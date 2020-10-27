Dark Tourist: The Blacked-out 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is arguably the most fearsome Chieftain model in the 2021 Indian line-up. Like its touring cruiser stablemates, the Chieftain Dark Horse features a large front fairing, a slammed stance, practical luggage, and a massive American-made V-twin engine. But unlike the others, the Dark Horse features a unique blacked-out aesthetic.

The blacked-out engine is Indian Motorcycle’s famous Thunderstroke 116 unit. This big and boisterous V-twin has a displacement of 1,890cc. It produces a hearty 92 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of peak torque. The powerful engine is complemented with a suite of top-shelf riding aids, including selectable ride modes, ABS, rear cylinder deactivation, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring.

Other practicalities include keyless ignition, remote locking saddlebags, and Indian’s advanced RideCommand infotainment system, along with a 100 watt audio system!

Don’t let the Dark Horse name fool you though, because the Chieftain Dark Horse is available in more than a black color scheme.

For 2021, the Chieftain Dark Horse is available in a wide range of colors. The ABS model is available in Thunder Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, and Titanium Smoke trims. The ICON models are available in Stealth Gray, Burnt Orange Metallic Smoke, and Crimson Metallic options.

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse starts at $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD

$27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Blacked out hardware Indian Motorcycle RideCommand infotainment 18+ gallons of storage space

Main Specs Engine type: 1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin

1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 823 lb (373 kg)

823 lb (373 kg) Seat Height: 25.6 in (650 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x 113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, Titanium Smoke – Icon Colors: Stealth Gray, Burnt Orange Metallic Smoke, Crimson Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Pathfinder LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 54.5 in (1385 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (650 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 791 lb (359 kg) / 823 lb (373 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The blacked-out Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and responsive ride at any speed. 6-speed gearbox, throttle by wire and three distinct ride modes tailor the all the power perfectly to your needs.



STYLED WITH AN EDGE Blacked-out finishes, a sleek fairing, slammed saddlebags, and Rogue seat deliver a streamlined, commanding presence.



INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RIDE COMMAND RIDE COMMAND is the largest, most customizable system on two wheels, with Apple CarPlay® integration, turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.



MODERN. MEAN. LED lighting from nose to tail and a lowered stance complete the custom-inspired look.



CORNER CARVING CONFIDENCE Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering at all speeds.



18+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Keep your cargo protected from the elements with 18+ gallons of weatherproof storage in power-locking slammed saddlebags.



PREMIUM AUDIO Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-Watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN The Chieftain Limited comes standard with LED Lighting, keyless ignition, cruise control, power-locking saddlebags, ABS and tire pressure monitoring.



PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.



2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Photos

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Videos

