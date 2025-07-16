The Ultimate Showdown: Richa Motorcycle Glove Line Overview

As a multiple reviewer of Richa riding gear, I’ve always found their products to be top-notch, catering to every budget. However, living in North America, I noticed a gap in their distribution. All my reviews were sent directly from Richa’s home base in Belgium, which made me realize the need for a consistent distribution channel on this side of the Atlantic.

Recently, Richa has expanded its reach to the USA, establishing distribution under the domain RICHAUSA.COM. This move makes it easier for riders in the US to access and purchase Richa gloves, enhancing the brand’s global presence.

As I was completing this review, Richa established an additional distributor in North America. As a Canadian, I would be remiss if I did not mention that Importations Thibault will be the distributor of Richa gloves in Canada. At the time of writing, there were no gloves on the website, but keep an eye on Importations Thibault for updates.

Richa Motorcycle Gear was founded on motorcycle gloves. It was with that knowledge that Michael from RICHA USA suggested an overview of a cross-section of Richa’s product line to celebrate the US distribution.

This review covers eight pairs of gloves, which represent just a fraction of Richa’s extensive range of men’s and women’s gloves. With such a wide variety, Richa caters to every riding style and condition, ensuring there’s a perfect pair for everyone.

When a large box arrived at my door, it included the new Infinity 3 Pro jacket and pants and oh so many gloves. I was initially overwhelmed.

I had a fantastic time reviewing this array of gloves. I am also reviewing some SHAD luggage this season. Gloves filled one side case on every ride. I would change up gloves during rides and often recruited friends to try them out and provide feedback.

This overview also includes their feedback. Thanks to Bob, Tim, Norm, and Pete for your input.

About Richa

Richa dates back to the 1950s when company founder Charles Rigaux launched his first pair of leather motorcycle gloves. His goal was quality, which remained a priority throughout later RICHA collections.

Richa grew, creating leather motorcycle clothing, including motorcycle jackets, pants, and accessories with high-tech coatings and advanced D3O® protection. Since 2011, Richa gloves have been GORE-TEX® certified. In 2015, Richa also received a GORE-TEX® license for their motorcycle clothing.

Today, Richa is a trusted motorcycle apparel brand sold in over 40 countries worldwide. They offer a full range of products for any budget, staying true to the Richa motto: ‘Feel safe, feel good.’

I would like to thank Michael at RICHA USA and the team at Richa, based in Belgium, for supplying the gloves and allowing me to review them.

Features of motorcycle gloves

So, what should you look for in a new pair of gloves?

Dexterity

For me, gloves are a must whenever I’m riding. To ensure good control of the handlebars, dexterity and comfort are paramount.

Dexterity can be enhanced in several ways: boxed fingers, pre-curved fingers, and accordion sections at the knuckles all contribute to a better grip feel.

For winter riding gloves, it is essential to strike a balance between dexterity and insulated warmth.

Ventilation

Ventilation is essential for summer or mid-season gloves as it helps keep your hands cool and comfortable.

Leather gloves may offer perforated leather or venting built into the tops of the fingers. Lightweight textile summer gloves incorporate mesh panels into their construction.

Armor

Armor is a key component of a safe pair of gloves. Later in this overview, I will discuss the CE rating. You should look for CE certification, knuckle protection, a palm slider or padding, and extra padding along the outside of the pinky finger. Racing-style gloves often have additional armor above the wrist and scaphoid (below the thumb)

Retention

Gloves can protect your hands from heat, cold, rain, and impact with branches or other items. The retention system is helpful in many aspects. One of the main objectives of the system is to keep the gloves on your hands in case you come off the bike.

Richa gloves all have at least one velcro strap at the wrist, and most of the gloves with extended cuffs include a second strap.

Cuffs

The length of the cuff or gauntlet varies according to the style of the gloves. Most summer riding gloves will have a short cuff. Waterproof and winter gloves typically have an extended cuff. Racing gloves for the track usually feature a long cuff.

Mid-length cuffs can be an excellent option for touring, as they are usually slim enough to fit under a jacket.

Waterproofing

If you plan to ride in the rain, waterproof gloves are a great addition to have. Not only does the waterproof membrane keep out the rain, but it also helps cut the wind.

The most commonly known membrane is Gore-Tex, but many Richa gloves are available with AquaShell. Aquashell is a more cost-effective alternative to Gore-Tex. Some waterproofing is in the form of a sewn-in liner, while others are a membrane bonded to the outer shell. The bonded variant is more comfortable, as it does not move around.

Of the Richa gloves in this overview, three use Gore-Tex, with two utilizing the bonded Gore Grip membrane. The Inferno heated gloves use AquaShell LTZ.

Insulation

Insulation is a key option for winter gloves. Finding gloves that offer sufficient insulation without significantly compromising dexterity is crucial. Insulation will vary depending on the riding conditions and the type of bike. If your bike has good wind protection and heated grips, insulation may not be as important.

If you frequently ride in cold weather, consider investing in heated gloves to keep your hands warm and comfortable. Richa’s Inferno gloves are insulated and feature heated wires in critical areas. The motorcycle battery or optional battery packs can power the Inferno gloves.

Palm Protection

The implementation of palm sliders varies greatly. In the simplest form, the area is reinforced with extra leather. Look for additional padding, or better still, something like Superfabric or TPU.

The natural reaction to any fall is to put your hands out to break their fall. So, palm sliders are key to protective motorcycle gloves.

Other Features to Consider

Visor Wiper Blade

A wiper blade is an excellent feature on any waterproof glove. The blade is a strip of soft rubber, typically on the left index finger. The idea is to wipe across the visor to remove water simply.

This feature is available on all the Richa waterproof gloves in this overview.

Touchscreen-Friendly Finger Tips

Another great feature, especially with so many riders using phones as a GPS. Most of the gloves in this overview include touchscreen sensitivity.

Because motorcycle gloves have more bulk, their usefulness is limited to basic phone interactions.

CE Standards

EN 13594 is the European certification used to ensure minimum levels of protection for motorcycle gloves. CE-rated gloves are tested for abrasion and cut resistance, impact protection, and seam strength. There are two levels of certification, Level 1 and Level 2. Level 2 provides a higher level of protection.

All the gloves in this overview meet the CE EN 13594 standard. All but one, the Invader, also have a CE KP1 (Knuckle Protection) designation.

This CE certification ensures that motorcycle gloves sold in the European Union meet a minimum standard. The EN 13594:2015 CE standard is not a requirement in North America; however, any company worldwide can submit its motorcycle gloves for testing and certification under the EN 13594:2015 CE standard.

Sizing

Depending on the manufacturer, I wear either a large or an extra-large. Because of this, I always refer to the sizing charts. My hand measures about 9 in (23 cm). Using the Richa size chart, I would be at the top end of the Large size. Having previously reviewed Richa gloves, I moved up to the XL size. All the gloves fit nicely.

If possible, try on gloves.

Care Instructions and Warning Label

The care label leaves one option for cleaning: hand washing.

Do not bleach

Do not iron

Do not dry clean

Do not tumble dry

I recommend spot cleaning with a damp cloth. The dark color options should not show much dirt.

For details, please visit Richa Washing Instructions and Gore-Tex Care Instructions.

Warranty

RICHA offers a 2-year warranty on the entire collection, including motorcycle jackets, pants, jeans, gloves, rainwear, functional underwear, boots, and shoes. Additionally, RICHA products made with the GORE-TEX membrane (e.g., for waterproofing and breathability) are covered by the GORE-TEX “Guaranteed to keep you dry” warranty.

For details, please visit Richa Warranty.

Overview Participants

Here are the gloves in this overview.

Cost Type Weather Waterproof Material Cuff CE 1KP Airjet $37 Touring Summer No Polyester/Polyamide Short Yes Atlantic GTX $158 Touring Mid Season Gore-Tex Leather/Nylon Mid Yes Hurricane GTX $148 Touring Mid Season Gore-Tex Leather/Polyamide Long No Inferno $225 Touring Winter AquaShell Polyester/Leather Long Yes Invader GTX $91 Touring Mid Season / Winter Gore-Tex Polyester/Polyamide Long Yes Magma 2 $80 Sport Summer No Leather/Polyester Short Yes Nazaire $90 Lifestyle/Retro Mid Season No Leather Short Yes Stradale $175 Race Mid Season No Goat Aniline/Cowhide Long Yes

The following is a further breakdown of additional features for each glove.

Richa Air Jet Gloves

The Breakdown

The Richa Air Jet Gloves are summer gloves constructed of stretch mesh and leather, offering lightweight and well-ventilated protection.

With record hot temperatures recently, the Air Jet gloves have seen plenty of use lately. I keep them stored on the bike for when temperatures rise during all-day rides.

Pros

Hot weather comfort

CE KP1 Level Protection

Touchscreen friendly

Hard palm slider

Women’s model available

Cons

Thin material may not be as abrasion-resistant

Features

Multi-panel mesh construction for excellent airflow

Leather reinforced palms

TPR-reinforced palm with CE-certified knuckle protectors

Touchscreen friendly

Richa Air Jet Glove Construction

Outer Shell

70% Polyester

27% Polyamide

1% Polyurethane

2% Elastane

Lining

100% Polyester

Retention

The Air Jet gloves use a velcro wrist closure.

Specs

Price: (When Tested) $37

(When Tested) $37 Colors: Black

Black Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL

Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL Made In: Pakistan

Important Links / Where to Buy

Richa Atlantic GTX

The Breakdown

The Richa Atlantic GTX Gloves are mid-season waterproof gloves. The gloves include Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing, D3O knuckle protection, and Superfabric palm slider.

I have more experience with the Atlantic gloves, having conducted a detailed review a few years ago. That review included a trip to New Brunswick from my home north of Toronto. The trip included rain and cold. Throughout the journey, my hands stayed dry and comfortable.

These new gloves are a size larger, solving my previous sizing issues. The Atlantic GTX gloves are a favorite go-to glove for all-around riding.

To see an in-depth review, select here.

Pros

Solid construction

Comfort

Gore-Tex waterproofing

CE KP1 Level Protection

Integrated Screen Wiper

Women’s sizes available

Cons

No Touch Screen fingertips

Features

GORE-TEX Gore Grip waterproof

SuperFabric® for strength in key areas

Certified to the EN 13594 standard

D3O protector on knuckles

Touchscreen friendly

Velcro wrist and gauntlet straps for comfort

Visor Wiper Blade

Richa Atlantic GTX Glove Construction

Outer Shell

61% Genuine Leather

34% Polyamide

3% Polyurethane

2% Polyester

D30 Knuckle Protector

Lining

100% Polyester

Insert

100% PTFE Gore-Tex

Waterproofing

The Atlantic GTX gloves use Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing. With Gore Grip, the membrane is bonded to the shell, so it doesn’t move, dislodge, or resist damp hands. The bonding also has less bulk, allowing for better dexterity and control.

Colorways

The Atlantic GTX gloves are available in black, grey, and titanium.

Retention

The Atlantic GTX uses a velcro wrist and gauntlet closure to keep things snug.

Specs

Price: (When Tested) $158

(When Tested) $158 Colors: black, grey, and titanium.

black, grey, and titanium. Sizes: Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL Made In: China

Important Links / Where to Buy

Richa Hurricane Gore-Tex

The Breakdown

The Richa Hurricane Gloves are mid-season and cool-weather waterproof gloves. The Hurricane gloves include Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing, TPU knuckle protection, and a D3O palm slider. It consists of a Tri-fleece lining for those cooler rides.

