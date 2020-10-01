Indian’s Lineup Gets Better in 2021

Indian Motorcycle has been putting out very good motorcycles lately, and 2021 is a continued move in the right direction from its already stellar lineup in 2020.

While still not nearly as much of a juggernaut as Harley-Davidson, Indian has managed to make itself important in the American cruiser market. This year is no different. The company has some killer bikes. It’s 2021 lineup and continues to expand, and this should be a good year for Indian Motorcycle.

Scout

2021 Indian Motorcycle Scout Sixty

The Indian Motorcycle Scout lineup starts with the Scout Sixty. This is the entry to the motorcycle company. The Scout name is iconic, and the Scout Sixty provides you all you’d need in terms of power, comfort, and style for a good cruiser.

The Scout Sixty features a modern liquid-cooled V-twin engine the 999cc mill puts out 78 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque. That engine is connected to a five-speed transmission. This bike comes standard with a solo seat, but you can easily upgrade that and other aspects of this motorcycle. Also, there are other Indians better for two-up riding.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Sixty

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty takes the Indian Scout Sixty and the Indian Scout Bobber and combines it into one machine that is hard not to love. It gives you bobber styling and a blacked-out appearance at a lower price point and with the smaller engine. Overall, it’s a killer bike.

The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled V-twin engine the 999cc mill puts out 78 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque. This is the same engine in the Scout Sixty. It also has the five-speed transmission. Again you get a standard solo seat, but you can upgrade or switch things up easily.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber

The inspiration for the Scout Bobber Sixty, the regular Scout bobber features the bigger engine and some kickass bobber styling. The machine offers a more badass look with bar-end mirrors and is mostly blacked-out, though there are some accents on the engine that make that V-twin pop.

The Scout Bobber gets the 1,133 liquid-cooled V-twin engine. That lovely liquid-cooled mill churns out 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque. The transmission also gains another gear, making it a six-speed, which makes this a better highway machine.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Scout

Next up, is the Indian Scout. This model is designed to carry on the Scout name that has been so important for Indian for most of its history. The regular Scout and the Scout Sixty are similar machines in overall design, but the regular Scout packs the bigger engine.

As I said, the 1,133cc liquid-cooled engine sits in this cruiser’s frame. It makes a strong 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque. The engine sends power to a six-speed transmission, which then passes it on to the rear wheel. This is an excellent engine good for around town and highway cruising.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Twenty

The Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Twenty takes the Indian Scout Bobber to new heights. In terms of the handlebars, that’s literal. This motorcycle harkens back to the bikes of old. The motorcycle has lowered suspension, wire wheels, and the larger engine, and those cool mini-ape hangers.

It gets the 1,133cc V-twin engine that’s liquid-cooled that puts out 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque. It’s the same engine as is in the regular Scout and Scout Bobber. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission that then sends power to the rear wheel. Overall, if you want something with a little more visual pop, this is it.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

FTR

2021 Indian Motorcycle 1200 / 1200 S

The FTR 1200 is a sportier, flat-track inspired motorcycle for Indian. It adds sportiness to the lineup that would otherwise be lacking, and I’m thrilled it’s here. The 1200 S is the same motorcycle but takes the bike to new levels with improved parts and components. Both are killer machines.

The motorcycle gets a 1,200cc twin engine that makes 123 hp and 87 lb-ft of torque. That engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. Both the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S feature Brembo brakes. The FTR 1200 S gets fully adjustable suspension and lean-angle sensitive stability control.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian FTR Rally

Want an off-road-ready Indian FTR? Don’t get an FTR 1200. Get an FTR Rally. The bike takes the FTR platform to new places with some knobby tires and aluminum-spoke wheels. The handlebars are a bit different and the bike has been restyled, too. It’s a real winner in my eyes.

The FTR Rally gets the same engine as the other FTRs. It’s a 1,200cc twin engine that makes 123 hp and 87 lb-ft of torque. The engine connects to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. This should make the bike easy to ride no matter where you choose to travel to both on the pavement and off.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

Cruiser

2021 Indian Motorcycle Vintage Dark Horse

Big and comfy and powerful, the Indian Vintage Dark Horse is the bike for you if you love cruising. This blacked-out cruiser features attractive styling, some soft saddlebags, and a strong engine to keep you happy no matter where you roam. It’s a great new bike for 2021, and one that you shouldn’t overlook.

The Vintage Dark Horse features the Thunder Stroke 111 V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,819cc. That engine churns out 119 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission. There’s also plenty of accessories from Indian that will allow you to craft your Vintage Dark Horse into your motorcycle.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Vintage

The Indian Vintage is exactly what it sounds like—a classic-styled cruiser motorcycle with soft leather saddlebags and genuine leather seating. It’s a big beautiful bike with tons of features and a strong and smooth engine for all your cruising needs.

The motorcycle gets a chromed-out Thunder Stroke 111 V-twin engine that is good for 119 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission. This bike can be had with the ClimaCommand heated and cooled seat and all of the touring accessories you could ever want.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

Bagger

2021 Indian Motorcycle Challenger

The Indian Challenger came out in 2020. It’s a new bagger that will challenge the Harley-Davidson Road Glide directly. The big Indian American cruiser was well received last year, and this year it will keep on rolling.

The Challenger has a 1,770cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. That engine makes 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque, which is great for the segment. Pair that with a modern six-speed transmission and you have a nice combination. The bike also has a modern touchscreen interface and advanced features.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Indian Challenger Dark Horse

The Indian Challenger Dark Horse takes the regular Challenger and makes it a bit darker. Not all of the Dark Horse Challenges are completely blacked out this year. There are also other colors, but it’s a more sinister version of the bike no matter the color. The Dark Horse makes the accents black instead of chrome.

The engine for the Dark Horse version of the Challenger is once again the Powerplus 108 V-twin. It’s powerful and modern and mated to that six-speed transmission. It makes the same power as the regular Challenger. The technology, too, is the same as the standard bike.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Challenger Limited

The Indian Challenger Limited is a step up from the other Challenger models and features some advanced features and technology not found on the basic Challenger offering. The bike is still the same but with the heated and cooled seat and advanced infotainment system.

The Challenger Limited has the same 1,770cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine as other Challengers. That engine makes 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque, which is great for the segment. Pair that with a modern six-speed transmission and you have a nice combination. The bike also has a modern touchscreen interface and advanced features.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain

With the large fairing, small windscreen, and hard saddlebags, the Chieftain motorcycle is ready for any tour or cruise you can think of. The motorcycle is designed to be comfortable and smooth on the road, and it is.

The bike comes with the Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine. The power output is 126 lb-ft of torque and the transmission is a six-speed. The Chieftain is a big win for anyone who wants that American fully-faired bagger experience.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Dark Horse

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is the darker version of the Chieftain motorcycle from Indian. It’s ready for the interstate or the open road. The Indian Ride Command infotainment system, a comfortable saddle, impressive performance make it a comfortable and convenient motorcycle.

The Chieftain Dark Horse comes with Indian’s Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine. The Thunder Stroke 116 makes a strong 126 lb-ft of torque from a displacement of 1,900cc. It is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Limited

It should come as no surprise that there’s a regular old Chieftain Limited and not just the Dark Horse version. Indian had to include it, and I’m glad it did. The bike gets Indian Ride Command infotainment system and impressive performance among tons of technology features.

The Chieftain Limited uses the Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine. It’s the same exact engine in the Dark Horse version of the bike and makes a strong 126 lb-ft of torque from a 1,900cc displacement.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Elite

Indian puts the Elite trim level of its motorcycles off in their own category, but I’m sticking them with their respective siblings. The bikes are just upgraded versions of the standard machines. The Elite name brings with it tons of upgrades, and obviously a higher price tag. Think of it like Indian’s version of Harley’s CVO models, which there is some needed competition for.

The Chieftain Elite gorgeous and it gets more features than any other model out there like it. The bike still has the same Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine and the power output and transmission are the same. You’re paying extra for fancy features, and even better-looking paint job, and just more attention to detail all around.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Springfield Dark Horse

Indian’s Springfield Dark Horse is a unique bike with some killer ape hanger handlebars. It has no windshield or fairing and is a true fists-in-the-wind kind of experience. With that said, it is still a bike that can tour effortlessly thanks to the strong engine and saddlebags. The Dark Horse is the blacked-out version of the bike.

The Springfield gets the big Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine that I’ve previously discussed. That engine makes the same amount of power here as it does in the Chieftain. The transmission is the same, too. This bike is a real looker and it offers excellent performance.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Springfield

The non-blacked out version of the Springfield is classic American two-wheeled motoring. The bike is a beautiful example of a modern Indian bike with a classic style of Indian’s heritage. It’s a throwback of sorts but only in styling. The motorcycle is thoroughly modern.

The Springfield gets the company’s Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine that I’ve previously discussed. That engine makes 126 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is a six-speed. This bike is a real looker full of chrome and swooping lines, and it offers excellent performance.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

Touring

2021 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster

Take a gander at the Indian Roadmaster. This handsome machine brings some chrome and attractive and upscale styling to the touring world. The Roadmaster is aptly named. It’s ready for those long cross country rides and everything shorter, too.

The motorcycle gets the Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine. That engine here makes plenty of power and 126 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle is an attractive machine that also has all the content that you’d want.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Dark Horse

Looking for a touring motorcycle with an unmistakable attitude? Then you need the 2021 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Dark Horse. It features a large fairing, windshield, and plenty of luggage space and blacked-out styling for the most part.

Powering this touring machine is the Thunder Stroke 116 engine. The big V-twin makes 126 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. It’s a good engine for long hauls and provides plenty of power to the bike.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Limited

The Roadmaster Limited is a touring rider’s dream. It takes the venerable Roadmaster platform and adds premium features and technology to it. It’s one of the comfiest and tech-laden bikes that will take you cross-country with ease and V-twin American style.

The motorcycle features the Thunder Stroke 111. The big V-twin makes 119 lb-ft of torque. The Roadmaster Limited is a top-notch machine with beautiful paint, chrome, and more features and luggage space than you’ll know what to do with.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2021 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite

While the Roadmaster Limited is a fantastic premium touring machine, the Roadmaster Elite is the true king. This motorcycle takes things to a whole new level while still using the Roadmaster platform. It’s the best of the best, here, and its price tag reflects it.

The motorcycle features the Thunder Stroke 111. The big V-twin makes 119 lb-ft of torque. The paint, features, and technology have all been excellently perfected. The paint alone takes 30 man-hours to complete, and the attention to detail doesn’t end there.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More