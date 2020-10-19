The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse

The Indian Vintage Dark Horse is arguably the darkest American motorcycle on the market. It’s one of the most exciting models in the 2021 Indian line-up, featuring bucket loads of classic Indian heritage but with a contemporary blacked-out look that would make Batman proud.

The 2021 model features Indian’s flagship Thunderstroke 111 engine, a 1,811cc V-twin engine with enormous power. With 92 horsepower and 119 lb-ft of torque on tap, this cruiser is a versatile machine that’s just as home in stop-go city traffic as it is out on the open road.

Indian has equipped the Vintage Dark Horse with plenty of ride-enhancing goodies, such as a Rear Cylinder Deactivation system, selectable ride modes, cruise control, a keyless ignition, a tire pressure monitor, driving lights, and ABS as standard.

Of course, if you want to add more, Indian Motorcycles has a full catalog of extras and accessories for you to choose from, allowing you to customize your ride to your heart’s content.

For 2021, the Vintage Dark Horse is available only in Thunder Black Smoke.

The 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse starts at $19,499 USD / $23,499 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Indian Vintage Dark Horse in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $19,499 USD / $23,499 CAD

$19,499 USD / $23,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 111 engine Matte black EVERYTHING Lightweight cast aluminum frame Rear Cylinder Deactivation technology

Main Specs Engine type: 1,811 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin

1,811 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 119 lb-ft

119 lb-ft Wet Weight: 786 lbs (357 kg)

786 lbs (357 kg) Seat Height: 26.0 in (660 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Road King

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,811 cc, Thunderstroke ®111 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/80B17 65H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Halogen Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 101.7 in (2,583 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 46.3 in (1,176 mm) Wheelbase 67.0 in (1,701 mm) Ground Clearance 5.6 in (142 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (660 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 754 lbs / 786 lbs (342 kg / 357 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Features

MATTE THAT SHINES The matte paint scheme complements the gloss black and genuine leather accents for a premium look.



POWERFUL THUNDERSTROKE 111 V-TWIN ENGINE The iconic Thunderstroke 111 delivers 119 ft-lb of torque for exceptional acceleration and power.



CORNER CARVING POWER Easy to handle and effortlessly balanced, the Indian Vintage Dark Horse makes quick work of corners with its lightweight cast aluminum frame and improved touring design.



GENUINE LEATHER STORAGE The Indian Vintage Dark Horse features 16 gallons of weatherproof saddlebags so your gear stays safe, and dry, in any condition.



CUSTOM BIKE LOOKS Inspired by the look of custom bikes, an open front fender exposes the all black 17 in alloy front wheel, with the iconic Indian headdress leading the way.



GENUINE LEATHER SOLO SADDLE This sleek solo saddle is crafted from premium genuine leather and designed to withstand the elements while retaining its natural beauty.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Now you can choose between three ride modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport — for an experience that’s customized to your riding style.



FEATURES MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE The Indian Vintage Dark Horse comes loaded with ride-enhancing features like driving lights, tire pressure monitoring, cruise control and keyless ignition.



STOP AND GO COMFORT Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for more comfort in slow-moving traffic. Then when you hit the throttle, the rear cylinder seamlessly kicks back up to full power.



2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Photos

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Videos

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter