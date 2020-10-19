The 2021 Indian Challenger

The Indian Challenger first debuted in 2020 and it has already cemented itself as one of the best bikes in the 2021 Indian line-up, and one of the best American motorcycles on the market. Designed to take on the Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the Challenger features a huge engine, touring luggage, and an aggressive front fairing.

The Challenger uses Indian Motorcycle’s new PowerPlus engine, a 1,770cc liquid-cooled V-twin with impressive output stats. The max power is rated at 122 horsepower, with an impressive 128 lb-ft of torque. The all-new engine is mated to an all-new six-speed transmission with a true overdrive. Other powertrain enhancers include three ride modes (Rain, Standard, Sport) and an assist clutch for smoother riding. Traction control and custom engine maps are also included.

A comprehensive instrument cluster nestles in the front fairing, along with a 7” touchscreen infotainment. The infotainment system includes a clock, heading, temperature display, Bluetooth, USB, Smartphone integration, and an awesome 100-watt audio system. Other cool extras include LED lighting, ABS, cruise control, and a range of 15 LED indicators.

If that wasn’t enough, 18+ gallons of storage space, keyless ignition, Brembo brakes, and locking hard luggage all come as standard.

For 2021, the Challenger is available in Thunder Black or Titanium Smoke trims.

The 2021 Indian Challenger starts at $22,999 USD / $27,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $22,999 USD / $27,999 CAD

$22,999 USD / $27,999 CAD Key Features: Blacked-out PowerPlus engine Aggressive fairing with LED lighting Lightweight cast aluminum frame High-output audio system

Main Specs Engine type: 1768 cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-twin

1768 cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-twin Horsepower: 122 HP

122 HP Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Wet Weight: 831 lb (377 kg)

831 lb (377 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Road King

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2021 Indian Challenger Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1.768 cc, PowerPlus Engine Power 122 HP Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black, Titanium Metallic Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2500.7 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990.2 mm) Overall Height 56.2 in (1428.5 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1667.8 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 796 lb (361 kg)/831 lb (377 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Challenger Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE Our blacked-out PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lb of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory. Three ride modes provide unmatched acceleration and passing power with all the character you’d expect from a V-twin.



CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.



SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires offer supreme traction.



COMMAND ATTENTION Open fender with subtle flip and a modern take on the iconic lit headdress means no mistaking that Challenger has arrived.



CONTROLLED COMFORT. EVERY RIDE. EVERY DAY. Class-leading wind protection and control at your fingertips with a power-adjustable windscreen on a chassis-mounted fairing.



STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function.



FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE Ride in comfort for longer with keyless ignition, remote-locking hard saddlebags, three distinct ride modes, cruise control and USB charging port.



BEATS FOR THE STREETS High-output speakers in the fairing deliver 100-Watts of crystal-clear audio, while a dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise so you never miss a beat. Screen shows optional navigation upgraded with traffic and weather overlays.



STORAGE READY FOR EVERY FORECAST Waterproof saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage space protect against all the elements.



2021 Indian Challenger Photos

2021 Indian Challenger Videos

