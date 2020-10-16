The All-New 2021 Indian Chieftain

The Indian Chieftain is the jewel in the crown of the 2021 Indian motorcycle line-up. It’s big, powerful, and the perfect fit for anyone wanting a truly authentic American motorcycle experience. It’s got the full-fairings, the bags, and the muscle, that these iconic V-twin cruisers are famous for.

There are two engine options for the 2021 Chieftain: 1,811 cc (111 cu in) and 1,890 cc (116 cu in). Both offer enormous power, with the torque output starting from 119 lb-ft. That power is delivered through a silky smooth 6-speed transmission for comfortable long-distance riding.

Comfortable mile-munching is easy on the Chieftain since it comes equipped with a comprehensive RideCommand infotainment system, cruise control, ABS, and soft rogue seat as standard.

For 2021, the Indian Chieftain is available with different color schemes to match the engine options. The smaller 1,811 cc model is available in Thunder Black, while the larger 1,890 cc model is available exclusively in Titanium Smoke.

The 2021 Indian Chieftain starts at $21,999 USD / $26,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Indian Chieftain in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $21,999 USD / $26,999 CAD

$21,999 USD / $26,999 CAD Key Features: Two Thunderstroke V-twin engine options Advanced RideCommand infotainment ABS Cruise control as standard

Main Specs Engine type: 1,811 cc/ 1,890 Thunderstroke V-twin

1,811 cc/ 1,890 Thunderstroke V-twin Horsepower: 78 HP (estimated)

78 HP (estimated) Torque: 119 lb-ft/ 126 lb-ft

119 lb-ft/ 126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 821 lbs (372 kg)

821 lbs (372 kg) Seat Height: 25.6 in (650 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2021 Indian Chieftain Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,811 cc, Thunderstroke ®111 Engine Power Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Halogen Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 54.5 in (1385 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (649 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 789 lbs / 821 lbs (358 kg / 372 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Chieftain Features

TWO THUNDERSTROKE V-TWIN OPTIONS Choose the new, more powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine producing 126 ft-lbs of torque or the exceptional Thunderstroke 111 for power at low RPM and a responsive ride at any speed.



AGILE HANDLING AND CONTROL Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.



CORNER CARVING CONFIDENCE A strong, expertly designed cast aluminum frame gives you confidence-inspiring stability and easy handling at all speeds.



STYLING THAT HAS AN EDGE With sleek fairing and slammed saddlebags this bike looks as aggressive at it rides.



ROGUE SEAT The Chieftain’s streamlined profile is enhanced by a gunfighter style seat.



MODERN. MEAN. The custom-inspired look is completed by a 19″ front wheel, open fender and badging.



PREMIUM AUDIO Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.



A HIGHER STANDARD The Chieftain comes standard with keyless ignition, cruise control, and ABS.



PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the feel of your ride. Low lets the wind rush the senses, high keeps you shielded and comfortable.



2021 Indian Chieftain Photos

2021 Indian Chieftain Videos

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter