The All-New 2021 Indian Scout

As far as American motorcycles go, they don’t get more American than the legendary Indian Scout. Indian’s flagship motorcycle is one of the many highlights in the 2021 Indian range, offering a healthy balance of laid-back cruiser comfort, but with a healthy injection of sports performance to keep things interesting.

The Scout’s beating heart is a powerful 1,133 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces an impressive 100 horsepower and 72 lb-ft of torque. That power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. Cruise control is provided as standard equipment, and ABS is available on all motorcycles in the range.

Other notable features of this modern classic include premium front suspension, Pirelli tires, a USB charging port, a genuine leather seat, and plenty of chrome embellishments.

For 2021, the legendary Indian Scout is available in a number of colors and styles. Without ABS, the Scout is only available in Thunder Black. With ABS, buyers can choose from Thunder Black, Deepwater Metallic, White Smoke, and Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic. Lastly, the 2021 Indian Scout is also available in the following “Icon” color options: Blue Slate Metallic/Cobra Silver, Stealth Gray/Thunder Black, and Arizona Turquiose/Pearl White.

The 2021 Indian Scout starts at $11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Indian Scout in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD

$11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD Key Features: 100 horsepower engine Premium suspension Classic Indian design ABS available for all color options

Main Specs Engine type: 1,133cc liquid-cooled V-twin

1,133cc liquid-cooled V-twin Horsepower: 100 HP

100 HP Torque: 72 lb-ft

72 lb-ft Wet Weight: 561 lbs (254 kg)

561 lbs (254 kg) Seat Height: 25.6 in (649 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Forty Eight

Harley-Davidson Street 750

Yamaha Bolt R

2021 Indian Scout Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,133 cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees) Engine Power 100 Hp Bore x Stroke 3.898 in x 2.898 in (99 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks Brakes Front Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H Tires Rear Pirelli Night Dragon 150/80B16 77H Fuel Tank Capacity 3.3 gal (12.5 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black, Thunder Black ABS, White Smoke ABS, Deep Water Metallic ABS, Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Headlight Tail Light Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 91.5 in (2,324 mm) Overall Width 36.1 in (916 mm) Overall Height 42 in (1,068 mm) Wheelbase 62 in (157.6 cm) Ground Clearance 5.7 in (14.5 cm) Seat Height 25.6 in (649 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 542 lbs / 561 lbs (246 kg / 254 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Scout Features

100 HORSES. UNLEASHED. The liquid-cooled, 69 cu in, 100 hp V-twin delivers punchy acceleration and the power to pass anyone, anywhere.



RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE A low seat height and a lightweight frame makes for an easy, confident ride at every speed.



PREMIUM SUSPENSION Premium front suspension and Pirelli tires provide a sporty feel while absorbing any bumps the road may throw at you.



GENUINE LEATHER SEAT A comfortable seat designed to withstand the elements while maintaining its natural beauty.



INSPIRED BY A CLASSIC Inspired by the original 1920 Scout, with a headlight, handlebars, wheels and fleet-sided fenders that nod to its rich heritage.



DRAPED IN CHROME Premium chrome provides plenty of head-turning shine. Make a statement that’s sure to get noticed.



MADE MODERN The liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection delivers class-leading horsepower and acceleration, while a responsive 6-speed transmission allows for sporty, aggressive riding.



ALWAYS CHARGING The hidden USB port makes it easy to keep your devices in the green, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice style for modern function.



FULL STOP Superior stopping power with ABS standard on all color options.



2021 Indian Scout Photos

2021 Indian Scout Videos

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter