT will see “refined” settings on the ECU for smoother handling in the first two gears when starting and at low speeds. However, it seems Honda has yet to address the issues regarding the shift points for the DCT, which can engage sixth gear even before hitting 40mph. Usually, Japanese motorcycle manufacturers are slow to update, but it was great to see Honda upping their game for 2022.

Lastly, the standard version got the rear cargo platform that was previously exclusive to the Adventure Sports ES. Now you can carry more cargo on the 2022 Standard Africa Twin and use the bike like it was supposed to. The Africa Twins all get a modest $100 increase in price. You don’t get much in the way of color selection as well. The standard Africa Twin is only offered in Grand Prix Red, and the Adventure Sports ES model comes in Pearl White only (although it is the tri-color).

The 2022 Honda Africa Twin starts at $14,499 USD / $16,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Honda Africa Twin in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Standard Version $14,499 USD / $16,999 CAD; DCT Version $15,299 USD

$14,499 USD / $16,999 CAD; $15,299 USD Key Features: Traction Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) LED Lights Cruise Control Optional Six-Speed Automatic DCT Transmission Apple Carplay and Android Auto Compatible

Main Specs Engine: 1084cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin

1084cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin Power: 101 horsepower

101 horsepower Torque: 77.4 lbs-ft at the crank

77.4 lbs-ft at the crank Wet Weight: 501 lbs (227 kg)

501 lbs (227 kg) Seat Height: 34.3 inches (871 mm) at lowest point Competitors Triumph Tiger 1200

BMW R 1250 GS

Yamaha Super Tenere

Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT

Ducati Multistrada Enduro

KTM 1290 Super Adventure R

2022 Honda Africa Twin Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 1084cc liquid-cooled Unicam® four-stroke 22.5º parallel-twin Power 101 HP Bore x Stroke 92mm x 81.5mm Compression Ratio 10.1:1 Fuel System PGM-FI electronic fuel injection (Throttle By Wire) Starter Electric Valve Train DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Manual Final Drive #525 Chain; 16T/42T CHASSIS Suspension Front 45mm inverted telescopic fork; 9.1 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® system w/ single shock; 8.7 inches of travel Brakes Front Two four-piston hydraulic calipers w/ 310mm disks; ABS Brakes Rear Single one-piston hydraulic caliper w/ 256mm disk; ABS Tires Front 90/90-21 Tires Rear 150/70R-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gallons including 1.0-gallon reserve Color Grand Prix Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail Wheelbase 62 inches Rake (Caster Angle) Seat Height Standard position 34.3 inches/Low position 33.5 inches Curb Weight 505 lbs—Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda Africa Twin Features

POWER 1084cc TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE The CRF1100L Africa Twin sports one of the best engines ever in an adventure bike. The parallel-twin design is narrow, and delivers torque everywhere from idle to redline. You’ll have more grunt down low, and cruise easy on the open road.

PARALLEL-TWIN ENGINE LAYOUT The Africa Twin’s parallel-twin engine layout makes the bike shorter front-to-back. That means the front wheel can tuck in closer to the engine, shortening wheelbase and making the bike more nimble off road and on pavement.

TWIN INTAKES The Africa Twin uses a unique twin air-intake design with two vertical filtration elements. All that clean air helps the engine deliver excellent performance, even under prolonged operation in dusty conditions.

UNICAM ENGINE DESIGN Honda exclusive Unicam® engine design helps us give the Africa Twin a compact cylinder head for optimal engine placement. But the engine also benefits from superior performance, thanks to the entire cylinder-head layout. It’s the best of both worlds!

COMPACT DUAL-CATALYZER EXHAUST Using the same muffler-valve technology as our CBR1000RR Superbike, the Africa Twins’ exhaust silencer helps lower emissions while highlighting ridability and power output.



ENGINEERING CRUISE CONTROL Here’s one of the worst-kept secrets in the motorcycling world—Honda Africa Twins make great long-distance touring bikes. To that end, we’ve equipped our Africa Twin models with cruise control, just like our Gold Wings. Your next adventure really starts a couple of hundred miles away? No problem!

SIX-SPEED AUTOMATIC DCT TRANSMISSION Available on the Africa Twin DCT and Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT, this is the transmission of the future. Inside, it’s as tough as a conventional manual, with steel gears throughout. You can let it shift for you, or paddle shifters in the manual mode give you full control. Four settings (Drive, Sport 1, 2, and 3) let you pick what’s right for your riding conditions.

