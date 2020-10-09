The Indian Scout Bobber Twenty Returns For 2021

The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty has all the hallmarks of a classic American-made motorcycle. It’s got low suspension, high handlebars, and a roaring V-twin engine. It’s a stylish cruiser that pays tribute to the legendary 1920 Indian Scout, but reimagined for the 21st century.

This modern interpretation of an American-made icon seamlessly fuses old-school styling with contemporary technology, to deliver a smooth ride with a heritage look. The two-tone bobber seat and high handlebars compliment the Bobber Twenty’s muscular stance, giving riders a commanding road presence.

Like the Indian Scout and Scout Bobber, the Scout Bobber Twenty uses the same liquid-cooled 1,133cc V-twin engine powerplant. The result is an impressive power output of 100 horsepower and 72 lb-ft of peak torque, delivered through a smooth six-gearbox.

Though the Scout Bobber Twenty shares many of the same features as the rest of the 2021 Indian Scout line-up, it has a number of nice additions that set it apart from the others. The most attractive of these differences has to be the wire wheels, which give the Scout Bobber Twenty that retro touch that discerning riders will truly appreciate.

For 2021, the Indian Scout Bobber Twenty is available with or without ABS, and in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, and Stealth Gray color options.

The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty starts at $11,999 USD / $14,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $11,999 USD / $14,999 CAD

$11,999 USD / $14,999 CAD Key Features: High-flying handlebars Two-tone bobber seat Wire wheels Optional ABS

Main Specs Engine type: 1,133cc V-twin

1,133cc V-twin Horsepower: 100 HP

100 HP Torque: 72 lb-ft

72 lb-ft Wet Weight: 571 lbs / 259 kg

571 lbs / 259 kg Seat Height: 27.4 in (695 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Harley-Davidson Forty Eight

Yamaha Bolt R

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,133cc,Liquid Cooled V-Twin Engine Power 100 Hp Bore x Stroke 3.898 in x 2.898 in (99 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks Brakes Front Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli MT60RS 130/90B16 67H Tires Rear Pirelli MT60RS 150/80B16 77H Fuel Tank Capacity 3.3 gal (12.5 L) Color Thunder Black, Thunder Black ABS, Thunder Black Smoke ABS, Smoke Sagebrush ABS, Stealth Gray ABS ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Headlight Tail Light Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.5 in (2223 mm) Overall Width 39.2 in (995 mm) Overall Height 46.5 in (1,181 mm) Wheelbase 62 in (157.6 cm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 27.4 in (695 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 551 lbs / 571 lbs (250 kg / 259 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty Features

100 HORSES. UNLEASHED. The liquid-cooled, 69 cu in, 100 hp V-twin delivers punchy acceleration and the power to pass anyone, anywhere.



SLAMMED STANCE The two-tone bobber-style seat puts you in an aggressive riding position without compromising comfort.



WIRE WHEEL The Scout Bobber Twenty features wired wheels for throwback styling that comes with throwback power.



GO EXTRA MILES IN COMFORT As comfortable as it is stylish. The perfect blend of old-school design and modern function.



HIGH-FLYING HANDLES Mini-ape handlebars for a more relaxed ride and iconic profile.



A MODERN TAKE ON A CLASSIC Inspired by the original, the Scout Bobber Twenty looks mean for a reason. With a mix of chrome and blacked-out finishes, wire wheels, and leather solo seat this ride lets the world know you mean business.



DETAILS MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE Authentic details like mini-ape handlebars and wire wheels combine to give the Bobber Twenty it’s unique look.



FULL STOP Eventually, you’ll have to stop. ABS is now available on every color.



ALWAYS CHARGING The USB port makes it easy to charge your mobile devices on the go.



2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty Photos

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty Videos

