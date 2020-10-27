The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite is a Premium Touring Machine

The Chieftain Elite is one of the most expensive Indian motorcycles in the entire 2021 Indian line-up. It’s a premium model that’s worthy of the expensive price tag, featuring all of the best aspects of the regular Chieftain models, and a number of bespoke parts to set it apart from the rest. Since it’s a Chieftain at heart, this touring cruiser comes complete with a large front fairing, hard luggage, a slammed stance, and a powerful American-made V-twin engine.

Like the rest of the Chieftain range, the Chieftain Elite is built around the brand’s Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine. It’s a 1,890cc unit that produces an impressive 92 horsepower and 129 lb-ft of peak torque. The Chieftain Elite keeps that power under control with a bevy of riding aids, including selectable ride modes, cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation technology, and ABS.

Since this is a premium model, it’s not short on top-quality extras. The most notable of these include pinnacle mirrors, bespoke aluminum billet floorboards, a roque seat, 19-inch front wheel, power windshield, and premium 400 watt audio system.

For 2021, the Chieftain Elite is available exclusively in a combination of Thunder Black Vivid Crystal and Wildfire Red Candy.

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite starts at $34,999 USD / $42,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $34,999 USD / $42,999 CAD

$34,999 USD / $42,999 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Pathfinder LED lighting Premium 400 Watt audio Handpainted, two-tone candy paint design

Main Specs Engine type: 1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin

1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 823 lb (373 kg)

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x 113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Vivid Crystal Over Wildfire Red Candy ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 56.7 in (144 cm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (650 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 804 lbs / 836 lbs (365 kg / 379 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Features

EVERY STROKE OF PAINT, DONE BY HAND No two bikes look the same. That’s because it takes a team of experts nearly 25 hours to complete a two-toned, candy paint design on each bike.



PREMIUM 400-WATT AUDIO Integrated speakers in the front fairing and rear saddlebags deliver surround sound audio with crystal clarity.



PATHFINDER LED LIGHTS Powerful LED headlight illuminates the road for safe riding, day or night.



POWERED BY THE THUNDERSTROKE 116 Our award-winning V-Twin has 126 ft-lb of torque and power to spare, in every gear.



LOADED WITH PREMIUM STYLE Pinnacle mirrors, aluminum billet floorboards, Rogue two-up seats and a tinted, flare windshield come standard.



NEW STREAMLINED LOOK With its strong edges, slick lines, and bold and superior silhouette, the Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Elite will sure to get looks on and off the road.



REMOTE-LOCKING HARD SADDLEBAGS All cargo is protected inside spacious, weatherproof saddlebags. You can lock/unlock them via a console-mounted button or with the bike’s key fob.



19” FRONT WHEEL An open fender, inspired by the Indian Motorcycle fenders of the 1920s and 1930s, showcase a 10-spoke, precision machined wheel that completes the custom look.



PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.



2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Photos

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Videos