THROTTLE BY WIRE Our throttle-by-wire system greatly expands the Africa Twin’s versatility. First, you get seven levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control. Second, you can choose from four power delivery modes: Tour, Urban, Gravel, and a fourth that’s user-programmable. First used on our RC213V-S, throttle-by-wire is an excellent example of how Honda’s technology works for you.

270-DEGREE-PHASE CRANK Most twins use a 180-degree crank. By phasing the Africa Twin’s at 270 degrees, you get a unique power delivery that’s easy to modulate, especially in terrain where traction is challenging.

SELECTABLE ABS Our Africa Twin models offer two ABS modes: on-road and off-road. A third setting lets you turn the rear ABS off altogether for riding in the dirt.

CORNERING ANTI-LOCK BRAKES The Africa Twin’s Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) comes standard integrated with a 6-axis IMU, it knows when you’re leaned over, and compensates accordingly.

DRY-SUMP ENGINE For a big adventure bike like the Africa Twin, a dry-sump engine design is the only way to go. The more compact sump increases ground clearance and eliminates the vulnerability of a conventional wet sump.

LOW CENTER OF GRAVITY, COMPACT MASS By locating heavy components like the battery as close to the bike’s center of gravity as possible, and using a compact engine, the Africa Twin provides a superior platform for excellent handling.

WATER PUMP Can you see the Africa Twin’s water pump? Trick question! It’s tucked behind the right side cover, out of harm’s way. There are no vulnerable hoses leading to it either, a weakness on some bikes. Driven by the balancer shaft, in case of a tip-over or in rocky sections, it’s one less thing to worry about.

LIGHTWEIGHT LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Conventional batteries are notoriously heavy—that’s why we gave the Africa Twin a high-tech, lightweight lithium-ion battery. Compared with a similar lead-acid battery, it holds a charge approximately four times longer, and its shelf life is 1.6 times longer. Plus, it’s way lighter.



HANDLING LONG-TRAVEL FRONT SUSPENSION The Africa Twin doesn’t just look like an adventure bike—it’s the real deal. Exhibit A: Check out its long-travel front suspension. The inverted Showa fork is fully adjustable with huge 45mm tubes and 9.1 inches of travel—the most front-end travel in the 1000cc off-road class.

ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED SUSPENSION The Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES and Adventure Sports ES DCT are equipped with SHOWA EERA® (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) electronically controlled suspension. You can choose between five suspension damper settings: hard, medium, soft, and off-road, as well as a customizable “user” setting. It’s easy to switch between them, too, so you can choose one for the highway and another when the going gets rougher.

STEEL FRAME This second generation of Africa Twin features a frame that is almost four pounds lighter than our earlier bikes. And while it may be lighter, we fine-tuned it by making the steering head more resistant to twist.

SEMI-DOUBLE-CRADLE-FRAME The Africa Twin’s semi-double-cradle frame layout has been proven in countless Honda dirtbikes. In principle it’s similar to the design we use on our CRF450R Rally factory Dakar racebike—a machine that’s designed to perform in the challenging Dakar rally and similar events.

ELECTRIC PRELOAD ADJUSTER Changing your shock’s preload is a snap. Choose from one of four settings: solo, solo with luggage, two-up, and two-up with luggage. It’s all done electrically, so forget about wrenching on some hard-to-access shock collar.

FOUR-PISTON CALIPERS Up front, the Africa Twin features twin four-piston brake calipers for powerful braking performance. The radial-mount design also helps make them stiffer, increasing brake feel and control.

43-DEGREE STEERING LOCK With 43 degrees of steering lock both left and right, the Africa Twin provides excellent maneuverability on tight trails. This is one of the reasons the Africa Twin feels so much more nimble than many of the other bigger adventure bikes out there.

REFINED SWINGARM The Africa Twin’s swingarm is light and strong, because it uses technology developed on our CRF450R motocrosser.

HOLLOW AXLE SHAFTS The Africa Twin uses large-diameter hollow steel axles front and rear. They’re super strong, durable, but also light: a combination which describes just about everything associated with this bike.

Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL The Africa Twin’s throttle-by-wire system lets us offer Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). You can dial in exactly the kind of power delivery you want for the conditions at hand. Honda Selectable Torque Control features seven settings for a wide range of conditions, from pavement to fast, loose fire roads to challenging singletrack. You can also turn it off. New engine settings for 2022 make a great feature even better.

WHEELIE CONTROL Front and rear wheel-speed sensors working with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) let you dial in three levels of wheelie control. There’s also an “off” position—you’re the wheelie control here.

RIDING MODES Both manual-transmission and DCT models offer six riding modes: Tour, Urban, Gravel, Off-Road, User 1 and User 2. The last two let you customize the system to your individual preference.

REAR SUSPENSION Not only is the Africa Twin’s rising-rate Pro-Link® rear suspension fully adjustable, it offers a 220mm stroke for 8.7 inches of rear-wheel travel. Even better, there’s a special remote preload adjuster—you just turn a convenient knob, and you can compensate for varying loads like a passenger or full panniers.

TIRES AND WHEELS Real adventure bikes use spoked wheels because they better survive the dings and hits of off-road riding. All Africa Twin models feature a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear for superior performance, especially when it comes to off-road riding.

TUBELESS TIRES Standard on our Adventure Sports ES models. Tubeless tires run cooler, and there’s a great selection of adventure-bike rubber available today. Get a flat? Flat tire repairs are a lot easier too.



CONVENIENCE Apple CarPlay™ AND ANDROID AUTO™ Apple CarPlay™* seamlessly integrates your compatible iPhone®* into your new Africa Twin, and Android Auto™ does the same for your Android phone. That means you can use your devices to access maps, music, and other services easily. You’ll have access to weather, playlists and telephone numbers while aboard. Available Bluetooth®**-enabled wireless headsets let you communicate more easily than ever. And best of all, with more apps available every day, your bike’s technology and convenience remain on the cutting edge. *Apple CarPlay and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc.

**For using Apple CarPlay, connection to a commercially available Bluetooth headset is necessary. See owner’s manual for Bluetooth headset requirements.

TFT TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY The Africa Twins feature a 6.5-inch touch-panel LCD multi-information dash display. You can choose between three displays, too, depending on how much information you want to see at once. New for 2022, we’ve made the screen easier to read under a wide variety of riding conditions.

SIX-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION The Africa Twin features a conventional six-speed manual gearbox with a handlebar-mounted clutch lever. It’s a proven, tough design that’s a little bit lighter, too. Available on Africa Twin and Africa Twin ES models

OPTIONAL ALUMINUM LUGGAGE Our optional three-piece hard luggage is sure to be one of your favorite accessories. All three bags feature weather-resistant liners, and the top box is big enough to hold a full-face helmet. And all three boxes use the same locking key, too.

LARGE FUEL TANKS Our Africa Twin and Africa Twin DCT feature 18.8-liter (5.0-gallon) fuel tanks, while our two Adventure Sports ES models increase that capacity to 24-liters (6.3 gallons), enough for super-sized adventures.



COMFORT TALL HANDLEBAR Fitting a tall handlebar helps open up the cockpit, and works in concert with the seat and windscreen to give you a more comfortable rider’s triangle for those long days in the saddle.

TAPERED ALUMINUM HANDLEBAR Another example of fitting premium equipment to the Africa Twin wherever we can, the aluminum handlebar is lighter than a steel unit. The design tapers from a thinner diameter under your grips to a thicker section at the top clamp, and is fine-tuned for optimal flex and rigidity.

NARROW SEAT We made special efforts to keep the Africa Twin’s seat narrow. That makes it easier to move around on the bike, and also makes it easier to get a foot on the ground at stoplights or in parking lots.

NARROW REAR SUBFRAME Two things here: First, the aluminum subframe is removable, to aid in servicing and repairs. Second, we narrowed it by 40mm over our original design. That helps the whole bike feel narrower and more nimble—a big plus in challenging terrain.

RALLY-TYPE FAIRING Long-distance riders know there’s no substitute for a real fairing, which is why we spent so many hours getting the Africa Twin’s just right. It gives you a great balance between wind- and weather protection, without being too bulky or top-heavy for serious off-road riding.

BIAXIAL COUNTERBALANCE By using counterbalancing elements on two axes, Honda’s engineers can cancel out both primary and coupling vibrations from the engine. The result is that we can mount the engine solidly for superior strength and handling, yet you still get an extraordinarily smooth, vibration-free ride.

ATHLETIC RIDING POSITION Adventure riding is an active sport, and that means you need to be able to move around on your bike naturally and athletically. The Africa Twin is extremely narrow where you sit, and the peg-bar-seat triangle lets you move up and forward and far back as well, to enhance handling, especially under demanding trail conditions.



2022 Honda Africa Twin Photos

2022 Honda Africa Twin Videos

2022 Africa Twin intro video:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2022 Honda Africa Twin All the Specs and Updates by Visordown.com:



2020 Honda Africa Twin Daily Rider Review:

