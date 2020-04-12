Indian’s Lineup Gets Better in 2020

Indian Motorcycle has been putting out very good stuff lately. While not nearly as much of a juggernaut as Harley-Davidson, the company has waded into the American cruiser market and not looked back. It now has a great lineup and continues to expand. 2020 Should be a good year for the company.

Scout

2020 Indian Motorcycle Scout Sixty

The Indian Motorcycle Scout Sixty is the bike that starts off the Indian Scout lineup. The Scout name is iconic, and this bike is worthy of that name. Is it the fastest and the most extreme bike out there? Heck no, but it looks good and offers an Indian style unlike any other out there.

At the heart of the Scout Sixty is a modern liquid-cooled V-twin engine the 999cc mill puts out 78 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission. This bike gets a solo seat as standard equipment, so if you’re hoping to ride two-up, you’ll need to either change the seat or jump to a different model.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber

The Indian Scout model has turned out the be a pretty versatile machine. Hence the Scout Bobber. Indian has taken the Scout and used it to craft a bobber-style motorcycle. The machine offers a more badass look with bar-end mirrors and is mostly blacked-out.

The Scout Bobber gets the 1,133 liquid-cooled V-twin engine. This engine makes a little more power than the one in the Scout Sixty. You’re looking at an even 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque. The transmission also gains another gear, making it a six-speed.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Scout

Next up, we have the Indian Scout. This model is designed to carry on the Scout name in all the best ways. It’s a machine that looks a lot like the Scout Sixty but adds to that equation the larger engine while keeping with the more classic cruiser aesthetics.

As I said, the bike has a 1,133cc liquid-cooled engine that makes a very respectable 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque. That’s not superbike quality power, but it’s plenty for most jobs. The engine sends power to a six-speed transmission, which then passes it on to the rear wheel.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Twenty

The Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Twenty takes the Indian Scout Bobber to a different level. It’s meant to commemorate the Indian bobbers of old. The motorcycle has lowered suspension, wire wheels, and the larger engine.

The bike has the larger Scout engine. It gets the 1,133cc V-twin engine that’s liquid-cooled that puts out 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission that then sends power to the rear wheel.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

FTR

2020 Indian Motorcycle 1200 / 1200 S

The FTR 1200 is a different kind of motorcycle for Indian. It’s a flat-track style motorcycle and Indian has been using this bike that way. It adds sportiness to the lineup that would otherwise be lacking. The 1200 S is the same motorcycle but takes the bike to new levels with improved parts and components.

The motorcycle gets a 1,200cc twin engine that makes 123 hp and 87 lb-ft of torque. That engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. Both the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S feature Brembo brakes. The FTR 1200 S gets fully adjustable suspension and lean-angle sensitive stability control.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

Cruiser

2020 Indian Motorcycle Chief Dark Horse

Looking for an Indian cruiser the big and comfy and powerful? The Indian Chief Dark Horse is the bike for you. This blacked-out beauty features stunning good looks, surprisingly nimble handling for its size, and a roaring exhaust and modern features that will keep you happy for years to come. The bike takes from Indian Motorcycle’s rich history and brings those ideas to the modern age.

The Chief Dark Horse features the Thunder Stroke 111 V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,819cc. That engine churns out 119 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission. There’s also plenty of accessories to make this Dark Horse your own.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Chief Vintage

The Indian Chief Vintage is exactly what it sounds like. The model takes the Chief design and takes it down a vintage path. The motorcycle is black and chrome and beautiful. It would look just as good next to some Indians of old as it does today. The bike really harkens back to Indian’s history.

The motorcycle gets a chrome out Thunder Stroke 111 V-twin engine. The motorcycle’s engine makes 119 lb-ft of torque and that engine is also mated to a six-speed manual transmission. This is a bit of a bigger bike and at home out on the open road.

Bagger

2020 Indian Motorcycle Challenger

The Indian Challenger is a new bike for the company. It’s a new bagger that will challenge the Harley-Davidson Road Glide directly. It’s a big American cruiser and it has been well-received so far. The bike has a direct challenge to Harley’s machine (so it’s aptly named) and it’s more modern, making it the more attractive option to many.

The bike features a new 1,770cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. That engine makes a strong 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with a modern six-speed transmission and you have a motorcycle that gets up and goes. The bike also has a modern touchscreen interface and advanced features. It’s a heck of a bagger.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Indian Challenger Dark Horse

The Indian Challenger Dark Horse takes the regular Challenger to a more sinister level. The bike is blacked out and ready to rock. The motorcycle is also available in a couple of other colors, but the accents are black. It’s more or less the same bike just with different aesthetics.

The engine for the Dark Horse version of the Challenger is once again the Powerplus 108 V-twin. It’s powerful and modern and mated to that six-speed transmission. It’s all you could want and need, and the bike gets some fancy tech to play with inside the touchscreen infotainment system.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Dark Horse

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is the fully-faired blacked-out bagger that’s ready to take on any highway or the open road. This motorcycle is designed to gobble up the miles and The Indian Ride Command infotainment system, comfortable saddle, impressive performance make it a great bike.

The motorcycle comes with the Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine. The motorcycle’s engine makes a strong 126 lb-ft of torque from a displacement of 1,900cc. That engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Springfield Dark Horse

Indian’s Springfield Dark Horse is a special motorcycle with some ape hanger handlebars and no windshield or fairing. It’s a fists-in-the-wind kind of experience, but one that still comes with touring ability thanks to the strong engine and saddlebags.

The motorcycle gets the big Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine. That engine makes the same amount of power here as it does in the Chieftain. The transmission is the same, too. This bike is a real looker and it offers excellent performance.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Elite

Indian puts the Elite trim level of its motorcycles off in their own category, but I’m sticking them with their respective siblings. The bikes are just seriously upgraded versions of the standard machines. The Elite name brings with it upgraded parts and components. Think of it like Indian’s version of Harley’s CVO models.

The Chieftain Elite is a perfect example. It’s gorgeous and it gets more features than any other model out there like it. The bike still has the same Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine and the power output and transmission are the same. You’re paying extra for fancy features, and even better-looking paint job, and just more attention to detail all around.

Touring

2020 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Dark Horse

Looking for a real-deal touring machine that has some serious attitude? The 2020 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Dark Horse is the right motorcycle for you. It features a large fairing, windshield, and plenty of luggage space.

Powering this touring machine is the Thunder Stroke 116 engine. The big V-twin makes 126 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. It’s a good engine for long hauls and provides plenty of power to the bike.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster

Not a fan of the blacked-out aesthetics of the Roadmaster Dark Horse? Take a gander at the regular Roadmaster. This handsome machine brings some chrome and more attractive exterior to the equation as well as all the features and luggage that you’d want.

The motorcycle gets the Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine. That engine here makes plenty of power and 126 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle is an attractive machine that also has all the content that you’d want.

2020 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite

The Roadmaster Elite is aptly named. The motorcycle is the top of the food chain when it comes to touring motorcycles from Indian. The bike features tons of features and amenities. The motorcycle is ready for any long ride you can think of.

The motorcycle features the Thunder Stroke 111. The big V-twin makes 119 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle is a top-notch machine with beautiful paint, chrome, and more features and luggage space than you’ll know what to do with.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More