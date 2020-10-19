The 2021 Indian FTR Rally
The Indian FTR Rally is back for 2021 and is once again set to be one of the highlights of the 2021 Indian lineup. Building on top of Indian Motorcycle’s racing success in the AMA flat-track, the FTR Rally features a powerful 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 123 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque. It’s very similar to the stock FTR 1200, but the Rally model is far more off-road focused.
Featuring wire-spoke wheels, knobbly Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, and high-mounted ProTaper handlebars, the FTR Rally is a heavy-weight scrambler with enough grunt and attitude to mark it as one of the top American-made motorcycles currently available on the market.
While it has a rugged off-road aesthetic, the FTR Rally also features plenty of premium and luxury features that separate it from the crowd. Some of the highlights include a beautifully stitched leather aviator seat, USB charging technology, and a stylish yet functional Indian-branded wind deflector.
For 2021, the FTR Rally is available exclusively in Indian’s Titanium Smoke color and trim.
The 2021 Indian FTR Rally starts at $13,499 USD / $16,499 CAD.
2021 Indian FTR Rally Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1203 cc, DOHC, 4-Valves per Cylinder, Graded Buckets
|Engine Power
|123 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-1-2
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Monotube IFP, 5.9 in travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 320mm x t5 Rotor with 4-Piston Calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single 265mm x t5 Rotor with 2-Piston Calipers
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR
|Tires Rear
|Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gal (12.9 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Titanium Smoke
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Halogen Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90 in (2,286 mm)
|Overall Width
|33.5 in (850 mm)
|Overall Height
47.2 in (120 cm)
|Wheelbase
|60 in (1,524 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|7.2 in (183 mm)
|Seat Height
|33.1 in (840 mm)
|Weight (Full of Fuel)
|527 lbs (239kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
The 2021 Indian FTR Rally Features
KNOBBY TIRES & WIRE SPOKE WHEELS
Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR Tires mounted to aluminum spoke wheels highlighted with a red pinstripe.
RALLY EQUIPPED
Comfortable ergos and retro style for wherever the road takes you. ProTaper handlebars with 2 in higher hand position for better control under rough conditions.
ICONIC STYLE
Classic Indian Motorcycle headdress logo with red pinstripe, Titanium Smoke paint, and a premium rally console badge delivers unmatched scrambler style.
RALLY WINDSCREEN
The low wind deflector offers the perfect balance of form and function.
AVIATOR SEAT
Delivers a commanding riding position to make your commute a breeze.
STOPPING POWER
An inverted front suspension coupled with radially mounted dual 320mm Brembo® brakes provide incredible stopping power. Because eventually you’ll have to stop.
V-TWIN CHARACTER
A 1203cc V-twin engine housed in a black trellis frame produces 123 hp and 87 ft-lb of low-end torque to deliver progressive power and response.
CRUISE IN COMFORT
Cruise control comes standard because once you head out you’re bound to be going for the long haul.
KEEP CHARGED
A fast-charging USB port lets you easily charge mobile devices. Perfect for letting them know you won’t be home anytime soon.
