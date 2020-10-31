Master The Road With The 2021 Indian Roadmaster

There are four different Roadmaster models in the 2021 Indian line-up, with different levels of trim and touring options. All four are based around the stock Roadmaster model, which is arguably one of the best touring cruisers currently available on the market.

For 2021, the Roadmaster comes equipped with Indian’s legendary American-made Thunderstroke 116 engine. It’s a powerful 1,890 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 92 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox, and it’s kept in line using selectable ride modes, cruise control, ABS, and rear cylinder deactivation technology.

There’s more to the Roadmaster than a powerful engine. To make it one of the most technologically advanced models in the Indian Motorcycles stable, it also features a top-tier touchscreen RideCommand infotainment system, with Navigation and Apple CarPlay integration, and a 22 watt audio system.

Other extras include highway bars, heated seats, a power windshield, remote-locking hard saddlebags and trunk, and keyless ignition.

For 2021, the Roadmaster is available in a wide range of color options. These options include Thunder Smoke Black, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic, Alumina Jade/Thunder Black, or Icon two-tone options such as Black Azure Crystal/Stealth Gray Azure Crystal, Blue Slate Smoke/Black Smoke, and Arizona Turquoise/Pearl White.

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster starts at $29,999 USD / $36,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $29,999 USD / $36,499 CAD

$29,999 USD / $36,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Lightweight cast aluminum frame 36+ gallons of cargo space 200 watt audio system

Main Specs Engine type: 1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin

1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 909 lb (412 kg)

909 lb (412 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (673 mm) Competitors Honda Gold Wing Tour

Harley-Davidson Road King

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

2021 Indian Roadmaster Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x 113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/80B17 65H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Pearl, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic, Alumina Jade/Thunder Black – Icon colors: Black Azure Crystal/Stealth Gray, Arizona Turquois/Pearl White, Blue Slate Smoke/Black Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Pathfinder LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 104.6 in (2,656 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 58.7 in (1,491 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (673 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 877 lb (398 kg) / 909 lb (412 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Roadmaster Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The Thunderstroke 116 blacked-out engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.



A HIGHER STANDARD Top-of-the-line riding amenities include LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise-control, tire pressure monitoring, and heated seat and grips.



36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.



OPTIMIZED AIRFLOW VENTS New redesigned lowers gives the rider significantly more cooling airflow for superior riding comfort.



PREMIUM TOURING SEAT A plush 2-up seat with independent heat controls for both the passenger and driver guarantee you’ll go further in comfort.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE RIDE COMMAND lets you choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.



PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-Watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.



PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Keep it low for wind in your face or raise it up to cruise in comfort.



2021 Indian Roadmaster Photos

2021 Indian Roadmaster Videos

