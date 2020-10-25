The 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Brings a Futuristic Aesthetic

The Challenger Dark Horse returns to the Indian line-up for 2021, adding a touch of darkness to the celebrated Challenger range. Featuring a lightweight cast-aluminum frame, a large front fairing, hard luggage, and a giant engine, this model has all the makings of a legendary muscle cruiser. It could even be one of the best models from Indian Motorcycles this year.

The 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse uses Indian’s American-made Powerplus 108 V-twin engine. It’s a 1768 cc liquid-cooled unit that’s capable of producing 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of peak torque. That power is delivered to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission, and controlled using Smart Lean Technology in the form of dynamic traction control, drag torque control, and ABS as standard.

The only real difference to the stock Challenger model is the blacked-out color options—but black and dark isn’t the only color option for this year.

For 2021, the Challenger Dark Horse is available in Thunder Black Smoke, Bronze Smoke, or White Smoke trims. Each option comes with ABS as standard.

The 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse starts at $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD

$27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD Key Features: Blacked-out PowerPlus engine Aggressive fairing with LED lighting Lightweight cast aluminum frame High-output audio system

Main Specs Engine type: 1768 cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-twin

1768 cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-twin Horsepower: 122 HP

122 HP Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Wet Weight: 831 lb (377 kg)

831 lb (377 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Road King

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1.768 cc, PowerPlus Engine Power 122 HP Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Smoke, Bronze Smoke, White Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2500.7 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990.2 mm) Overall Height 56.2 in (1428.5 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1667.8 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 796 lb (361 kg)/831 lb (377 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE Our blacked-out PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lb of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory. Three ride modes provide unmatched acceleration and passing power with all the character you’d expect from a V-twin.



CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.



SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires offer supreme traction.



LEAD THE WAY Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly precise, stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection which means maximum comfort mile after mile.



STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function.



COMMAND ATTENTION Open fender with subtle flip and a modern take on the iconic lit headdress means no mistaking that Indian Challenger has arrived.



LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE Smart Lean Technology™, keeps you confidently grounded and in command of the road with 6-axis Bosch IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control.



MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS Go bigger with 6.5 in speakers that deliver 100-Watts of crystal-clear audio.



MORE SCREEN. MORE CONTROL. RIDE COMMAND is the largest, most customizable system on two wheels, with Apple CarPlay® integration, turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.



2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Photos

2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Videos

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter