Blacked-out and Bobbed: The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

Smaller in size than the regular Indian Scout Bobber, the Bobber Sixty takes everything that’s great from both the Bobber and Sixty models and reduces it down into an affordable put potent package. This is what a real American-made motorcycle looks like! It’s low-slung, stripped-down, affordable, and equipped with a beast of an engine. It’s the real deal.

The 2021 Scout Bobber Sixty features the same styling direction as other models in the 2021 Indian line-up. It’s muscular, paired-down, and equipped with dark and imposing blacked-out components. Despite the brawn, it’s quite a lightweight and nimble bike that can handle corners exceptionally well.

While the engine isn’t the biggest in the range, the modern 1,000cc liquid-cooled V-twin produces an impressive 78 horses and 65 lb-ft of torque. The displacement may be smaller, but what it lacks in cubic centimeters it more than makes up for in character.

If you don’t believe us, take a look at that single-seat, bobbed rear fender, and aggressive riding position. It’s a statement motorcycle!

For 2021, the Scout Bobber Sixty is available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Blue Slate Smoke, and Titanium Metallic.

The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty starts at $8,999 USD / $10,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Indian Scout Bobber Sixty in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $8,999 USD / $10,999 CAD

$8,999 USD / $10,999 CAD Key Features: Lightweight aluminum frame Iconic bobber styling Modern liquid-cooled V-twin engine Optional ABS

Main Specs Engine type: Liquid-cooled 1,000cc V-twin

Liquid-cooled 1,000cc V-twin Horsepower: 78 HP

78 HP Torque: 65 ft-lb

65 ft-lb Wet Weight: 549 lbs (249 kg)

549 lbs (249 kg) Seat Height: 62 in (157.6 cm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Harley-Davidson Forty Eight

Yamaha Bolt R

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,000cc liquid-cooled V-twin Engine Power 78 Hp Bore x Stroke 3.661 in x 2.898 in (93 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 5 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks Brakes Front Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper Tires Front Kenda K673F 130/90-16 72H Tires Rear Kenda K673 150/80-16 71H Fuel Tank Capacity 3.3 gal (12.5 L) Color Thunder Black, Titanium Metallic ABS, Blue Slate Smoke ABS, Thunder Black ABS, Thunder Black Smoke ABS ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Headlight Tail Light Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.5 in (2223 mm) Overall Width 36.5 in (926 mm) Overall Height 41.5 in (1,053 mm) Wheelbase 62 in (157.6 cm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (649 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 529 lbs / 549 lbs (240 kg / 249 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Features

MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER Get back in black starting at $8,999*, with payments as low as $111 / month**



ENGINEERED FOR EASE The lightweight, cast aluminum frame and low seat make for an expertly balanced bike that’s easy to handle at all speeds.



MAKE A STATEMENT Turn heads wherever you ride.



ICONIC BOBBER STYLING A side-mounted license plate and tail light with turn signals flaunts the chopped rear fender.



BLACK AND MORE BLACK The low-slung bobber-style seat puts you in an aggressive riding position without compromising comfort.



STRIPPED DOWN TANK BADGE Bold block lettering is a proud celebration of the Indian Motorcycle legend.



MODERN, LIQUID-COOLED V-TWIN ENGINE Powered by a blacked-out, liquid-cooled, 5-speed, 60 cu in V-twin engine.



FULL STOP Eventually, you’ll have to stop. ABS available for superior stopping power.



FAST FORWARD 78 hp and 65 ft-lb of torque deliver a thrilling ride.



2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Photos

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Videos

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter