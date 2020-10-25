The 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited is a Touring Wonder
Contents
The Indian Chieftain Limited is one of four Chieftain models in the 2021 Indian line-up. This American-built touring cruiser shares much of the same DNA as the other Chieftains, with a touring-focused aesthetic, a large front fairing, slammed bags, chrome adornments, and a huge V-twin engine.
The Chieftain Limited uses Indian Motorcycle’s powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine. This is a 1,890 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine with an impressive power output of 92 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of peak torque. That power is transferred to the wheel via a smooth six-speed transmission and kept under control using three selectable ride modes (Sport, Tour, and Standard), cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation control, and ABS.
Indian’s RideCommand infotainment is arguably one of the most exciting features of this cruiser. It features a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Navigation integration, and a smartphone and Bluetooth enabled 100 Watt audio system.
Other cool extras include remote-locking hard saddlebags, keyless ignition, a vinyl rogue seat, highway bars, and tire pressure monitoring.
For 2021, the Chieftain Limited is available in Thunder Black Pearl and Radar Blue color options. Both options come with ABS as standard.
The 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited starts at $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2021 Indian Chieftain Limited Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116
|Engine Power
|92 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Thunder Black Pearl, Radar Blue
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.5 in (2500.7 mm)
|Overall Width
|39 in (990.2 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.2 in (1428.5 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1667.8 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|796 lb (361 kg)/831 lb (377 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2021 Indian Chieftain Limited Features
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RIDE COMMAND
RIDE COMMAND is the largest, most customizable system on two wheels, with Apple CarPlay® integration, turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.
CHROMED OUT STYLE
A bike that looks as good as it performs, the Chieftain Limited features a restyled fairing, slammed saddlebags, a 19 in front wheel and precise badging.
THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE
Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and responsive ride at any speed. 6-speed gearbox, throttle by wire and three distinct ride modes tailor the all the power perfectly to your needs.
MODERN. AGGRESSIVE.
LED lighting from nose to tail and a lowered stance complete the custom-inspired look.
RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE
Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame combine to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.
ROGUE SEAT
The Chieftain Limited’s streamlined profile is enhanced by a 2-up rogue style seat.
PREMIUM AUDIO
Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-Watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.
FEATURES FOR THE WIN
The Chieftain Limited comes standard with keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS and tire pressure monitoring.
PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD
With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.
No Comment