The 2021 Indian Motorcycle line-up once again features the ever-popular Scout Sixty model. It’s a model that shares almost all of the same DNA as the larger Scout model but paired down into a more beginner-friendly, entry-level machine. But don’t be fooled into thinking that this is an Indian Scout-lite. Because it’s just as much of an American-made icon as its larger sibling.
While it’s advertised as an introductory motorcycle to get riders acquainted with the legendary Indian brand, it packs a serious punch. It features a 999cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin engine that produces 78 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque—which is more than plenty.
Equipped with a single-seat, a selection of eye-catching color options, blacked-out hardware, and optional ABS, the 2021 Indian Scout Sixty is a worthy choice for new riders and experienced hands alike.
For 2021, the Scout Sixty is available in Thunder Black or Ruby Metallic.
The 2021 Indian Scout Sixty starts at $8,999 USD / $10,999 CAD.
2021 Indian Scout Sixty Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,000cc liquid-cooled V-twin
|Engine Power
|78 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|3.661 in x 2.898 in (93 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|5 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks
|Brakes Front
|Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Kenda K673F 130/90-16 72H
|Tires Rear
|Kenda K673 150/80-16 71H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.3 gal (12.5 L)
|Color
|Thunder Black, Thunder Black ABS, Ruby Metallic ABS
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|91.4 in (2,321 mm)
|Overall Width
|36.1 in (916 mm)
|Overall Height
|42 in (1,068 mm)
|Wheelbase
|62 in (157.6 cm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.7 in (14.5 cm)
|Seat Height
|25.6 in (649 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|524 lbs / 544 lbs (238 kg / 247 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2021 Indian Scout Sixty Features
JOYRIDE OF THE CENTURY
The lightweight, cast aluminum frame, and low seat make for an expertly balanced bike that’s easy to handle at all speeds.
MODERN, LIQUID-COOLED V-TWIN ENGINE
Powered by a blacked-out, liquid-cooled, 60 cu in, 78 hp V-twin engine for a thrilling ride.
ELEVATE YOUR RIDE
Put the finishing touches on your ride with authentic Indian Motorcycle accessories.
AN ICON. REMASTERED.
The engine, headlights, fenders, and wheels were inspired by the original Scout of the 1920s.
BLACK, AND MORE BLACK
The modern 78 hp V-twin comes in one color and one color only: black.
COMFORT THAT GOES FURTHER
As comfortable as it is stylish.
ABS OPTIONAL
Superior stopping power with ABS optional.
FAST FORWARD
Equipped with a 5-speed transmission for quick acceleration and smooth cruising.
ENGINEERING IS EVERYTHING
Electronic fuel injection and liquid cooling are just some of the advanced engineering features giving the Scout Sixty unmistakable power every time you fire up the engine.
