Touring Redefined: The 2021 Indian Challenger Limited

The 2021 Indian Challenger Limited is one of the most impressive models in the 2021 Indian line-up. It features a selection of advanced riding aids, impressive ride ergonomics, and all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a top-of-the-line touring motorcycle.

At the heart of the Challenger Limited you’ll find the Indian PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine. It’s an engine that Indian Motorcycle claims to redefine the landscape of American V-twin performance. With the same 1,770cc arrangement found on the rest of the Challenger range, the Limited model boasts 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque, for smooth acceleration with power right across the rev range.

Featuring ABS, Dynamic Traction Control, Drag Torque Control, and Smart Lean Technology, as well as sophisticated adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes, and Metzler Cruistec tires, the 2021 Indian Challenger Limited packs a sportier punch than you might think.

Like most modern touring machines, the Challenger Limited has an advanced touchscreen infotainment system, heated and cooled features, and access to a full catalog of extras and accessories.

For 2021, the Challenger Limited is available in three color options: Thunder Black Pearl, Deepwater Metallic, and Ruby Metallic.

The 2021 Indian Challenger Limited starts at $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD Key Features: Smart Lean technology Dynamic traction control Radially mounted Brembo brakes RideCommand infotainment Main Specs Engine type: 1,770cc V-twin Horsepower: 122 HP Torque: 128 lb-ft Wet Weight: 840 lbs / 381 kg Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2021 Indian Challenger Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,770cc V-twin Engine Power 122 Hp Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color Thunder Black Pearl, Deepwater Metallic, Ruby Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2500.7 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990.2 mm) Overall Height 56.2 in (1428.5 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1667.8 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 805 lbs (365 kg)/840 lbs (381 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Challenger Limited Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE Our PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lb of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory. Three ride modes provide unmatched acceleration and passing power with all the character you’d expect from a V-twin.



CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.



SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires offer supreme traction.



LEAD THE WAY Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly precise, stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection. Color-matched fender close outs and highway bars add comfort mile after mile.



STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function.



COMMAND ATTENTION Open fender with subtle flip and a jewel-like modern take on the iconic lit headdress means no mistaking that Challenger has arrived.



LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE Smart Lean Technology™, keeps you confidently grounded and in command of the road with 6-axis Bosch IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control.



MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS Go bigger with 6.5 in speakers that deliver 100-Watts of crystal-clear audio.



MORE SCREEN. MORE CONTROL. RIDE COMMAND® is the largest, most customizable system on two wheels, with Apple CarPlay® integration, turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.



2021 Indian Challenger Limited Photos

2021 Indian Challenger Limited Videos

