The Flat-Track Inspired Indian FTR 1200 & 1200 S
The Indian FTR 1200 and 1200 S continue to inject some much-needed “sport” into the Indian model line-up. Ever since the FTR 1200 first rolled into dealerships in 2019, it has been one of the most ferocious American-made motorcycles on the market. As the smaller, race-only FTR 750 continues to dominate on track, the street-focused FTR 1200 continues to impress on the roads.
Inspired by Indian’s track-racing history, the FTR 1200 platform builds on the brand’s legacy but refocuses it for practical, sporty, and fast street riding. Aside from its sporty frame and ergonomics, the FTR 1200 models also feature a muscular 1,200 cc V-twin engine that produces 123 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque.
Both models boast Brembo brakes, high-performance Dunlop tires, and LED lights. The standard FR 1200 is only available in Thunder Black for 2021.
The 1200 S model features an impressive array of upmarket parts and components such as fully-adjustable suspension and stability control, and extra color options including Titanium Metallic over Thunder Black Pearl, Indian Motorcycle Red over Steel Gray, and a stunning Race Replica livery.
The 2021 Indian FTR 1200 starts at $11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Indian FTR 1200 in one place.
2021 Indian Motorcycle 1200 / 1200 S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,203 cc, DOHC, 4-Valves per Cylinder, Graded Buckets
|Engine Power
|123 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-1-2
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Monotube IFP, 5.9 in travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 320mm x t5 Rotor with 4-Piston Calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single 265mm x t5 Rotor with 2-Piston Calipers
|Tires Front
|Dunlop® DT3-R Radial, 120/70R19 60V
|Tires Rear
|Dunlop® DT3-R Radial, 150/70R18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gal (12.9 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Thunder Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlight
|Tail Light
|Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90 in (2,286 mm)
|Overall Width
|33.5 in (850 mm)
|Overall Height
|51.1 in (1297 mm)
|Wheelbase
|60 in (1,524 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|7.2 in (183 mm)
|Seat Height
|33.1 in (840 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|488 lbs / 508 lbs (221 kg / 230 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2021 Indian Motorcycle 1200 / 1200 S Features
RACE-INSPIRED DESIGN
The rear swingarm design and tank silhouette are just a few of the elements borrowed from the FTR750 race bike.
POISED FOR THRILLS
A powerful 1203cc V-twin engine with 123 hp and 87 ft-lb of low-end torque delivers progressive, predictable power.
NIMBLE HANDLING
A sporty riding position and compact size combine for a commanding, precise ride.
CONFIDENT HANDLING
The gas tank is strategically located under the seat to lower the center of gravity for improved handling.
GRIP THE ROAD
Exclusive new Dunlop® high performance street tires with flat track inspired tread provide precise grip and great durability on any road.
STOPPING POWER
An inverted front suspension coupled with radially mounted dual 320 mm Brembo® brakes provide incredible stopping power.
LIGHT YOUR WAY
Enjoy the ride longer with full LED lighting, including a new, high-output LED headlight for improved visibility.
KEEP CHARGED
A fast-charge USB port lets you easily charge mobile devices. Perfect for letting the world know you won’t be home anytime soon.
CRUISE IN COMFORT
Cruise control comes standard because once you head out, you’re bound to be going for the long haul.