Pros

Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing

CE KP 1 Level Protection

D3O Palm Slider

Visor Wiper Blade

Thin insulation layer

Cons

No Touch Screen fingertips

No Women’s Sizes

Features

GORE-TEX Gore Grip waterproof

CE KP1 Knuckle armor

Palm and pinky sliders

Touchscreen friendly

Velcro wrist strap for comfort

Richa Hurricane Gore-Tex Glove Construction

Outer Shell

59% Genuine Leather

38% Polyamide

3% Polyurethane

D30 Knuckle Protector

Lining

100% Polyester

Insert

100% PTFE Gore-Tex

Waterproofing

The Hurricane gloves use Gore-Tex Gore Grip waterproofing. With Gore Grip, the membrane is bonded to the shell, so it doesn’t move, dislodge, or resist damp hands. The bonding also has less bulk, allowing for better dexterity and control.

Retention

The Hurricane gloves use a velcro wrist closure.

Specs

Price: (When Tested) $148

(When Tested) $148 Colors: Black

Black Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL.

S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Made In: China

Important Links / Where to Buy

Richa Inferno Gloves

The Breakdown

The Richa Inferno 12V Heated Gloves are dual-source heated, waterproof gloves. Consider these options if you’re in the market for heated gloves for cold-weather riding.

The Inferno gloves are built in collaboration with Gerbing, the renowned maker of heated apparel, and feature the Richa logo. They run on 12 volts, which provides more options for powering them, including from your bike or optional battery packs.

To see an in-depth review from last season, select here.

Pros

Solid Construction

Comfort, Amazing Heat

Dual Source Heating (12V from the bike or optional battery pack)

Waterproof

CE Level Protection

Women’s sizes available

Touch Screen Fingertips

Cons

It is a little bulky when using the battery pack

The battery pack is an extra cost

It is expensive with fitted optional batteries

Features

Dual power heating, either portable battery packs or power for the bike

Waterproof

D3O® impact knuckle foam

Anti-abrasion SuperFabric zones for slide protection

Wrist closure and storm gauntlet

Richa Inferno Glove Construction

Outer Shell

65% Polyester

55% Cowhide

7% Polyamide

2% Polyester

Lining

100% Polyester

Retention

The Inferno gloves use a single velcro wrist closure.

Specs

Price: (When Tested) Approximately Men’s $225, Women’s $205. Optional Portable Battery Kit $150

(When Tested) Approximately Men’s $225, Women’s $205. Optional Portable Battery Kit $150 Colors: Black

Black Sizes: Men: S to 4XL, Women: XS to 2XL

Men: S to 4XL, Women: XS to 2XL Made In: Pakistan

Important Links / Where to Buy

Richa Invader Gore-Tex

The Breakdown

The Richa Invader Gloves are suitable for mid-season and some winter use, offering Gore-Tex waterproof protection. The Invader GTX are inexpensive motorcycle gloves offering a budget-friendly entry into Gore-Tex waterproofing. The soft inner lining ensures your hands stay warm and comfortable.

Pros

Budget-friendly Gore-Tex waterproofing

Comfort

CE Level Protection

Visor Blade

Ladies sizes available

Cons

No CE Certification for knuckle protection

Features

GORE-TEX waterproof

Multi-panel poly and leather construction

3M reflective details

Touchscreen friendly

Velcro wrist and cuff straps for comfort

Richa Invader Gore-Tex Glove Construction

Outer Shell

46% Polyester

8% Genuine Leather

30% Polyamide

14% Polyurethane

2% Cotton

D30 Knuckle Protector

Lining

100% Polyester

Insert

100% PTFE Gore-Tex

Waterproofing

The Invader gloves feature a Gore-Tex membrane for waterproofing. Unlike the other Gore-Tex gloves in this overview, the Invader does not use the Gore Grip bonded membrane. The price reflects the entry-level Gore-Tex.

Retention

The Invader gloves use velcro wrist and gauntlet closures.

Specs

Price: (When Tested) $91

(When Tested) $91 Colors: Black

Black Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL

Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL Made In: China

Important Links / Where to Buy

Richa Magma 2 Gloves

The Breakdown

The Richa Magma 2 Gloves are another summer-weight glove. They offer sport rider styling with D3O knuckle protection. They provide greater protection than the Air Jet, but less ventilation, and at an increased price.

Pros

Solid construction

Summer comfort

CE KP1 Level D3O Knuckle Protection

Touchscreen friendly

Cons

No women’s sizing

Features

Goatskin leather with Keprotec® and a soft poly lining

Full leather palm

Ram air intakes

Touchscreen friendly

Richa Magma 2 Glove Construction

Outer Shell

50% Leather

50% Polyamide

Lining

100% Polyester

Colorway

Black, White, Red, Yellow

Retention

The Magma 2 gloves use a single velcro wrist closure.

Specs

Price: (When Tested) $80

(When Tested) $80 Colors: Black, White, Red, Yellow

Black, White, Red, Yellow Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL.

Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Made In: Pakistan

Important Links / Where to Buy

Richa Nazaire Gloves

The Breakdown

Richa’s website lists the Nazaire gloves as lifestyle gloves. Along with their great retro looks, they still offer good protection and comfort.

The Nazaire is made of supple and waxed, abrasion-resistant goatskin leather with CE-certified knuckle protection.

Of all the gloves in this overview, the Nazaire has garnered the most interest. I have had a couple of people try out some of the gloves, and these got high marks for comfort and style.

Pros

Solid construction

Comfort

CE Level Protection

Ladies sizes available

Touchscreen friendly

Cons

None, great value for retro gloves

Features

100% goatskin leather glove with a soft poly lining

Double stitching for strength

Padded palms

Zippered gusset at the wrist

Accordion channel stitching

Touchscreen friendly

Richa Nazaire Glove Construction

Outer Shell

95% Leather

3% Polyester

2% Polyurethane

Lining

100% Polyester

Colorway

Black, Brown, Green, Bordeaux (Women’s Only)

Retention

The Nazaire gloves use a single velcro wrist closure.

Specs

Price: (When Tested) $90

(When Tested) $90 Colors: Black, Brown, Green, Bordeaux (Women’s Only)

Black, Brown, Green, Bordeaux (Women’s Only) Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL

Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, M, L, XL, 2XL Made In: Pakistan

Important Links / Where to Buy

Richa Stradale Gloves

The Breakdown

The Richa Stradale Gloves are sport and racing-style gloves with additional protection to complement them.

The Richa Stradale gloves are constructed from flexible and durable goat leather. With TPU knuckles and palm sliders, these gloves offer excellent protection against impacts and abrasions. These racing-style gloves also feature additional armor above the wrist and on the scaphoid (below the thumb).

Of all the gloves in this overview, the Stradale least matches my type of riding. That being said, I did use them on several rides and appreciated the dexterity right out of the box—there was little to no break-in time with the Stradale.

The Stradale gloves are part of a racing line of products that includes a 1-piece leather suit, a 2-piece leather suit, a textile jacket, and summer gloves.

Pros

Solid construction

Comfortable right out of the box

Additional thumb and wrist protection

CE Level Protection

Cons

No Touch Screen fingertips

Only CE Level 1

Features

Goat and cow leather combine to form a strong chassis

Poly-lined for comfort

Multiple leather layers on palms with TPU and EVA sliders and padding

Pre-curved fingers

Fused ring and pinky fingers

Perforation for ventilation

CE KP1-certified TPU knuckle protectors

Richa Stradale Glove Construction

Outer Shell

57% Goat Aniline

35% Cowhide

Lining

53% Polyester

31% Aramid

16% Cotton

Colorway

Black, Red/White

Retention

The Stradale gloves use a double wrist and gauntlet closure.

Specs

Price: (When Tested) $175

(When Tested) $175 Colors: Black, Red/White

Black, Red/White Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL Made In: China

Important Links / Where to Buy

Conclusion

If you’re still with me, thank you! I know this was a long one.

Although manufacturers categorize gloves by usage, there is considerable overlap. Touring gloves are often a great all-around option.

The key message is to find gloves that meet your budget and are comfortable to wear. And most important, WEAR THEM!