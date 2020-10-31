The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Elite Brings Luxury to the Open Road

The Roadmaster Elite is the most expensive motorcycle in the 2021 Indian line-up. It’s expensive, but the price is more than fair considering the quality of this motorcycle. It’s a premium touring cruiser, and Indian Motorcycles has spared no expense. This is the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Elite: an American-made tourer for crossing continents in style.

The heart of the Roadmaster Elite is Indian’s largest engine, the powerful Thunderstroke 116. This 1,890 cc liquid-cooled V-twin delivers 93 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque in the Elite, with plenty of low-end grunt. As one of Indian’s premium motorcycles, the Roadmaster Elite also boasts selectable ride modes, cruise control, ABS, rear cylinder deactivation, and more.

Other premium features include a heated leather saddle, backlit controls, Pathfinder LED lighting, aluminum floorboards, pinnacle mirrors, and over 37 gallons of practical cargo space.

The Roadmaster Elite also includes Indian’s RoadCommand infotainment system with connected traffic and weather overlays, smart navigation, vehicle status alerts, ride data, and sophisticated instrumentation. What’s more, this top-of-the-range motorcycle features an impressive 600-watt audio system as standard.

For 2021, the Roadmaster Elite is available in an exclusive Thunder Black Vivid Crystal Over Gunmetal Flake hand-painted finish. Each model undergoes a 30-hour paint process for a one-of-a-kind riding experience.

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Elite starts at $38,999 USD / $46,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $38,999 USD / $46,999 CAD

$38,999 USD / $46,999 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine 30-hour hand-painted two-tone candy finish 37+ gallons of cargo space Premium 600 watt audio system

Main Specs Engine type: 1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin

1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Horsepower: 93 HP

93 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 951 lbs (431 kg)

951 lbs (431 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (673 mm) Competitors Honda Gold Wing Tour

Harley-Davidson Road King

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

2021 Indian Roadmaster Elite Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 93 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x 113mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Vivid Crystal Over Gunmetal Flake ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 105.4 in (2,676 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 56.7 in (1,440 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (673 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 919 lbs / 951 lbs (417 kg / 431 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Roadmaster Elite Features

MADE FOR THE FEW Each Roadmaster Elite undergoes a 30-hour paint process finished by hand, featuring a brilliant two-tone candy with custom off-set red pinstripes. A limited number of these works of art will be made for a truly one-of-a-kind riding experience.



RESPECT THE PAST, EMBRACE THE PRESENT An iconic valanced fender and illuminated headdress combine with a 19 in precision machined wheel to complete the custom look.



BUILT TO OUTPERFORM The Thunderstroke 116 engine, featuring premium red design details, produces 126 ft-lb of torque providing a responsive ride at any speed.



PREMIUM 600-WATT AUDIO Integrated Powerband Plus speakers in the front fairing and rear saddlebags deliver surround sound audio with crystal clarity.



THE NECESSITIES, AND MORE Control at your fingertips. With the push of a backlit button, activate rider and passenger heated handgrips, or raise or lower the flare windshield to your preferred position.



END-TO-END ELITE AMENITIES Pinnacle mirrors, genuine leather accents, and spacious aluminum select floorboards combine style and function. Pathfinder LED lighting with driving lights illuminates the road for safe riding, day or night.



CONTROLLED COMFORT A plush, genuine leather 2-up heated seat, with controls for both the passenger and driver, plus passenger armrests to get you and your passenger there in comfort.



RIDE COMMAND CONTROLS IT ALL Choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Use new connected traffic and weather overlays to plan every ride to avoid traffic and poor weather conditions, keeping you on the road longer.



37+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Keep your cargo protected inside spacious, weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags and trunk. You can lock /unlock them via a console mounted button or with the bike’s key fob.



2021 Indian Roadmaster Elite Photos

2021 Indian Roadmaster Elite Videos

