Unlimited Touring: The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited

The Roadmaster Limited is a welcome addition to the 2021 Indian line-up. Based on the legendary Roadmaster platform, the Roadmaster Limited takes everything that riders already love about the classic touring cruiser, but with a whole host of extra premium features thrown into the mix.

Like many other models in the Indian Motorcycles range, the Roadmaster Limited uses the company’s powerful, American-made Thunderstroke 116 engine. This 1,890 cc liquid-cooled V-twin produces a potent 92 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of peak torque. Three selectable ride modes (Tour, Standard, Sport) customize your ride experience and riding aids such as cruise control, ABS, and a rear cylinder deactivation system ensure that you’re getting the power you need, when and where you want it.

Indian’s RideCommand infotainment system offers unparalleled levels of customizable comfort for long-distance touring. It has Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and ClimaCommand heating control. And of course, it also features a 200-Watt audio system too. Other premium features include keyless ignition, remote-locking hard saddlebags and trunk, a power windshield, and passenger armrests.

For 2021, the Roadmaster Limited is available in two distinct color options: Crimson Metallic or Thunder Black Azure Crystal.

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited starts at $30,749 USD / $37,249 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $30,749 USD / $37,249 CAD

$30,749 USD / $37,249 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat 36+ gallons of cargo space 200 watt audio system

Main Specs Engine type: 1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin

1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 890 lb (403 kg)

890 lb (403 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (673 mm) Competitors Honda Gold Wing Tour

Harley-Davidson Road King

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x 113mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics ThunderBlack Azure Crystal, Crimson Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Pathfinder LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.1 in (2,593.3 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 58.7 in (1,491 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (673 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 858 lb (389 kg) / 890 lb (403 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.



SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat comes standard, adding even more rider and passenger comfort.



RIDE IN COMFORT AND STYLE No matter how far you ride, the Roadmaster Limited is equipped to get you there in comfort and style with fender-to-fender brilliant paint and premium chrome finishes.



OPTIMIZED AIRFLOW A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Lower fairing vents manage airflow for optimal rider and passenger comfort.



A HIGHER STANDARD Top-of-the-line riding amenities include LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise-control, power-locking saddlebags, tire pressure monitoring, and heated grips.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Now you can choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.



PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-Watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.



CONTROLLED COMFORT A 7 in screen, featuring Apple CarPlay® integration, Turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth® connectivity, traffic and weather connectivity, and controls for the ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat, adding even more rider and passenger comfort whatever the weather conditions.



2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Photos

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Videos

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter