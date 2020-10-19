The 2021 Indian FTR Rally

The Indian FTR Rally is back for 2021 and is once again set to be one of the highlights of the 2021 Indian lineup. Building on top of Indian Motorcycle’s racing success in the AMA flat-track, the FTR Rally features a powerful 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 123 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque. It’s very similar to the stock FTR 1200, but the Rally model is far more off-road focused.

Featuring wire-spoke wheels, knobbly Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, and high-mounted ProTaper handlebars, the FTR Rally is a heavy-weight scrambler with enough grunt and attitude to mark it as one of the top American-made motorcycles currently available on the market.

While it has a rugged off-road aesthetic, the FTR Rally also features plenty of premium and luxury features that separate it from the crowd. Some of the highlights include a beautifully stitched leather aviator seat, USB charging technology, and a stylish yet functional Indian-branded wind deflector.

For 2021, the FTR Rally is available exclusively in Indian’s Titanium Smoke color and trim.

The 2021 Indian FTR Rally starts at $13,499 USD / $16,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $13,499 USD / $16,499 CAD

$13,499 USD / $16,499 CAD Key Features: Ergonomic ProTaper Rally handlebars Knobbly tires & wire spoke wheels Rally windscreen Aviator sear Iconic styling

Main Specs Engine type: 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin

1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin Horsepower: 123 HP

123 HP Torque: 87 lb-ft

87 lb-ft Wet Weight: 527 lbs (239 kg)

527 lbs (239 kg) Seat Height: 33.1 in (840 mm) Competitors Ducati Scrambler 1100

BMW R NineT Scrambler

Triumph Street Scrambler

2021 Indian FTR Rally Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1203 cc, DOHC, 4-Valves per Cylinder, Graded Buckets Engine Power 123 HP Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust 2-1-2 DRIVETRAIN Clutch Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork Suspension Rear Monotube IFP, 5.9 in travel Brakes Front Dual 320mm x t5 Rotor with 4-Piston Calipers Brakes Rear Single 265mm x t5 Rotor with 2-Piston Calipers Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal (12.9 L) Color / Graphics Titanium Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Halogen Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm) Overall Width 33.5 in (850 mm) Overall Height 47.2 in (120 cm) Wheelbase 60 in (1,524 mm) Ground Clearance 7.2 in (183 mm) Seat Height 33.1 in (840 mm) Weight (Full of Fuel) 527 lbs (239kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

The 2021 Indian FTR Rally Features

KNOBBY TIRES & WIRE SPOKE WHEELS Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR Tires mounted to aluminum spoke wheels highlighted with a red pinstripe.



RALLY EQUIPPED Comfortable ergos and retro style for wherever the road takes you. ProTaper handlebars with 2 in higher hand position for better control under rough conditions.



ICONIC STYLE Classic Indian Motorcycle headdress logo with red pinstripe, Titanium Smoke paint, and a premium rally console badge delivers unmatched scrambler style.



RALLY WINDSCREEN The low wind deflector offers the perfect balance of form and function.



AVIATOR SEAT Delivers a commanding riding position to make your commute a breeze.



STOPPING POWER An inverted front suspension coupled with radially mounted dual 320mm Brembo® brakes provide incredible stopping power. Because eventually you’ll have to stop.



V-TWIN CHARACTER A 1203cc V-twin engine housed in a black trellis frame produces 123 hp and 87 ft-lb of low-end torque to deliver progressive power and response.



CRUISE IN COMFORT Cruise control comes standard because once you head out you’re bound to be going for the long haul.



KEEP CHARGED A fast-charging USB port lets you easily charge mobile devices. Perfect for letting them know you won’t be home anytime soon.



The 2021 Indian FTR Rally Photos

The 2021 Indian FTR Rally Videos

