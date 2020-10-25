The 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited is a Touring Wonder

The Indian Chieftain Limited is one of four Chieftain models in the 2021 Indian line-up. This American-built touring cruiser shares much of the same DNA as the other Chieftains, with a touring-focused aesthetic, a large front fairing, slammed bags, chrome adornments, and a huge V-twin engine.

The Chieftain Limited uses Indian Motorcycle’s powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine. This is a 1,890 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine with an impressive power output of 92 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of peak torque. That power is transferred to the wheel via a smooth six-speed transmission and kept under control using three selectable ride modes (Sport, Tour, and Standard), cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation control, and ABS.

Indian’s RideCommand infotainment is arguably one of the most exciting features of this cruiser. It features a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Navigation integration, and a smartphone and Bluetooth enabled 100 Watt audio system.

Other cool extras include remote-locking hard saddlebags, keyless ignition, a vinyl rogue seat, highway bars, and tire pressure monitoring.

For 2021, the Chieftain Limited is available in Thunder Black Pearl and Radar Blue color options. Both options come with ABS as standard.

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited starts at $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD

$27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Indian Motorcycle RideCommand infotainment Chromed out style Lightweight cast-aluminum frame Remote locking hard saddlebags

Main Specs Engine type: 1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin

1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 790 lbs (358 kg)

790 lbs (358 kg) Seat Height: 26.0 in (660 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Road King

2021 Indian Chieftain Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Pearl, Radar Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2500.7 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990.2 mm) Overall Height 56.2 in (1428.5 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1667.8 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 796 lb (361 kg)/831 lb (377 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Chieftain Limited Features

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RIDE COMMAND RIDE COMMAND is the largest, most customizable system on two wheels, with Apple CarPlay® integration, turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.



CHROMED OUT STYLE A bike that looks as good as it performs, the Chieftain Limited features a restyled fairing, slammed saddlebags, a 19 in front wheel and precise badging.



THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and responsive ride at any speed. 6-speed gearbox, throttle by wire and three distinct ride modes tailor the all the power perfectly to your needs.



MODERN. AGGRESSIVE. LED lighting from nose to tail and a lowered stance complete the custom-inspired look.



RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame combine to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.



ROGUE SEAT The Chieftain Limited’s streamlined profile is enhanced by a 2-up rogue style seat.



PREMIUM AUDIO Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-Watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN The Chieftain Limited comes standard with keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS and tire pressure monitoring.



PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.



2021 Indian Chieftain Limited Photos

2021 Indian Chieftain Limited Videos

