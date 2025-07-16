The Ultimate Showdown: Richa Motorcycle Glove Line Overview

As a multiple reviewer of Richa riding gear, I’ve always found their products to be top-notch, catering to every budget. However, living in North America, I noticed a gap in their distribution. All my reviews were sent directly from Richa’s home base in Belgium, which made me realize the need for a consistent distribution channel on this side of the Atlantic.
Recently, Richa has expanded its reach to the USA, establishing distribution under the domain RICHAUSA.COM. This move makes it easier for riders in the US to access and purchase Richa gloves, enhancing the brand’s global presence.
As I was completing this review, Richa established an additional distributor in North America. As a Canadian, I would be remiss if I did not mention that Importations Thibault will be the distributor of Richa gloves in Canada. At the time of writing, there were no gloves on the website, but keep an eye on Importations Thibault for updates.
Richa Motorcycle Gear was founded on motorcycle gloves. It was with that knowledge that Michael from RICHA USA suggested an overview of a cross-section of Richa’s product line to celebrate the US distribution.
This review covers eight pairs of gloves, which represent just a fraction of Richa’s extensive range of men’s and women’s gloves. With such a wide variety, Richa caters to every riding style and condition, ensuring there’s a perfect pair for everyone.
When a large box arrived at my door, it included the new Infinity 3 Pro jacket and pants and oh so many gloves. I was initially overwhelmed.
I had a fantastic time reviewing this array of gloves. I am also reviewing some SHAD luggage this season. Gloves filled one side case on every ride. I would change up gloves during rides and often recruited friends to try them out and provide feedback.
This overview also includes their feedback. Thanks to Bob, Tim, Norm, and Pete for your input.
About Richa
Richa dates back to the 1950s when company founder Charles Rigaux launched his first pair of leather motorcycle gloves. His goal was quality, which remained a priority throughout later RICHA collections.
Richa grew, creating leather motorcycle clothing, including motorcycle jackets, pants, and accessories with high-tech coatings and advanced D3O® protection. Since 2011, Richa gloves have been GORE-TEX® certified. In 2015, Richa also received a GORE-TEX® license for their motorcycle clothing.
Today, Richa is a trusted motorcycle apparel brand sold in over 40 countries worldwide. They offer a full range of products for any budget, staying true to the Richa motto: ‘Feel safe, feel good.’
I would like to thank Michael at RICHA USA and the team at Richa, based in Belgium, for supplying the gloves and allowing me to review them.
Features of motorcycle gloves
So, what should you look for in a new pair of gloves?
Dexterity
For me, gloves are a must whenever I’m riding. To ensure good control of the handlebars, dexterity and comfort are paramount.
Dexterity can be enhanced in several ways: boxed fingers, pre-curved fingers, and accordion sections at the knuckles all contribute to a better grip feel.
For winter riding gloves, it is essential to strike a balance between dexterity and insulated warmth.
Ventilation
Ventilation is essential for summer or mid-season gloves as it helps keep your hands cool and comfortable.
Leather gloves may offer perforated leather or venting built into the tops of the fingers. Lightweight textile summer gloves incorporate mesh panels into their construction.
Armor
Armor is a key component of a safe pair of gloves. Later in this overview, I will discuss the CE rating. You should look for CE certification, knuckle protection, a palm slider or padding, and extra padding along the outside of the pinky finger. Racing-style gloves often have additional armor above the wrist and scaphoid (below the thumb)
Retention
Gloves can protect your hands from heat, cold, rain, and impact with branches or other items. The retention system is helpful in many aspects. One of the main objectives of the system is to keep the gloves on your hands in case you come off the bike.
Richa gloves all have at least one velcro strap at the wrist, and most of the gloves with extended cuffs include a second strap.
Cuffs
The length of the cuff or gauntlet varies according to the style of the gloves. Most summer riding gloves will have a short cuff. Waterproof and winter gloves typically have an extended cuff. Racing gloves for the track usually feature a long cuff.
Mid-length cuffs can be an excellent option for touring, as they are usually slim enough to fit under a jacket.
Waterproofing
If you plan to ride in the rain, waterproof gloves are a great addition to have. Not only does the waterproof membrane keep out the rain, but it also helps cut the wind.
The most commonly known membrane is Gore-Tex, but many Richa gloves are available with AquaShell. Aquashell is a more cost-effective alternative to Gore-Tex. Some waterproofing is in the form of a sewn-in liner, while others are a membrane bonded to the outer shell. The bonded variant is more comfortable, as it does not move around.
Of the Richa gloves in this overview, three use Gore-Tex, with two utilizing the bonded Gore Grip membrane. The Inferno heated gloves use AquaShell LTZ.
Insulation
Insulation is a key option for winter gloves. Finding gloves that offer sufficient insulation without significantly compromising dexterity is crucial. Insulation will vary depending on the riding conditions and the type of bike. If your bike has good wind protection and heated grips, insulation may not be as important.
If you frequently ride in cold weather, consider investing in heated gloves to keep your hands warm and comfortable. Richa’s Inferno gloves are insulated and feature heated wires in critical areas. The motorcycle battery or optional battery packs can power the Inferno gloves.
Palm Protection
The implementation of palm sliders varies greatly. In the simplest form, the area is reinforced with extra leather. Look for additional padding, or better still, something like Superfabric or TPU.
The natural reaction to any fall is to put your hands out to break their fall. So, palm sliders are key to protective motorcycle gloves.
Other Features to Consider
Visor Wiper Blade
A wiper blade is an excellent feature on any waterproof glove. The blade is a strip of soft rubber, typically on the left index finger. The idea is to wipe across the visor to remove water simply.
This feature is available on all the Richa waterproof gloves in this overview.
Touchscreen-Friendly Finger Tips
Another great feature, especially with so many riders using phones as a GPS. Most of the gloves in this overview include touchscreen sensitivity.
Because motorcycle gloves have more bulk, their usefulness is limited to basic phone interactions.
CE Standards
EN 13594 is the European certification used to ensure minimum levels of protection for motorcycle gloves. CE-rated gloves are tested for abrasion and cut resistance, impact protection, and seam strength. There are two levels of certification, Level 1 and Level 2. Level 2 provides a higher level of protection.
All the gloves in this overview meet the CE EN 13594 standard. All but one, the Invader, also have a CE KP1 (Knuckle Protection) designation.
This CE certification ensures that motorcycle gloves sold in the European Union meet a minimum standard. The EN 13594:2015 CE standard is not a requirement in North America; however, any company worldwide can submit its motorcycle gloves for testing and certification under the EN 13594:2015 CE standard.
Sizing
Depending on the manufacturer, I wear either a large or an extra-large. Because of this, I always refer to the sizing charts. My hand measures about 9 in (23 cm). Using the Richa size chart, I would be at the top end of the Large size. Having previously reviewed Richa gloves, I moved up to the XL size. All the gloves fit nicely.
If possible, try on gloves.
Care Instructions and Warning Label
The care label leaves one option for cleaning: hand washing.
- Do not bleach
- Do not iron
- Do not dry clean
- Do not tumble dry
I recommend spot cleaning with a damp cloth. The dark color options should not show much dirt.
For details, please visit Richa Washing Instructions and Gore-Tex Care Instructions.
Warranty
RICHA offers a 2-year warranty on the entire collection, including motorcycle jackets, pants, jeans, gloves, rainwear, functional underwear, boots, and shoes. Additionally, RICHA products made with the GORE-TEX membrane (e.g., for waterproofing and breathability) are covered by the GORE-TEX “Guaranteed to keep you dry” warranty.
For details, please visit Richa Warranty.
