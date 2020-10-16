Blacked-out and Bobbed: The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
Smaller in size than the regular Indian Scout Bobber, the Bobber Sixty takes everything that’s great from both the Bobber and Sixty models and reduces it down into an affordable put potent package. This is what a real American-made motorcycle looks like! It’s low-slung, stripped-down, affordable, and equipped with a beast of an engine. It’s the real deal.
The 2021 Scout Bobber Sixty features the same styling direction as other models in the 2021 Indian line-up. It’s muscular, paired-down, and equipped with dark and imposing blacked-out components. Despite the brawn, it’s quite a lightweight and nimble bike that can handle corners exceptionally well.
While the engine isn’t the biggest in the range, the modern 1,000cc liquid-cooled V-twin produces an impressive 78 horses and 65 lb-ft of torque. The displacement may be smaller, but what it lacks in cubic centimeters it more than makes up for in character.
If you don’t believe us, take a look at that single-seat, bobbed rear fender, and aggressive riding position. It’s a statement motorcycle!
For 2021, the Scout Bobber Sixty is available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Blue Slate Smoke, and Titanium Metallic.
The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty starts at $8,999 USD / $10,999 CAD.
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,000cc liquid-cooled V-twin
|Engine Power
|78 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|3.661 in x 2.898 in (93 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|5 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks
|Brakes Front
|Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Kenda K673F 130/90-16 72H
|Tires Rear
|Kenda K673 150/80-16 71H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.3 gal (12.5 L)
|Color
|Thunder Black, Titanium Metallic ABS, Blue Slate Smoke ABS, Thunder Black ABS, Thunder Black Smoke ABS
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|87.5 in (2223 mm)
|Overall Width
|36.5 in (926 mm)
|Overall Height
|41.5 in (1,053 mm)
|Wheelbase
|62 in (157.6 cm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.1 in (130 mm)
|Seat Height
|25.6 in (649 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|529 lbs / 549 lbs (240 kg / 249 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Features
MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER
Get back in black starting at $8,999*, with payments as low as $111 / month**
ENGINEERED FOR EASE
The lightweight, cast aluminum frame and low seat make for an expertly balanced bike that’s easy to handle at all speeds.
MAKE A STATEMENT
Turn heads wherever you ride.
ICONIC BOBBER STYLING
A side-mounted license plate and tail light with turn signals flaunts the chopped rear fender.
BLACK AND MORE BLACK
The low-slung bobber-style seat puts you in an aggressive riding position without compromising comfort.
STRIPPED DOWN TANK BADGE
Bold block lettering is a proud celebration of the Indian Motorcycle legend.
MODERN, LIQUID-COOLED V-TWIN ENGINE
Powered by a blacked-out, liquid-cooled, 5-speed, 60 cu in V-twin engine.
FULL STOP
Eventually, you’ll have to stop. ABS available for superior stopping power.
FAST FORWARD
78 hp and 65 ft-lb of torque deliver a thrilling ride.
