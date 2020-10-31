The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Brings Some Attitude to the Touring Scene

The Roadmaster Dark Horse returns for 2021 to injects some blacked-out attitude to the 2021 Indian line-up. While it shares almost all of its DNA with the stock Roadmaster model, the Roadmaster Dark Horse has a bolder aesthetic for riders who want to turn heads as well as munch-miles. It’s an eye-catching touring cruiser that performs as good as it looks.

Along with the rest of the Roadmaster range, the 2021 Dark Horse variant uses Indian’s powerful, American-made Thunderstroke 116 power plant. This 1,890 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine produces an impressive 92 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque. Since this model has the Dark Horse designation, the engine is one of many components that get the full blacked-out treatment.

The Roadmaster Dark Horse is undoubtedly a statement bike, but it also comes equipped with bucketloads of premium features and extras from Indian Motorcycles. Top-shelf riding aids such as selectable ride modes, cruise control, ABS, and rear cylinder deactivation come as standard. Remote-locking luggage, keyless ignition, heated grips, and a full instrumentation suite are also included.

As an Indian touring motorcycle, the Roadmaster Dark Horse also gets the RideCommand infotainment system, complete with navigation, Apple CarPlay integration, and more.

For 2021, the Roadmaster Dark Horse is available in three distinct color options: Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke, and Bronze Smoke.

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $29,999 USD / $36,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $29,999 USD / $36,499 CAD

$29,999 USD / $36,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Aggressive blacked-out accents 36+ gallons of cargo space 200 watt audio system

Main Specs Engine type: 1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin

1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 890 lb (403 kg)

890 lb (403 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (673 mm) Competitors Honda Gold Wing Tour

Harley-Davidson Road King

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x 113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Smoke, Bronze Smoke, White Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Pathfinder LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.1 in (2,593.3 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 58.7 in (1,491 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (673 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 858 lb (389 kg) / 890 lb (403 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The Thunderstroke 116 blacked-out engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



BLACK, AND MORE BLACK Confident and mean American style makes a bold statement with premium blacked-out finishes front-to-back.



MAKE A STATEMENT Command attention with the iconic lit headdress atop an open fender showing off a 19 in contrast cut spoked front wheel.



36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.



OPTIMIZED AIRFLOW A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Lower fairing vents manage airflow for optimal rider and passenger comfort.



SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat comes standard, adding even more rider and passenger comfort.



PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-Watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise. Shown with available PowerBand Audio.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Now you can choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.



CONTROLLED COMFORT A 7 in screen, featuring Apple CarPlay® integration, Turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth® connectivity, traffic and weather connectivity, and controls for the ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat, adding even more rider and passenger comfort whatever the weather conditions.



2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Photos

2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Videos