Overview Participants
Here are the gloves in this overview.
|Cost
|Type
|Weather
|Waterproof
|Material
|Cuff
|CE 1KP
|Airjet
|$37
|Touring
|Summer
|No
|Polyester/Polyamide
|Short
|Yes
|Atlantic GTX
|$158
|Touring
|Mid Season
|Gore-Tex
|Leather/Nylon
|Mid
|Yes
|Hurricane GTX
|$148
|Touring
|Mid Season
|Gore-Tex
|Leather/Polyamide
|Long
|No
|Inferno
|$225
|Touring
|Winter
|AquaShell
|Polyester/Leather
|Long
|Yes
|Invader GTX
|$91
|Touring
|Mid Season / Winter
|Gore-Tex
|Polyester/Polyamide
|Long
|Yes
|Magma 2
|$80
|Sport
|Summer
|No
|Leather/Polyester
|Short
|Yes
|Nazaire
|$90
|Lifestyle/Retro
|Mid Season
|No
|Leather
|Short
|Yes
|Stradale
|$175
|Race
|Mid Season
|No
|Goat Aniline/Cowhide
|Long
|Yes
The following is a further breakdown of additional features for each glove.
Richa Air Jet Gloves
The Breakdown
The Richa Air Jet Gloves are summer gloves constructed of stretch mesh and leather, offering lightweight and well-ventilated protection.
With record hot temperatures recently, the Air Jet gloves have seen plenty of use lately. I keep them stored on the bike for when temperatures rise during all-day rides.
Pros
- Hot weather comfort
- CE KP1 Level Protection
- Touchscreen friendly
- Hard palm slider
- Women’s model available
Cons
- Thin material may not be as abrasion-resistant
Features
- Multi-panel mesh construction for excellent airflow
- Leather reinforced palms
- TPR-reinforced palm with CE-certified knuckle protectors
- Touchscreen friendly
Richa Air Jet Glove Construction
Outer Shell
- 70% Polyester
- 27% Polyamide
- 1% Polyurethane
- 2% Elastane
Lining
- 100% Polyester
Retention
The Air Jet gloves use a velcro wrist closure.
Specs
- Price: (When Tested) $37
- Colors: Black
- Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL
- Made In: Pakistan
Richa Atlantic GTX
The Breakdown
The Richa Atlantic GTX Gloves are mid-season waterproof gloves. The gloves include Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing, D3O knuckle protection, and Superfabric palm slider.
I have more experience with the Atlantic gloves, having conducted a detailed review a few years ago. That review included a trip to New Brunswick from my home north of Toronto. The trip included rain and cold. Throughout the journey, my hands stayed dry and comfortable.
These new gloves are a size larger, solving my previous sizing issues. The Atlantic GTX gloves are a favorite go-to glove for all-around riding.
To see an in-depth review, select here.
Pros
- Solid construction
- Comfort
- Gore-Tex waterproofing
- CE KP1 Level Protection
- Integrated Screen Wiper
- Women’s sizes available
Cons
- No Touch Screen fingertips
Features
- GORE-TEX Gore Grip waterproof
- SuperFabric® for strength in key areas
- Certified to the EN 13594 standard
- D3O protector on knuckles
- Touchscreen friendly
- Velcro wrist and gauntlet straps for comfort
- Visor Wiper Blade
Richa Atlantic GTX Glove Construction
Outer Shell
- 61% Genuine Leather
- 34% Polyamide
- 3% Polyurethane
- 2% Polyester
- D30 Knuckle Protector
Lining
- 100% Polyester
Insert
- 100% PTFE Gore-Tex
Waterproofing
The Atlantic GTX gloves use Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing. With Gore Grip, the membrane is bonded to the shell, so it doesn’t move, dislodge, or resist damp hands. The bonding also has less bulk, allowing for better dexterity and control.
Colorways
The Atlantic GTX gloves are available in black, grey, and titanium.
Retention
The Atlantic GTX uses a velcro wrist and gauntlet closure to keep things snug.
Specs
- Price: (When Tested) $158
- Colors: black, grey, and titanium.
- Sizes: Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL
- Made In: China
Richa Hurricane Gore-Tex
The Breakdown
The Richa Hurricane Gloves are mid-season and cool-weather waterproof gloves. The Hurricane gloves include Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing, TPU knuckle protection, and a D3O palm slider. It consists of a Tri-fleece lining for those cooler rides.
Pros
- Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing
- CE KP 1 Level Protection
- D3O Palm Slider
- Visor Wiper Blade
- Thin insulation layer
Cons
- No Touch Screen fingertips
- No Women’s Sizes
Features
- GORE-TEX Gore Grip waterproof
- CE KP1 Knuckle armor
- Palm and pinky sliders
- Touchscreen friendly
- Velcro wrist strap for comfort
Richa Hurricane Gore-Tex Glove Construction
Outer Shell
- 59% Genuine Leather
- 38% Polyamide
- 3% Polyurethane
- D30 Knuckle Protector
Lining
- 100% Polyester
Insert
- 100% PTFE Gore-Tex
Waterproofing
The Hurricane gloves use Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing. With Gore Grip, the membrane is bonded to the shell, so it doesn’t move, dislodge, or resist damp hands. The bonding also has less bulk, allowing for better dexterity and control.
Retention
The Hurricane gloves use a velcro wrist closure.
Specs
- Price: (When Tested) $148
- Colors: Black
- Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL.
- Made In: China
Richa Inferno Gloves
The Breakdown
The Richa Inferno 12V Heated Gloves are dual-source heated, waterproof gloves. Consider these options if you’re in the market for heated gloves for cold-weather riding.
The Inferno gloves are built in collaboration with Gerbing, the renowned maker of heated apparel, and feature the Richa logo. They run on 12 volts, which provides more options for powering them, including from your bike or optional battery packs.
To see an in-depth review from last season, select here.
Pros
- Solid Construction
- Comfort, Amazing Heat
- Dual Source Heating (12V from the bike or optional battery pack)
- Waterproof
- CE Level Protection
- Women’s sizes available
- Touch Screen Fingertips
Cons
- It is a little bulky when using the battery pack
- The battery pack is an extra cost
- It is expensive with fitted optional batteries
Features
- Dual power heating, either portable battery packs or power for the bike
- Waterproof
- D3O® impact knuckle foam
- Anti-abrasion SuperFabric zones for slide protection
- Wrist closure and storm gauntlet
Richa Inferno Glove Construction
Outer Shell
- 65% Polyester
- 55% Cowhide
- 7% Polyamide
- 2% Polyester
Lining
- 100% Polyester
Retention
The Inferno gloves use a single velcro wrist closure.
Specs
- Price: (When Tested) Approximately Men’s $225, Women’s $205. Optional Portable Battery Kit $150
- Colors: Black
- Sizes: Men: S to 4XL, Women: XS to 2XL
- Made In: Pakistan
Richa Invader Gore-Tex
The Breakdown
The Richa Invader Gloves are suitable for mid-season and some winter use, offering Gore-Tex waterproof protection. The Invader GTX are inexpensive motorcycle gloves offering a budget-friendly entry into Gore-Tex waterproofing. The soft inner lining ensures your hands stay warm and comfortable.
Pros
- Budget-friendly Gore-Tex waterproofing
- Comfort
- CE Level Protection
- Visor Blade
- Ladies sizes available
Cons
- No CE Certification for knuckle protection
Features
- GORE-TEX waterproof
- Multi-panel poly and leather construction
- 3M reflective details
- Touchscreen friendly
- Velcro wrist and cuff straps for comfort
Richa Invader Gore-Tex Glove Construction
Outer Shell
- 46% Polyester
- 8% Genuine Leather
- 30% Polyamide
- 14% Polyurethane
- 2% Cotton
- D30 Knuckle Protector
Lining
- 100% Polyester
Insert
- 100% PTFE Gore-Tex
Waterproofing
The Invader gloves feature a Gore-Tex membrane for waterproofing. Unlike the other Gore-Tex gloves in this overview, the Invader does not use the Gore Grip bonded membrane. The price reflects the entry-level Gore-Tex.
Retention
The Invader gloves use velcro wrist and gauntlet closures.
Specs
- Price: (When Tested) $91
- Colors: Black
- Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL
- Made In: China
Richa Magma 2 Gloves
The Breakdown
The Richa Magma 2 Gloves are another summer-weight glove. They offer sport rider styling with D3O knuckle protection. They provide greater protection than the Air Jet, but less ventilation, and at an increased price.
Pros
- Solid construction
- Summer comfort
- CE KP1 Level D3O Knuckle Protection
- Touchscreen friendly
Cons
- No women’s sizing
Features
- Goatskin leather with Keprotec® and a soft poly lining
- Full leather palm
- Ram air intakes
- Touchscreen friendly
Richa Magma 2 Glove Construction
Outer Shell
- 50% Leather
- 50% Polyamide
Lining
- 100% Polyester
Colorway
Black, White, Red, Yellow
Retention
The Magma 2 gloves use a single velcro wrist closure.
Specs
- Price: (When Tested) $80
- Colors: Black, White, Red, Yellow
- Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL.
- Made In: Pakistan
Richa Nazaire Gloves
The Breakdown
Richa’s website lists the Nazaire gloves as lifestyle gloves. Along with their great retro looks, they still offer good protection and comfort.
The Nazaire is made of supple and waxed, abrasion-resistant goatskin leather with CE-certified knuckle protection.
Of all the gloves in this overview, the Nazaire has garnered the most interest. I have had a couple of people try out some of the gloves, and these got high marks for comfort and style.
Pros
- Solid construction
- Comfort
- CE Level Protection
- Ladies sizes available
- Touchscreen friendly
Cons
- None, great value for retro gloves
Features
- 100% goatskin leather glove with a soft poly lining
- Double stitching for strength
- Padded palms
- Zippered gusset at the wrist
- Accordion channel stitching
- Touchscreen friendly
Richa Nazaire Glove Construction
Outer Shell
- 95% Leather
- 3% Polyester
- 2% Polyurethane
Lining
- 100% Polyester
Colorway
Black, Brown, Green, Bordeaux (Women’s Only)
Retention
The Nazaire gloves use a single velcro wrist closure.
Specs
- Price: (When Tested) $90
- Colors: Black, Brown, Green, Bordeaux (Women’s Only)
- Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL
- Made In: Pakistan
Richa Stradale Gloves
The Breakdown
The Richa Stradale Gloves are sport and racing-style gloves with additional protection to complement them.
The Richa Stradale gloves are constructed from flexible and durable goat leather. With TPU knuckles and palm sliders, these gloves offer excellent protection against impacts and abrasions. These racing-style gloves also feature additional armor above the wrist and on the scaphoid (below the thumb).
Of all the gloves in this overview, the Stradale least matches my type of riding. That being said, I did use them on several rides and appreciated the dexterity right out of the box—there was little to no break-in time with the Stradale.
The Stradale gloves are part of a racing line of products that includes a 1-piece leather suit, a 2-piece leather suit, a textile jacket, and summer gloves.
Pros
- Solid construction
- Comfortable right out of the box
- Additional thumb and wrist protection
- CE Level Protection
Cons
- No Touch Screen fingertips
- Only CE Level 1
Features
- Goat and cow leather combine to form a strong chassis
- Poly-lined for comfort
- Multiple leather layers on palms with TPU and EVA sliders and padding
- Pre-curved fingers
- Fused ring and pinky fingers
- Perforation for ventilation
- CE KP1-certified TPU knuckle protectors
Richa Stradale Glove Construction
Outer Shell
- 57% Goat Aniline
- 35% Cowhide
Lining
- 53% Polyester
- 31% Aramid
- 16% Cotton
Colorway
Black, Red/White
Retention
The Stradale gloves use a double wrist and gauntlet closure.
Specs
- Price: (When Tested) $175
- Colors: Black, Red/White
- Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
- Made In: China
Conclusion
If you’re still with me, thank you! I know this was a long one.
Although manufacturers categorize gloves by usage, there is considerable overlap. Touring gloves are often a great all-around option.
The key message is to find gloves that meet your budget and are comfortable to wear. And most important, WEAR THEM!