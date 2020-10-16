The 2021 Indian Scout Sixty

The 2021 Indian Motorcycle line-up once again features the ever-popular Scout Sixty model. It’s a model that shares almost all of the same DNA as the larger Scout model but paired down into a more beginner-friendly, entry-level machine. But don’t be fooled into thinking that this is an Indian Scout-lite. Because it’s just as much of an American-made icon as its larger sibling.

While it’s advertised as an introductory motorcycle to get riders acquainted with the legendary Indian brand, it packs a serious punch. It features a 999cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin engine that produces 78 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque—which is more than plenty.

Equipped with a single-seat, a selection of eye-catching color options, blacked-out hardware, and optional ABS, the 2021 Indian Scout Sixty is a worthy choice for new riders and experienced hands alike.

For 2021, the Scout Sixty is available in Thunder Black or Ruby Metallic.

The 2021 Indian Scout Sixty starts at $8,999 USD / $10,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $8,999 USD / $10,999 CAD

$8,999 USD / $10,999 CAD Key Features: Lightweight cast aluminum frame Blacked out 78 hp V-twin engine Optional ABS Stylish classic silhouette

Main Specs Engine type: 1,000cc liquid-cooled V-twin

1,000cc liquid-cooled V-twin Horsepower: 78 HP

78 HP Torque: 65 lb-ft

65 lb-ft Wet Weight: 544 lbs (247 kg)

544 lbs (247 kg) Seat Height: 25.6 in (649 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Forty Eight

Harley-Davidson Street 750

Yamaha Bolt R

2021 Indian Scout Sixty Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,000cc liquid-cooled V-twin Engine Power 78 Hp Bore x Stroke 3.661 in x 2.898 in (93 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 5 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks Brakes Front Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper Tires Front Kenda K673F 130/90-16 72H Tires Rear Kenda K673 150/80-16 71H Fuel Tank Capacity 3.3 gal (12.5 L) Color Thunder Black, Thunder Black ABS, Ruby Metallic ABS ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Headlight Tail Light Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 91.4 in (2,321 mm) Overall Width 36.1 in (916 mm) Overall Height 42 in (1,068 mm) Wheelbase 62 in (157.6 cm) Ground Clearance 5.7 in (14.5 cm) Seat Height 25.6 in (649 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 524 lbs / 544 lbs (238 kg / 247 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Scout Sixty Features

JOYRIDE OF THE CENTURY The lightweight, cast aluminum frame, and low seat make for an expertly balanced bike that’s easy to handle at all speeds.



MODERN, LIQUID-COOLED V-TWIN ENGINE Powered by a blacked-out, liquid-cooled, 60 cu in, 78 hp V-twin engine for a thrilling ride.



ELEVATE YOUR RIDE Put the finishing touches on your ride with authentic Indian Motorcycle accessories.



AN ICON. REMASTERED. The engine, headlights, fenders, and wheels were inspired by the original Scout of the 1920s.



BLACK, AND MORE BLACK The modern 78 hp V-twin comes in one color and one color only: black.



COMFORT THAT GOES FURTHER As comfortable as it is stylish.



ABS OPTIONAL Superior stopping power with ABS optional.



FAST FORWARD Equipped with a 5-speed transmission for quick acceleration and smooth cruising.



ENGINEERING IS EVERYTHING Electronic fuel injection and liquid cooling are just some of the advanced engineering features giving the Scout Sixty unmistakable power every time you fire up the engine.



